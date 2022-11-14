Read full article on original website
kpcw.org
Local bird shortage challenges winter turkey drive
Park City Board of Realtors Philanthropic Foundation's Jannalee Jacobsen said the local bird shortage is creating challenges for its 21st annual turkey drive.
RSV surge forces Utah hospital to pause certain surgeries, procedures
A recent influx of Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases has forced a Utah hospital to postpone certain surgeries and procedures as staff deal with the rising number of patients.
Primary Children’s Hospital is full and delaying some surgeries due to RSV, flu surge. Here’s what a doctor says Utahns should be doing
Utah is now seeing same rise in RSV and flu as other parts of the U.S., with Primary Children’s Hospital at or near capacity, and delaying some surgeries and treatments.
kpcw.org
Park City Education Foundation rolls out mental health and wellness program
Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Abby McNulty shared information about a new mental health and wellness program focused on helping students and educators.
kpcw.org
Ski Utah CEO optimistic about paid parking
Ski Utah CEO Nathan Rafferty said he is optimistic about paid parking this season.
kjzz.com
UofU Hospital deemed safe after unattended bag led to potential bomb threat
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A potential bomb threat at the University of Utah Hospital forced some patients and staff to evacuate. University officials and the Salt Lake City's Bomb Squad worked together, to determine there was no threat. Officials said the incident began around 4 p.m. on Tuesday...
buildingsaltlake.com
Intermountain seeks to rezone Sears Block for ‘urban hospital’
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. A law firm representing Intermountain filed paperwork this morning asking the city to rezone...
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
police1.com
Utah deputy struck, killed by cement truck while driving to work
LEHI, Utah — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a Salt Lake County Sheriff’s deputy who died in a crash while on his way to work Saturday. According to KSL News, Deputy Joel Baker was killed when a cement truck hit his car after being unable to stop in time for a red light.
KUTV
Bountiful man who killed mother, put body in freezer won't be released from state hospital
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Jeremy Hauck, the Bountiful man who killed his mother, Laura Hauck, in 2006 and put her body in a freezer, won't be released from the Utah State Hospital. Hauck, through his attorney Todd Utzinger, petitioned the court to be released under a conditional release proposal.
ksl.com
Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase
FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
21-year-old Salt Lake City canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident
A 21-year-old canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City was pronounced dead Saturday due to a climbing accident, officials say.
kslnewsradio.com
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing teen
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen. According to Det. Jeremy Jaques, 17-year-old Nathan Wallace left Morgan County Monday night around 8:15 p.m. His phone was found on the side of the road in Syracuse.
kpcw.org
Deer Valley Snow Park proposal back next month
Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken shared an update on several development projects in town including the Deer Valley Snow Park proposal which will be back with the planning department in December.
Man accused of assaulting two people at Warm Springs Park in Salt Lake City
One man has been taken into custody after he was accused of physically assaulting one woman and hitting another man with his car before driving away on Monday morning, Nov. 14.
kpcw.org
Tokyo-trained couple creating ramen to warm the soul in Park City
Owners CC and Mike Harrison opened Hana Ramen Bar with one goal in mind, to serve up the best soul warming ramen possible. CC and Mike, ramen chef who trained under legendary Chef Koitani from Tokyo, shared how they are making food to warm the soul.
KSLTV
Family mourns loss of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy killed by cement truck
Investigators said at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a cement truck heading southbound on Redwood Road hit Baker’s car as he was eastbound on Mountain View Corridor. “The only thing we know is somehow there wasn’t enough time for him to stop at the light,” Cami Beacham, Baker’s sister-in-law, said.
kslnewsradio.com
Deputy with Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office dies in weekend crash
LEHI, Utah — A deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office died Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash. According to Lehi Police, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joel Baker was in uniform and on his way to his scheduled shift at the Salt Lake County Jail when the crash occurred.
Driver ‘intentionally rammed car’: Woman shot in possibly drug-related Midvale incident
A driver allegedly rammed into another car before shots were fired, injuring a woman in Midvale Sunday, according to the Unified Police Dept.
ksl.com
What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations
SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
