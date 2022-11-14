Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
The stock market is poised for a significant year-end rally because 'inflation is basically over', Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says
Jeremy Siegel said "inflation is basically over" on Thursday after October's CPI report showed lower-than-expected inflation. Siegel said investors should expect a significant year-end rally in the stock market as investors recalibrate their Fed expectations. "There's still a chance we can avoid a hard landing if the Fed pivots in...
Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year
Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says the drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is 'increasingly plausible'
The drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is "increasingly plausible," Paul Krugman said. The top economist pointed to slowing rent and wage growth, which could mean inflation is coming under control. Stock market investors have cheered Thursday's CPI report, sending the Nasdaq up 6%. October's inflation...
Stocks could rally 20% before the end of the year on a Republican victory in Congress and a cooler October inflation report, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Stocks could see a major rally by year-end on a Republican victory in Congress and cooler inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. He pointed to expectations of lower inflationary spending if Republicans took the majority in Congress. If midterm results are met with a cooler October inflation report, that could spark...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Top economist Justin Wolfers says these 4 things show that inflation is coming down for real this time
The story behind inflation peaking in October is “becoming clearer,” as the latest CPI report gives hope for an improved U.S. economy.
Jeremy Siegel warns home prices are about to suffer their 2nd-worst crash since World War II amid Fed rate hikes
Jeremy Siegel warned home prices will post the second-worst crash since World War II in the next 12 months. He told CNBC that the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening is hitting rate-sensitive sectors of the economy. Siegel said fears that the central bank will keep rates "higher for longer" are spooking...
Stocks are in the process of bottoming and the Fed won't raise rates as far as Powell suggested, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
Stocks are bottoming out, and the Fed could soon pause its aggressive rate hikes, market veteran Ed Yardeni said. Despite hawkish comments from Powell, Yardeni said he expects other Fed officials to push back on that stance. That could mean stocks are approaching a low, since investors have already priced...
There's a 55% chance of a recession in 2023, chief economist says - but inflation data will determine if the Fed stays aggressive and sparks a downturn
CPI data publishes on Thursday, and it will hold key implications for how aggressive the Federal Reserve is with interest rates moving forward. One economist said he's expecting inflation to ease slightly, which could lead the Fed to a 50 basis-point rate hike in December. "We have this week established...
Americans' pandemic savings will make it much tougher for the Fed to cool inflation, Wells Fargo says
US households have around $1.2 trillion in pandemic savings, according to Wells Fargo. But that could be bad for the Federal Reserve's inflation battle, the bank warned. Companies will keep hiking prices as long as Americans have savings to dip into, strategists said. Americans still have a pile of pandemic...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report
Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
US home prices could crash 20% if the Fed fails to 'thread the needle' when tightening, central bank economist finds
US home prices could fall another 20% as mortgage rates rise, a Dallas Fed study found. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have lifted US mortgage rates above 7%. It needs carefully cool inflation without setting off a downward house-price spiral, the study said. Rising mortgage rates could lead to...
The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns
The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
Stocks may be set up for a bull run in 2023, but expect inflation to remain sticky and the Fed to keep rates high unless recession hits, Bank of America says
The inflation shock is over, but expect prices to remain sticky, strategists at Bank of America said. The bank pointed to rising wages and services prices, which could fuel inflation staying above the 20-year-average. That means the Fed is unlikely to cut rates next year unless there's a recession, they...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed officials dampen pivot hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve officials warned that the U.S. central bank will continue to hike rates, albeit likely at a slower pace, as it battles inflation, dampening hopes that it is close to ending its tightening cycle. The Fed may...
Treasury market liquidity crunch could derail the Federal Reserve's policy, New York Fed chief says
"If the Treasury market isn't functioning well, it can impede the transmission of monetary policy to the economy," said the New York Fed's president.
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
US wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels. The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On...
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth.
Comments / 0