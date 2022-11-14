ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Vol baseball releases full 2023 schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball released its full 2023 schedule on Wednesday. The Vols play 38 home games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 12 of which are against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. UT rounds out its season with 15 road games and three contests at a neutral site. In its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

No. 22 Tennessee takes care of Florida Gulf Coast, 81-50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball is back in the win column after an 81-50 win against Florida Gulf Coast inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night. The Vols got up by double digits in the first half as their defense held FGCU to 25% shooting in the first half. UT made six of 12 three-pointers in the first half, too. They led 37-20 at halftime.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee loses a commitment from Class of 2023 running back

Class of 2023 running back Will Stallings, who committed to Tennessee in June, announced Tuesday that he would be opening his recruitment and decommitting from Tennessee. He announced his decision on Twitter after having a conversation with Tennessee RB coach Jerry Mack. For what it’s worth, Tennessee recently held an unofficial visit with former Kentucky running back commit Khalifa Keith on Nov. 12. As of now, it is unclear whether or not the developments are related.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

No. 11 Lady Vols couldn't climb back in loss to No. 12 Indiana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 11 Lady Vols' shaky start to the season continued in Monday night's 79-67 loss to No. 12 Indiana inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee's largest lead was a two-point advantage early in the first, and the Hoosiers held the lead for the final 34 minutes of the contest in the Lady Vols' first home loss of the season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WBIR

UT Rugby Team wins 2022 SEC Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Rugby Team has won the 2022 SEC Championship. This is the third consecutive year that the team has won the SEC championship, according to the team's website. Rugby was introduced to the campus in 1970. An undergraduate student and two graduate students enlisted a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”

An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Rockwood, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Concord Christian School basketball team will have a game with Rockwood High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ROCKWOOD, TN
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. Accused thieves steal jewelry from Middleboro store. Six people suspected of stealing from the Antique & Modern Jewelry are being sought by police. Teachers surprised with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lizzo to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lizzo is coming to Knoxville!. The three-time Grammy winner is kicking off the second leg of her North American tour in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena on April 21, 2023. The tour stops in 17 different cities across the country. Lizzo's most recent album, Special, peaked at...
