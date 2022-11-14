Read full article on original website
WBIR
Vol baseball releases full 2023 schedule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball released its full 2023 schedule on Wednesday. The Vols play 38 home games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 12 of which are against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. UT rounds out its season with 15 road games and three contests at a neutral site. In its...
WBIR
Tennessee stays at No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee remained No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night. The Vols are coming off a 66-24 win against Missouri this past Saturday. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU who are respectively ranked above UT all won this past weekend as well.
WBIR
Tennessee football will debut orange helmets against South Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will wear orange helmets for the first time ever when the team goes on the road against South Carolina on Saturday. The team made the announcement on social media Tuesday evening. This is the second time the Vols have debuted a brand-new helmet this...
WBIR
No. 22 Tennessee takes care of Florida Gulf Coast, 81-50
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball is back in the win column after an 81-50 win against Florida Gulf Coast inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night. The Vols got up by double digits in the first half as their defense held FGCU to 25% shooting in the first half. UT made six of 12 three-pointers in the first half, too. They led 37-20 at halftime.
'You have to stay focused on the plan' | Danny White talks two years as UT athletic director
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While Vol Nation is celebrating a winning football season, the University of Tennessee's athletic director has a game plan for success across all sports on Rocky Top. Danny White will tell you he likes winning but don't ask him about losing. “I hate losing. I hate...
WBIR
No. 11 Lady Vols couldn't climb back in loss to No. 12 Indiana
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 11 Lady Vols' shaky start to the season continued in Monday night's 79-67 loss to No. 12 Indiana inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee's largest lead was a two-point advantage early in the first, and the Hoosiers held the lead for the final 34 minutes of the contest in the Lady Vols' first home loss of the season.
Tennessee tumbles to No. 22 in AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — North Carolina and Gonzaga remain 1-2 in the first regular-season men’s college basketball poll from The Associated Press. The top-ranked Tar Heels (2-0) earned 44 of 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 while the second-ranked Bulldogs (2-0) picked up 14 after the opening week of the regular season. Third-ranked Houston and fourth-ranked Kentucky picked up the remaining votes in a poll that featured only slight changes from the preseason poll released Oct. 17.
Make it two in a row: Ben Shelton wins Knoxville Challenger
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rising tennis star Ben Shelton added another title Sunday to his growing resume, beating Christopher Eubanks to win the Knoxville Challenger in three sets. It was the second consecutive title match for the big lefthander over Eubanks, the 2021 Knoxville champion. Shelton beat his friend and...
Hendon Hooker named finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has been named a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback in the nation. Hooker is just the second finalist for this award in program history, joining 1997 award winner Peyton Manning. The sixth-year senior quarterback has been...
WBIR
Meet Carlos Lopez: The Alcoa teacher behind '#VamosVols' and '#DaleSeis'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Alcoa High School Spanish teacher and football coach found some attention on Twitter for his Spanish play-by-plays of Tennessee football. Carlos Lopez began narrating Vols football games this season, after seeing a lack of Spanish coverage in college football and the NCAA. He took action and began narrating from the comfort of his home.
WBIR
Neyland vendor moves to keep beer
The beer vendor at Neyland Stadium is pushing back against the city. Knoxville moved to suspend or revoke Aramark's beer license after three citations.
Rival high schools in Blount County unite to help Florida school impacted by storm
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Three schools in East Tennessee are putting their rivalry aside and uniting to help 25 students at Cape Coral High School after they lost everything due to Hurricane Ian. Students at Alcoa, Heritage and Maryville High Schools are on a mission to raise $5,000 by...
Hops and Hollers, a popular North Knoxville bar and beer garden, to close Nov. 20
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of North Knoxville's popular beer bars and beer gardens is pouring its final glass soon. On Sunday, November 20, Hops and Hollers will serve its last person and close its doors for the last time. They said on social media that they were in business...
Appalachian Unsolved: The twin whose bones were found in a box
RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — With its abundant gullies, hills, forests and thickets, East Tennessee offers thousands of places to dump a body. In the summer of 1996, a killer knew exactly what to do with Brenda Clark. Someone taped together a large cardboard box and left her in it some...
Blount County has a new glass pulverizer, making it one of the few places in Tennessee where you can recycle glass
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Blount County now have a place to recycle glass. The county will formally cut the ribbon on a new glass recycling facility on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blount County Operations Center at 1227 McArthur Road in Maryville. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m.
Knoxville marketing company reports positive changes months after switching to four-day workweek
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During the COVID-19 pandemic, companies across the U.S. and of all sizes had to adapt to new schedules for their workforce. Some moved to remote work, and others started implementing four-day work weeks. A Knoxville marketing company said they noticed a positive change in employees' productivity...
Powell High School student earns perfect ACT score, despite challenges with his vision
POWELL, Tenn. — Zachary (Zack) Carter is a junior at Powell High School. He is one of just 0.5% of students to achieve a perfect ACT score. It's a rare achievement. He is one of the first to achieve this score in Powell High School history. So, who is...
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
Jefferson County student riding wave of success as pro wakesurfer
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — On the water is where Tripp Allen feels most at home. The Jefferson County sophomore is a professional wakesurfer at only 15 years old. Allen learned to surf in a landlocked state and on Douglas Lake, his skills are a welcome addition to the waves. Wakesurfing isn't just his hobby, it's his life.
WBIR
Saving you money: We found the best price for a turkey in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week is the week to get all those Thanksgiving ingredients ready for cooking. 10News Anchor Abby Ham did some shopping to find you the best prices on the staples of the big meal. First, the main event—the turkey. We found a Kroger brand turkey...
