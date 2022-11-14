Read full article on original website
Mista Mr
2d ago
So Google tracks me, Atty General sues and wins and they get to keep the money??
yukno
2d ago
So how do I claim my money then . Cause I opted out . So where does the money go if everyone’s privacy was invaded how come we don’t get any cash ? It’s my money and I want it NOW !! Lmao
The Rodg
2d ago
Between 40 state brings it to about 9 mil per state. NY google users receive about 7 cents apiece. Oh well...so what Yahoo been up to💰🤑💸💲
