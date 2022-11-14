Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
The Grey's Fall Finale Promo Hints A Main Cast Member May Not Make It
Hello, my name is stressed. After a fairly easy go of it in the first few episodes, the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 9 promo promises to ramp up the intensity in a big, scary way. Start prepping the tissues now, because if the dramatic voiceover is anything to be believed, a classic fall finale tragedy is coming to Grey Sloan Memorial.
ComicBook
Grey's Anatomy Reveals When Ellen Pompeo Leaves the Series
Meredith Grey is getting ready to leave Seattle, at least for a little while. ABC revealed earlier this year that longtime Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo would be stepping away from her role as a full-time performer on the series during its 19th season. She will continue to narrate and executive produce the series, but Pompeo is only appearing in a handful of episodes this season, and we now know exactly when she'll be leaving.
EW.com
Sarah Drew on reuniting with Grey's Anatomy ex Justin Bruening in a Lifetime Christmas movie
It's time to start dreaming of a white Christmas — with a shade of Grey's. In the new Lifetime Christmas movie Reindeer Games Homecoming, Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew plays a bright high school biology teacher named MacKenzie who has a passion for solving crossword puzzles. But Mac loves tackling other sets of challenges, too. Ever since the death of her father, the town's fire chief who ran a popular holiday fundraiser called the Reindeer Games, she has competed with his retired colleagues to honor his memory. This year, though, there's a wrinkle in the action. Her former high-school-crush-turned-action-movie-star Chase has returned to town to help out his pregnant sister, and sure enough, he winds up in the middle of the candy-coated chaos, competing against her. Will he win something more important than the Games... [checks notes]... her heart? Let's stop asking questions we already know the answer to.
Station 19 Fans Are Livid That The Fall Finale Cliffhanger Wasn't Addressed On Grey's Anatomy Crossover
Station 19 fans expressed frustration after the cliffhanger wasn't resolved in the second half of the fall finale crossover.
The Conners Sounds Like It Might Be Following The Goldbergs By Killing A Character Off
The Conners could be the second Wednesday night ABC comedy to kill off a character in this Fall TV season.
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser recalls the moment he realized Rip Wheeler was a heartthrob: ‘She goosed me!’
Kevin Costner leads the cast of the hit series “Yellowstone,” which launched creator-producer Taylor Sheridan’s Western expansion saga on cable’s Paramount Network.
'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Blowing Off Co-Stars Behind The Scenes, Won’t Do Group Interviews
Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has been refusing to do all-cast publicity for the hit show, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to sources close to the situation, Reilly and her cast mates have been dealing with friction on screen but in real life. As season 5 of the Paramount Network hit returns on Nov. 13, sources revealed the show’s cast has become a bit cliquey, with Kelly and her onscreen dad, Kevin Costner, keeping their distance.“They’re both ultra-private people,” said an insider close to the situation. “The rest of the cast has become quite close.” Another source Costner, both an exec producer and...
How Days Of Our Lives Plans To Honor The Late John Aniston On-Air
Actor John Aniston had quite a career in television spanning all the way back to the '60s with appearances in such shows as "Combat!," "Accidental Family," and "Mission: Impossible." Soap stardom came for Aniston when he brought the treacherous Victor Kiriakis to life on "Days of Our Lives," in 1985, with the actor going on to become the ultimate villain that fans loved to hate. The character softened in his later years, but would still stop at nothing to protect his loved ones, per Fame 10.
Popculture
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Days Of Our Lives Star John Aniston
Iconic soap opera star John Aniston has died at the age of 89. The actor was best known for his work on "Days of Our Lives," where he debuted as Victor Kiriakis in 1985. As People notes, Aniston continued to work on the Peacock sudser until his death. In fact, the actor was featured in the Friday, November 11 episode. During Aniston's extensive career, he also enjoyed roles on high-profile television shows such as "Mad Men," "Cold Case," "Gilmore Girls," and "The West Wing," among many others (via IMDb).
