Vol baseball releases full 2023 schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball released its full 2023 schedule on Wednesday. The Vols play 38 home games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 12 of which are against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. UT rounds out its season with 15 road games and three contests at a neutral site. In its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee stays at No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee remained No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night. The Vols are coming off a 66-24 win against Missouri this past Saturday. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU who are respectively ranked above UT all won this past weekend as well.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee football will debut orange helmets against South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will wear orange helmets for the first time ever when the team goes on the road against South Carolina on Saturday. The team made the announcement on social media Tuesday evening. This is the second time the Vols have debuted a brand-new helmet this...
KNOXVILLE, TN
No. 22 Tennessee takes care of Florida Gulf Coast, 81-50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball is back in the win column after an 81-50 win against Florida Gulf Coast inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night. The Vols got up by double digits in the first half as their defense held FGCU to 25% shooting in the first half. UT made six of 12 three-pointers in the first half, too. They led 37-20 at halftime.
KNOXVILLE, TN
No. 11 Lady Vols couldn't climb back in loss to No. 12 Indiana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 11 Lady Vols' shaky start to the season continued in Monday night's 79-67 loss to No. 12 Indiana inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee's largest lead was a two-point advantage early in the first, and the Hoosiers held the lead for the final 34 minutes of the contest in the Lady Vols' first home loss of the season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Tennessee tumbles to No. 22 in AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — North Carolina and Gonzaga remain 1-2 in the first regular-season men’s college basketball poll from The Associated Press. The top-ranked Tar Heels (2-0) earned 44 of 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 while the second-ranked Bulldogs (2-0) picked up 14 after the opening week of the regular season. Third-ranked Houston and fourth-ranked Kentucky picked up the remaining votes in a poll that featured only slight changes from the preseason poll released Oct. 17.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Make it two in a row: Ben Shelton wins Knoxville Challenger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rising tennis star Ben Shelton added another title Sunday to his growing resume, beating Christopher Eubanks to win the Knoxville Challenger in three sets. It was the second consecutive title match for the big lefthander over Eubanks, the 2021 Knoxville champion. Shelton beat his friend and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Hendon Hooker named finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has been named a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback in the nation. Hooker is just the second finalist for this award in program history, joining 1997 award winner Peyton Manning. The sixth-year senior quarterback has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Meet Carlos Lopez: The Alcoa teacher behind '#VamosVols' and '#DaleSeis'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Alcoa High School Spanish teacher and football coach found some attention on Twitter for his Spanish play-by-plays of Tennessee football. Carlos Lopez began narrating Vols football games this season, after seeing a lack of Spanish coverage in college football and the NCAA. He took action and began narrating from the comfort of his home.
ALCOA, TN
