WebMD
Weight Loss Drug, Approved for Adults, Shows Promise in Kids
Nov. 10, 2022 -- The prospect of being involved in a research program that might help her lose weight intrigued Emmalea Zummo. At 15, the self-assured, energetic teenager from Jeanette, PA, weighed 250 pounds – enough to be considered obese. The trial she learned about through her endocrinologist was for a drug called semaglutide.
EatingWell
One in 10 Americans Over 65 Have Dementia—Here are 15 Ways to Reduce Your Risk
As much as you might have zero use for your ability to still recall your childhood landline phone number, or could really do without your ability to karaoke to every word of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" on cue—no screen lyrics required—a sharp memory is nothing to take for granted.
Refinery29
Why Does Having Endometriosis Or PCOS Increase Your Chance Of An Eating Disorder?
Content warning: This article discusses disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Existing in a cis woman’s body means accepting things you don’t necessarily understand or agree with. Women’s health issues come with a precursor — “we don’t know much about this one,” “there hasn’t been much research into this field, “we’re not sure about why this happens”. These banal platitudes and hollow explanations are heard by women in doctors' rooms across the country, and around the world.
Medical News Today
Magic mushrooms: Single dose may relieve treatment-resistant depression symptoms
Treatment-resistant depression affects about 30% of people who have major depressive disorder. A 22-site clinical trial shows a synthesized version of the psychedelic chemical psilocybin helps reduce depression symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression. Scientists reported some adverse side effects of this treatment, including thoughts of suicide. with major depressive...
MedicineNet.com
What Are Tripolar Disorder Symptoms? 7 Signs
Tripolar disorder is caused by the interaction between borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder, which leads to a syndrome known as manic dysphoria. Tripolar disorder is characterized by symptoms such as:. Uncontrollable and irrational anger. Psychosis. Symptoms may be distressing, difficult to manage, and a huge burden on the healthcare...
Healthline
Intermittent Fasting Linked to Disordered Eating, Other Dangerous Behaviors
New research suggests that intermittent fasting, while a popular diet trend, may lead to dangerous eating behaviors in some young people. Experts say that fasting may reinforce distorted self-image or compulsive behaviors in vulnerable individuals. They also say that more research is needed to confirm if this dietary approach is...
ajmc.com
Individuals With Epilepsy on Antidepressants Continue to Signal Depression, Anxiety
A new study has found that a low dose of antidepressants and issues with adherence may contribute to ongoing anxiety or depression among patients with epilepsy on drug therapy. Limited real-world data exist on the efficacy of prescribing antidepressants to patients with epilepsy, and prior research has shown persistent anxiety...
PsyPost
Adolescents with eating disorders report exposure to “pro-Ana” materials on TikTok without searching for it
Social media is a very prevalent mode of communication, especially among young people, but it comes with significant pitfalls. A study published in the Italian Journal of Pediatrics suggests that the use of TikTok can reduce self-esteem and encourage disordered eating. Eating disorders are very serious mental illnesses that are...
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroidism and Anxiety: What’s the Connection?
Hypothyroidism is a condition that can leave you feeling sluggish and contribute to weight gain and mood changes, so it’s not a surprise that it can be tied to depression. But hypothyroidism symptoms can also include anxiety. In fact, a review published in June 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry found people with hypothyroidism are more than twice as likely as people without the condition to develop anxiety disorders and that 29.8 percent of all anxiety disorders are associated with autoimmune thyroid disease.
CNET
Insomnia in Aging Adults: Why It Happens and How to Beat It
Aging typically comes with more nights of poor rest. About 50% of adults aged 60 and older struggle with poor sleep. Our bodies are constantly changing as years pass, and our sleep tends to be an unfortunate casualty of ripened age. The natural processes that occur as you get older...
KXLY
Almost Three in 10 U.S. Adults Report Trouble Sleeping
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — U.S. adults show variability in sleep habits between workdays and free days, according to a study published online Nov. 8 in JAMA Network Open. Hongkun Di, M.D., from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, and colleagues examined sleep habits...
Two women stopped binge eating after their brains were stimulated with electricity
What if we told you that electric zaps to the brain stopped two women from binge eating?. Dr. Casey Halpern, a neurosurgeon at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times that he and his colleagues decided to try deep brain stimulation on patients that had the common but underreported disorder.
ajmc.com
Anxiety, Depression Common, Yet Often Overlooked in People With COPD
A risk prediction model may offer insight in evaluating depression and anxiety in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is predicted to be the third leading cause of death globally by 2030. This study, published in Annals of Medicine, used a prediction model to...
Meditation just as effective as antidepressant drug at treating anxiety: study
Millions of Americans suffer from anxiety disorders. But access barriers and side effects prevent some from receiving effective treatment. For many, common antidepressant medications are ineffective. An eight-week mindfulness meditation program is as effective as the common antidepressant escitalopram (Lexapro) at treating anxiety disorders among adults, according to new results...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests need for improved support for transgender and non-binary young people after hospitalization
Among hospitalized young people in the United States, 66% of those with a gender dysphoria diagnosis were admitted for suicide attempts or self-harm in 2019, compared to 5% without gender dysphoria, according to a study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. The study looked at over 2 million...
MedicalXpress
Potential new lead compounds for the treatment of depression and anxiety disorders
Currently, various classes of drugs are available for the treatment of mental illnesses, such as depression and anxiety disorders. However, although these drugs confer benefits, they are also associated with adverse side-effects. Medical researchers continuously strive to improve the pharmacological properties of therapeutic agents to optimize the benefit-to-side-effect ratio. The...
momcollective.com
Facts About Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental childhood disorders that may persist into adulthood. The disorder involves a relentless pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity that impede development or functioning.2 The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders 4th edition (DSM-4) classified ADHD into three subtypes (inattentive, hyperactivity, and impulsive, or combined) based on symptomatology. However, DSM-5 replaced “subtypes” with “presentation,” emphasizing the changes in clusters of symptoms with age.7.
What Is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy?
A form of psychotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) utilizes goal-oriented methods to help patients identify and cope with what's causing them distress.
labroots.com
C360 Psilocybin Lessens Treatment-Resistant Depression Symptoms
Researchers found that psilocybin may have potential as a treatment for those suffering from extreme depression. Psilocybin is the psychoactive component in magic mushrooms, and research interest in its potential therapeutic uses for treatment resistant depression (TRD) patients has recently increased. The study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that a single 25 mg dose of C360 psilocybin decreased depression scores significantly.
Why You Should Consider Taking Wellbutrin For ADHD
If you or someone you love has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you can empathize with how having the disorder can substantially impact someone's life. Living with ADHD often means having difficulty concentrating, becoming easily distracted, experiencing restlessness, and struggling with emotional regulation (per U.K. National Health Service). As you...
