Sussex County, NJ

WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Sussex County

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
Third Base Pub on Hillside Avenue in Branchville Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Sussex County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Friday, Nov. 11 drawing was sold at Third Base Pub on Hillside Avenue in Branchville, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 01, 05, 17, 37 and 70. The Gold Mega Ball was 22, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $207 million, and the next drawing will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

