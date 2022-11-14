ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia’s runoff election looks a little different this time: What voters need to know

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Here we go again. Another runoff election in Georgia, but this one will be different than in years past.

Senate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker.

Georgia’s new voting law shortened the runoff period from nine weeks to four weeks, meaning this one comes much sooner.

Election Day is scheduled for Dec. 6, with early voting beginning on Nov. 28.

Also, if you’re not already registered to vote, you’re out of luck. According to the new voting law, anyone wanting to vote in the runoff needed to register before the general election.

“There was concern in the last runoff that there were people moving in from other states, registering to vote, in an attempt to swing the election,” veteran political strategist Fred Hicks said.

But if you didn’t vote in the November election, you can still vote in the runoff as long as you are registered.

And if you would like to vote absentee in the runoff, that process has already started.

You can request your absentee ballot right now.

It’s a lot for voters to understand in very little time.

“This is only four-week runoff, so that’s not a lot of time for people to get out and vote,” Hicks said.

Comments / 19

Fred Krueger
2d ago

Voters need to know who’s actually in their best interest. I’m going Hershel

Reply(7)
11
