Read full article on original website
Related
sportstravelmagazine.com
Modern Pentathlon Adds Obstacle Racing as Discipline, Replacing Equestrian
The International Modern Pentathlon Union has added obstacle racing to the disciplines available for competition, clearing one of the pathways to place it in the spot of equestrian going forward in the UIPM’s attempt to gain entry into the 2028 Olympic Summer Games program. The saga of modern pentathlon...
sportstravelmagazine.com
IOC Confirms Singapore as Host of First Olympic Esports Week
The International Olympic Committee has announced its inaugural Esports Week will be held June 22–25 in Singapore, marking the biggest step yet by the governing body into the esports world. The IOC said in a Wednesday statement — confirming earlier hints of its location — that the event “marks...
How to buy World Cup 2022 tickets for tournament in Qatar
After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in...
lonelyplanet.com
Check out Camille Potts' best day in Marseille
With diverse neighborhoods, street art, architectural tours, and incredible beaches, there's so much to see and do in Marseille that it may feel overwhelming to choose. Comic book writer and illustrator Camille Potts helps narrow down the options by showing you her perfect day in her hometown of Marseille. I'm...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Spartan, World Obstacle Partner to Further Develop Obstacle Racing
Spartan and World Obstacle, the Fédération Internationale de Sports d’Obstacles, have signed a memorandum of understanding and established a framework to develop the sport of obstacle racing worldwide. The collaboration includes the sanctioning and hosting of elite-level races, cooperation on competition rules, officiating and training, anti-doping rules...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Birmingham Awarded 2026 European Athletics Championships
The 2026 European Athletics Championships were awarded to Birmingham, England, by the European Athletics Council meeting during its meetings this past weekend in Warsaw, Poland. It is the first time that a British city has been assigned the European Championships. Birmingham has staged a plethora of high profile events in...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Major League Cricket to Launch in 2023
Major League Cricket’s inaugural season will start July 13, 2023, at a new venue in Grand Prairie, Texas, with 19 matches in an 18-day span between six teams. The inaugural MLC championship final to take place on July 30. Six teams representing Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Seattle and New York City will play in the more compact Twenty20 version of cricket. Team names, additional venues and further details will be announced in early 2023.
Japanese photographer Rinko Kawauchi recognized in Sony World Photo Awards
Rinko Kawauchi recognized for her outstanding contribution to photography by Sony World Photography Awards 2023
The Bride Wore Erdem to Her Wedding at a Baroque Villa in Palermo
Tracy Dubb, the co-founder of the skincare company Isla Beauty, and Derek Davies, the co-founder of both record label Neon Gold and music technology startup Medallion, were first introduced in 2017 by their best friends Molly Howard and Ben Lovett. “They invited me to a show that Derek was putting on at the Public Hotel,” Tracy remembers. “But in true ‘me’ fashion, I showed up four hours late and there was no trace of the show or Derek. Luckily, they convinced him to come back, which he was understandably reluctant to do. A little after midnight, I was leaving the bathroom of the bar upstairs, and I walked right into Derek.”
Comments / 0