‘Gilmore Girls’: The 4 Sweetest Moments of the Series
The Gilmores and their love interests weren't an emotional bunch. That doesn't mean 'Gilmore Girls' didn't have sweet moments, though. We've collected four.
Tim Allen Explains Why a Home Improvement Reboot Hasn’t Happened Yet
Watch: Tim Allen Reveals What He'd Want From a Home Improvement Reboot. Tim Allen isn't ruling out a Home Improvement fixer-upper. Speaking with E! News exclusively ahead of The Santa Clauses premiere Nov. 16, Allen revealed we may not have seen the last of his beloved '90s sitcom Home Improvement—though he believes Tim Taylor's storyline may be over.
Jennifer Grey To Play Cult-Like Figure Gwen Shamblin In Lifetime Movie
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Grey is the latest actress to don the big hair to play cult-like figure Gwen Shamblin on television. The Dirty Dancing star will play the controversial religious leader and Christian diet guru in a Lifetime movie – Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. It comes after Deadline revealed that Sarah Paulson is also attached to star as Shamblin in a scripted adaptation of docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, which is in the works at HBO Max. Shamblin, who rose to fame with her Weigh Down Workshop, a Christian-based diet program, and founded the Remnant Fellowship Church....
TODAY.com
Tim Allen acts alongside 13-year-old daughter Elizabeth in new 'Santa Clauses' TV series
Tim Allen is wearing his Santa suit once again, but this time it's for the new limited series on Disney+ called "The Santa Clauses." The official trailer — which was released on Thursday, Oct. 27 —shows Allen interacting with his real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick. She plays Sandra, the daughter of Allen's character, Scott Calvin.
digitalspy.com
New Amsterdam lands finale date
New Amsterdam's series finale will air on January 17, it's been announced. Rounding out season 5, and the medical drama on the whole, it's set to be a two-hour farewell to the likes of Ryan Eggold's Dr Max Goodwin, Janet Montgomery's Dr Lauren Bloom and Tyler Labine's Dr Iggy Frome.
Is Lucy leaving NCIS: Hawaii?
Lucy Tara got an opportunity that she couldn’t turn down in NCIS: Hawaii. Does that mean she’s leaving the team? Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving the show?. Most TV shows will give characters an opportunity to do something amazing for their careers. The characters then end up giving up the opportunities because it would mean coming out of the show for a while. Shows can’t always do that due to contracts for the actors.
The Young And The Restless' Melissa Claire Egan Channels The 1980s With Her Second Career
Melissa Claire Egan has been a mainstay for many years in daytime television, most notably joining "The Young and the Restless" in 2011 as Chelsea Lawson. Over the years, Chelsea has evolved from the initial version of the character presented to viewers. Originally, Chelsea came onto the canvas as an experienced grifter, hired by Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to trick Billy Abbott (then Billy Miller) into being unfaithful to his daughter, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). However, Chelsea emerged as a rising star in fashion in the following years, even starting her own line at one point (via Soaps In Depth).
The Late Leslie Jordan Gives His Friends The Ultimate Gift In The Season 3 Premiere Of Celebrity IOU
The season premiere of "Celebrity IOU" is poignant because it stars the late Leslie Jordan. The heartbreaking death of Jordan shocked fans, and the "Celebrity IOU" premiere is a tribute to the actor from Jonathan and Drew Scott. In an interview with Extra, Jonathan said that Jordan's "Celebrity IOU" episode...
One Chicago’s Most Heartbreaking Exits: Colin Donnell, Sophia Bush and More
If there’s one thing Dick Wolf isn’t afraid of, it’s killing off a beloved character. A fact that fans of the One Chicago universe — ie. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — know all too well. The franchise kicked off in 2012 with Chicago Fire; after its success, Chicago P.D. was launched in […]
Meredith Grey says goodbye in new 'Grey's Anatomy' season 19 teaser
A teaser for the "Grey's Anatomy" season 19 midseason premiere shows Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey saying goodbye.
