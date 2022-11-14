Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspected prowler arrested in Encinitas
A man was arrested for allegedly lurking in a yard in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea community on Tuesday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's office in a press release.
South Bay family searches for answers after crash kills Goodwill employee
South Bay family searches for answers after crash kills Goodwill employee; submerged SUV discovered in creek along Telegraph Canyon Road
Man, Woman Dead in Murder-Suicide at Hotel Near San Diego Airport
A man and a woman were found dead of gunshot wounds Tuesday in a hotel room near San Diego International Airport and police were investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide. San Diego Harbor Police were called about 2:20 p.m. to the Hilton San Diego Airport in the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive after staff entered the room when the guest failed to check out on time, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Jud Campbell.
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 47-year-old San Diego man
A transient man was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 47-year-old San Diego resident in the Del Cerro neighborhood, authorities said.
SDPD: 2 found dead in Hilton hotel room in possible murder-suicide
Two people were found dead inside a room at a Hilton hotel on Harbor Island Tuesday afternoon, San Diego Police said.
Father stabs son during fight in Mission Bay: SDPD
A father and son were hospitalized Monday after an altercation between the two men led to a stabbing, the San Diego Police Department said.
NBC San Diego
Death of Carmel Valley 6-Year-Old Under Investigation: SDPD
San Diego Police Department detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 6-year-old in his Carmel Valley home this past weekend. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, SDPD officers and first responders from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Paseo Village Way, just east of Interstate 5, after the 6-year-old was found by his parents not breathing after a possible drowning.
Teen fatally stabbed at Chula Vista house party identified
The hunt is on for the person responsible in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old student from Valhalla High School.
Mother makes appeal after teenage son stabbed to death at Chula Vista party
Mother makes emotional appeal after teenage son stabbed to death at Chula Vista house party; victim is Valhalla High senior
Adoptive family members held with no bail in death of 11-year-old girl
EL CAJON, Calif. — Three adoptive family members charged in the death of Aarabella McCormack, age 11, will remain in custody pending a bail review set for November 29. The girl’s adoptive mother Leticia McCormack, 49, and her parents Stanley Tom, 75, and Adella Tom, 70, appeared in person in El Cajon court Wednesday morning.
At-risk teen found after going missing at SeaWorld
An at-risk boy who went missing Sunday at SeaWorld San Diego was found, the San Diego Police Department announced Monday.
NBC San Diego
‘No Humanity Whatsoever': Homeless Mothers Sleep in Cold After SDPD Tows Vehicles
Two homeless mothers say they were forced to sleep outside in cold, damp weather with their young children after San Diego police towed their vehicles, which they had been using as shelter. “I explained to them, 'Please don’t take my vehicle. This is our only shelter.' And they just didn’t...
californiaexaminer.net
Chula Vista High School Senior Stabbed To Death At Party
After midnight on Saturday, police were called to a party on Rigley Street due to reports of a brawl. When officers came, Castillo had been stabbed many times. CVPD said that despite their best efforts, the man died from his wounds before he could be taken to a hospital. A...
2 found dead in suspected murder-suicide on Harbor Island
Two people were found dead in a Harbor Island hotel room on Tuesday, police told FOX 5.
NBC San Diego
14-Year-Old Who Went Missing Following SeaWorld Band Trip Has Been Found
San Diego police searched Monday for a 14-year-old at-risk boy who disappeared while at SeaWorld with his high school band. Around 7 p.m. that same day, Escondido Police said the boy had been found.
kusi.com
Dispute between neighbors leads to fatal shooting in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead. The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics took the victim...
Crews stop spread of brush fire on hillside off I-15 in Grantville area
Crews have responded to a brush fire burning on a hillside off Interstate 15 in San Diego's Grantville area.
28-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Deigo (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. The accident occurred in the 7700 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard shortly after 3:30 a.m. The officials reported that the victim was driving a 2010 Ford Mustang down the block when she lost control and veered off the roadway into a raised concrete median. The car then hit a tree.
Man who engaged in shootout with Harbor Police sentenced for attempted murder
A man who was convicted of attempted murder and other charges last month has been sentenced to prison for engaging in a police shootout, said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.
NBC San Diego
Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Mira Mesa Boulevard
A woman was killed early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash in Mira Mesa, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard, near Parkdale Avenue. There, a woman was ejected from her vehicle after crashing into a tree in the center divider of the road, SDPD said.
Comments / 15