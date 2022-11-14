Read full article on original website
Related
Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester set to co-host 'reimagined' E! News as nightly broadcast returns to network two years after cancelation
E! News is making a big return after more than two years off air. The 'reimagined' gossip show will be co-hosted by Cheetah girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester with a focus on 'celebrity-friendly, fact-based reporting.'. It will air nightly from Monday through Thursday at 11:30 PM....
Gordon Ramsay would give 'right arm' to open a San Francisco restaurant
Gordon Ramsay shares his thoughts on spicy wings, Asian street food and opening a San Francisco restaurant.
The Daily 11-15-22 Gordon Ramsay says these are his must-have SF dishes
Love him or hate him, Gordon Ramsay is one of the most recognizable chefs in the world, with countless TV shows from “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior” to “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Next Level Chef,” among many others. He’s also earned 17 Michelin stars throughout his storied career. Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe is the third in a chain of fine dining restaurants that model the open kitchen and dining room settings seen on the Fox-backed reality show “Hell's Kitchen.” Ramsay said he chose Lake Tahoe because he fell in love with its dual seasons, but he's also a big fan of San Francisco cuisine.
Murdaugh Murders Podcast to Become Drama Series at Hulu
The Murdaughs are getting the drama treatment. The prominent family recently got the docuseries treatment with Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty on HBO Max, and now it's set to become a true-crime drama at Hulu. Erin Lee Carr (Britney vs Spears, Mommy Dead and Dearest) and Michael D. Fuller (Locke & Key) will adapt the popular Murdaugh Murders podcast for the streamer. Podcast host Mandy Matney, Nick Antosca, and Alex Hedlund will serve as executive producers.
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
ETOnline.com
Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)
If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
Kymberly Herrin, Playboy Playmate who starred in Ghostbusters, dies at 65
Kymberly Herrin, a former Playboy Playmate who appeared in Ghostbusters, has died at the age of 65.On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara News-Press said in an obituary that Herrin died “peacefully” on 28 October 2022 in Santa Barbara, California, where she lived until her death.During her lifetime, Herrin made a name for herself as a model, with her obituary noting that she graced the covers of dozens of magazines. She also made appearances in several movies, including the 1984 film Ghostbusters, which saw her appear as a ghost during a scene with Dan Aykroyd’s character Ray Stantz, and Romancing the...
Tim Allen steps out with wife Jane Hajduk, daughter Elizabeth at 'The Santa Clauses' premiere
Tim Allen turned the premiere of "The Santa Clauses" into a family night out. The "Home Improvement" star was joined by his wife Jane Hajduk and their daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who also stars in the show, for the series premiere at The Walt Disney Studios on Nov. 6 in Burbank, California.
Famed Television Producer Dead at 47
Ben Feigin, a famed television producer who served as an executive producer on "Schitt's Creek," has died at 47, according to E! News. Feigin died of pancreatic cancer this week, United Talent Agency, where Feigin used to work, confirms.
Popculture
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
WUSA
'The Conners' Sneak Peek: Estelle Parsons Returns for the Thanksgiving Episode (Exclusive)
After last appearing in season 3, Estelle Parsons is making her long-awaited return as Beverly Harris in season 5 of The Conners. ET has an exclusive preview of the sitcom's Thanksgiving-themed episode, "Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries," which sees Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and the rest of the family coming to terms with the fact that Beverly has become ill.
Matthew Perry Got The Last Line In The ‘Friends’ Series Finale Per His Request
Matthew Perry had the last line of dialogue in the series finale of Friends and that was at his request. In the last episode of the sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and centered on a group of friends living in New York City, Perry’s Chandler Bing cracked a joke that closed out the show after 10 seasons. “Before that final episode, I’d taken [co-creator/EP] Marta Kauffman to one side,” Perry wrote in his memoir titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”. “‘Nobody else will care about this except me,’ I said. ‘So, may I please have the...
'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah to play four shows in San Francisco
Noah plans to embark on a 40-date tour following his "Daily Show" retirement.
Bustle
Kate Winslet To Star In Russell T Davies' Dark Season Revival
Following her acclaimed performance in Mare Of Easttown and the actor’s forthcoming role in Channel 4’s I Am, Kate Winslet appears to have seamlessly transitioned from the big screen to television dramas. Although, the Academy Award-winner’s career actually first began on the small screen in Russell T Davies’ 1991 series Dark Season. Now, more than 30 years later, Winslet is to star in a new sequel to the BBC science-fiction classic. Find out everything there is to know about Dark Season: Legacy Rising, below.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
‘Gilmore Girls’: The Audition Scene That Won Kelly Bishop the Role of Emily Gilmore
'Gilmore Girls' star Kelly Bishop portrays Emily Gilmore with wit and charm, and the scene that landed her the role highlights the character's humor.
‘House Of The Dragon’ EP Miguel Sapochnik Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Miguel Sapochnik, who served as the co-showrunner and EP of HBO’s hit series House of the Dragon, has inked with CAA. The director and producer won a Primetime Emmy and DGA Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the Game of Thrones episode “Battle of the Bastards” and a Gold Derby Award for Drama Episode of the Year for Game of Thrones’ “The Long Night.” He also served as EP and directed six episodes of the series. Sapochnik also won a second Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for Game of Thrones in 2019. House of the Dragon was...
How To Watch Paramount Network Without Cable
It’s a big Taylor Sheridan weekend in the streaming world as Tulsa King debuts on Paramount+ and the fifth season of Yellowstone premieres on Paramount Network (but not Paramount+). Season 5 of the Kevin Costner-led western is set to premiere Sunday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET with back-to-back...
TVLine Items: Resident Alien Order Cut, ODAAT Vet Joins Goldbergs and More
Could this be a bad omen for Resident Alien? The order for the Syfy series’ upcoming third season has been reduced from 12 episodes to 8, our sister site Deadline reports. The show, which stars Alan Tudyk, consisted of 10 episodes in its first season, while Season 2 was split up into two halves, totaling 16 installments. The series received a 12-episode renewal for Season 3 in July, ahead of its return for the back half of Season 2, which saw a ratings decline, per Deadline. For scoop on what’s ahead in the abbreviated third season, check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A...
Comments / 0