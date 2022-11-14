Read full article on original website
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Vol baseball releases full 2023 schedule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball released its full 2023 schedule on Wednesday. The Vols play 38 home games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 12 of which are against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. UT rounds out its season with 15 road games and three contests at a neutral site. In its...
Just In: Tennessee's Ranking Unveiled in Third CFP Rankings of 2022
Tennessee (9-1, 5-1) is ranked 5th in the AP poll and the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday night, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the third CFP rankings of the season on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the 5th in the playoff rankings. Tennessee was ranked 1st in the inaugural rankings ...
No. 22 Tennessee takes care of Florida Gulf Coast, 81-50
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball is back in the win column after an 81-50 win against Florida Gulf Coast inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night. The Vols got up by double digits in the first half as their defense held FGCU to 25% shooting in the first half. UT made six of 12 three-pointers in the first half, too. They led 37-20 at halftime.
How to watch Tennessee vs. Florida Gulf Coast: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 2-1; Tennessee 1-1 The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the #11 Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Eagles were totally in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Ave Maria Gyrenes...
Tennessee loses a commitment from Class of 2023 running back
Class of 2023 running back Will Stallings, who committed to Tennessee in June, announced Tuesday that he would be opening his recruitment and decommitting from Tennessee. He announced his decision on Twitter after having a conversation with Tennessee RB coach Jerry Mack. For what it’s worth, Tennessee recently held an unofficial visit with former Kentucky running back commit Khalifa Keith on Nov. 12. As of now, it is unclear whether or not the developments are related.
No. 11 Lady Vols couldn't climb back in loss to No. 12 Indiana
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 11 Lady Vols' shaky start to the season continued in Monday night's 79-67 loss to No. 12 Indiana inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee's largest lead was a two-point advantage early in the first, and the Hoosiers held the lead for the final 34 minutes of the contest in the Lady Vols' first home loss of the season.
Tennessee football’s playoff chances hurt by Saturday’s slate despite Oregon loss
When you look at the biggest storylines heading into Saturday, Tennessee football couldn’t have asked for much more. The Vols came in at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff ranking, and with the Georgia Bulldogs beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs, they still have the best loss. Meanwhile, the...
Hooker, Mays get SEC Player of the Week recognition after win over Missouri
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker and center Cooper Mays earned SEC Player of the Week recognition on Monday afternoon after a historic offensive showing on Senior Day against Missouri, according to UT Athletics. UT said the Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) posted 724 yards of total offense,...
Shane Beamer delivers great quote about Hendon Hooker getting away from Virginia Tech
Shane Beamer always has his South Carolina Gamecocks at the forefront of his mind, because that’s his job. But Beamer attended and played at Virginia Tech under his father, Frank, so the Hokies are never far from Beamer’s mind, either. Combining those 2 worlds this week is Tennessee...
UT Rugby Team wins 2022 SEC Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Rugby Team has won the 2022 SEC Championship. This is the third consecutive year that the team has won the SEC championship, according to the team's website. Rugby was introduced to the campus in 1970. An undergraduate student and two graduate students enlisted a...
'You have to stay focused on the plan' | Danny White talks two years as UT athletic director
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While Vol Nation is celebrating a winning football season, the University of Tennessee's athletic director has a game plan for success across all sports on Rocky Top. Danny White will tell you he likes winning but don't ask him about losing. “I hate losing. I hate...
Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”
An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Rockwood, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. Accused thieves steal jewelry from Middleboro store. Six people suspected of stealing from the Antique & Modern Jewelry are being sought by police. Teachers surprised with...
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
Knoxville to Hohenwald: Aging Zoo Knoxville elephants will find refuge at the Elephant Sanctuary
Tonka, Jana and Edie — all aging elephants — will find refuge in Hohenwald, a small city in Middle Tennessee. For around seven decades, Zoo Knoxville has hosted elephants. Visitors would flock to see their stomping grounds, featuring some of the features native to their homeland in Africa.
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
Rival high schools in Blount County unite to help Florida school impacted by storm
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Three schools in East Tennessee are putting their rivalry aside and uniting to help 25 students at Cape Coral High School after they lost everything due to Hurricane Ian. Students at Alcoa, Heritage and Maryville High Schools are on a mission to raise $5,000 by...
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
Lizzo to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lizzo is coming to Knoxville!. The three-time Grammy winner is kicking off the second leg of her North American tour in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena on April 21, 2023. The tour stops in 17 different cities across the country. Lizzo's most recent album, Special, peaked at...
