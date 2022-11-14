Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton and Prince William Likely Moving Homes Yet Again
Prince William and Kate Middleton might be on the move again. PEOPLE reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales are likely going to move to Windsor Castle eventually. The royal couple recently moved into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor along with their three young children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla Are Now Feuding, Report Claims
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort Camilla have reportedly been at odds ever since King Charles III took the throne. An insider with the royal family told Radar Online last week that the two women recently had "an explosive fight at Windsor Castle," and now the whole issue has now reportedly become harder to keep under wraps.
Royal Expert Claims Princes William and Harry Will Have ‘Incredibly Hard’ Time With Season 5 Scenes of ‘The Crown’
A royal expert claims that Princes William and Harry will have an 'incredibly hard' time with season 5 scenes of Netflix's 'The Crown.'
Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Want To Break The Cycle Of ‘Heir And Spare’ With Their Own Children
Even though Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are still very young, it looks like the Prince and Princess of Wales are already thinking about the royal roles they will eventually play—and how they’ll avoid the infamous “heir and the spare” dynamic that has plagued previous generations of royals.
Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?
There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
Kate Middleton Wears Subtle Tribute to Princess Diana on Remembrance Sunday
Kate Middleton is honoring the previous Princess of Wales. The Princess of Wales, 40, had a subtle royal rewear at the National Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday, stepping out on a nearby balcony overlooking the ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in a pair of Princess Diana's earrings. Kate wore the South Sea Pearl Earrings, which feature an intricate array of diamonds that drop down into a large pearl.
How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth with Her Jewelry Choices at Remembrance Day Event
The Princess of Wales opted to wear the same necklace and earrings that she wore to Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September As the royal family marked the first Remembrance Day since Queen Elizabeth's death, Kate Middleton was keeping the historic monarch close. The Princess of Wales attended the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday alongside her husband Prince William, the Prince of Wales. Like the other royal women, Kate opted for a black ensemble for the solemn event paired with some meaningful jewelry. She...
Royal Treatment! Princess Charlotte's 13-Person Staff Caters To Her Every Need — 'Some Are On The Palace Payroll, Others Aren't'
As the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, it may come as no surprise that Princess Charlotte enjoys the finer things in life. The 7-year-old has a 13-person staff to cater to her every need, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, all of whom ensure her day-to-day tasks are completed smoothly.
Queen Camilla Didn't Think Kate Middleton Was "Worthy" of Joining the Royal Family
Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship timeline is pretty straight forward: They met in college, fell in love, and got married. But somewhere between love and marriage (in 2011, specifically) these two had a brief breakup—and apparently Prince William's stepmother Queen Camilla was vaguely behind it?. The Express just...
Recent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photos ‘More Beautiful to Look at’ Than ‘Outdated’ Royal Family Portraits
An expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos taken by photographer Ramona Rosales are 'far more engaging' than 'formal' royal family portraits.
Kate Middleton Offered Subtle ‘Support’ to ‘Anxious’ Prince William During Scarborough Visit
Kate Middleton copied Prince William on a Nov. 3 visit to Scarborough, England, which, according to a body language expert, made Prince William's 'gestures look less anxious.'
Charles Spencer Honors Sister Princess Diana on All Souls' Day with 'Deeply Poignant Photograph'
Charles Spencer is thinking of Princess Diana. The 9th Earl Spencer, 58, posted a tender tribute to his late elder sister and their father John Spencer for All Souls' Day Wednesday. Christians use the annual holy day to honor loved ones who have died. "Today is All Souls Day —...
Princess Diana Gave Her Home The Ultimate Revenge Makeover Post-Divorce
Honing in on a difficult period for the royal family, a year dubbed as “annus horribilis” by Queen Elizabeth herself, The Crown Season 5 is an intense watch. The 1990s saw a number of royal marriages breakdown, including the very public messiness that ensued as the then Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship fell apart. Whilst Season 4 set the scene for their separation, this instalment touches upon Charles’ groundbreaking infidelity confession and Diana’s tell-all BBC Panorama interview that ultimately became the final straw.
What The Crown Ignores About Princess Anne
If you're a fan of "The Crown," you know Princess Anne is the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Nevertheless, there's always been a bit of mystery surrounding Anne. After all, at the time of her birth, a law was still in place that decreed the succession of the throne be determined by biological sex and not birth order, which meant Anne was in line behind both her older brother and her two younger brothers. That law was ultimately changed in 2013 (via USA Today). Due to the old lawm however, Anne was allowed to live a life that was freer than her oldest brother, King Charles III, though that hasn't meant she's escaped the highs and lows of royal life.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wake Up Call to Leave Royal Family Revealed? Sussexes Felt the Institution Were Conspiring Against Them After Seeing This Photo, Expert Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried to work with the royal family. However, the sight of a picture that showed them the future of the institution without them allegedly prompted them to step back from their royal duties and move on with their lives. One Photo Served As Prince Harry...
Princess Diana's Older Sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale Once Dated Prince Charles
Catching up on previous seasons of The Crown before diving into season five? If you're curious about Princess Diana's real life sister, read on for our story from 2020:. In the two decades since the tragic death of Princess Diana, her older sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes have largely avoided public life, though they have remained close with their nephews William and Harry and recently made appearances at Harry and Meghan's wedding and Archie's christening.
Meghan And Harry Outrank King Charles In A Very 21st-Century Way
Although he waited his whole life to ascend the throne — longer than anybody else, in fact, according to CNBC — it's highly King Charles II expected to take over from his beloved mother with the royal family in such turmoil. The British sovereign has been estranged from his youngest son, Prince Harry, and wife Meghan Markle ever since the couple stepped down from their roles as senior working royals in early 2020.
Queen Camilla's Body Language At Remembrance Sunday Service Proved How Nervous She Really Was
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II led to many changes in the royal family, with her eldest son ascending to the throne and becoming King Charles III. As a result, Charles' wife, Camilla, also became queen consort — an honor that Queen Elizabeth requested for her daughter-in-law, pointing to Camilla's many years of "loyal service" to the monarchy.
Royal Expert Explains Why King Charles' Latest Role Should Have Been Given To Prince Andrew
On November 14, 2022, King Charles III celebrated his 74th birthday — his first spent on the throne, per CNN. According to the BBC, the king was expected to spend the day quietly, taking a break from royal engagements. Festivities to honor the monarch's birthday took place in London, including a performance of "Happy Birthday" by the band of the Household Cavalry outside Buckingham Palace, as well as multiple gun salute ceremonies across the city.
Mike Tindall Recalls An Embrassing Moment He Shared With Mother-In-Law, Princess Anne
British rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, is currently participating in the U.K. reality show "I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here!" For around three weeks (via Metro), a bunch of celebrities are stranded in the Australian jungle where they have to compete in "Bushtucker Trials" to earn stars (meals) for their campmates.
