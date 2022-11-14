ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times of San Diego

Man, Woman Dead in Murder-Suicide at Hotel Near San Diego Airport

A man and a woman were found dead of gunshot wounds Tuesday in a hotel room near San Diego International Airport and police were investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide. San Diego Harbor Police were called about 2:20 p.m. to the Hilton San Diego Airport in the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive after staff entered the room when the guest failed to check out on time, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Jud Campbell.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Death of Carmel Valley 6-Year-Old Under Investigation: SDPD

San Diego Police Department detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 6-year-old in his Carmel Valley home this past weekend. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, SDPD officers and first responders from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Paseo Village Way, just east of Interstate 5, after the 6-year-old was found by his parents not breathing after a possible drowning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Adoptive family members held with no bail in death of 11-year-old girl

EL CAJON, Calif. — Three adoptive family members charged in the death of Aarabella McCormack, age 11, will remain in custody pending a bail review set for November 29. The girl’s adoptive mother Leticia McCormack, 49, and her parents Stanley Tom, 75, and Adella Tom, 70, appeared in person in El Cajon court Wednesday morning.
EL CAJON, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Chula Vista High School Senior Stabbed To Death At Party

After midnight on Saturday, police were called to a party on Rigley Street due to reports of a brawl. When officers came, Castillo had been stabbed many times. CVPD said that despite their best efforts, the man died from his wounds before he could be taken to a hospital. A...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Dispute between neighbors leads to fatal shooting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead. The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics took the victim...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Mira Mesa Boulevard

A woman was killed early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash in Mira Mesa, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard, near Parkdale Avenue. There, a woman was ejected from her vehicle after crashing into a tree in the center divider of the road, SDPD said.
SAN DIEGO, CA

