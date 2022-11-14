ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Markets Insider

The stock market is poised for a significant year-end rally because 'inflation is basically over', Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says

Jeremy Siegel said "inflation is basically over" on Thursday after October's CPI report showed lower-than-expected inflation. Siegel said investors should expect a significant year-end rally in the stock market as investors recalibrate their Fed expectations. "There's still a chance we can avoid a hard landing if the Fed pivots in...
Markets Insider

Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year

Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report

Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
Markets Insider

Stocks may be set up for a bull run in 2023, but expect inflation to remain sticky and the Fed to keep rates high unless recession hits, Bank of America says

The inflation shock is over, but expect prices to remain sticky, strategists at Bank of America said. The bank pointed to rising wages and services prices, which could fuel inflation staying above the 20-year-average. That means the Fed is unlikely to cut rates next year unless there's a recession, they...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed officials dampen pivot hopes

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve officials warned that the U.S. central bank will continue to hike rates, albeit likely at a slower pace, as it battles inflation, dampening hopes that it is close to ending its tightening cycle. The Fed may...
Markets Insider

The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says

The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...

