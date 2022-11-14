ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kpcw.org

Local bird shortage challenges winter turkey drive

Park City Board of Realtors Philanthropic Foundation's Jannalee Jacobsen said the local bird shortage is creating challenges for its 21st annual turkey drive. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Park City Education Foundation rolls out mental health and wellness program

Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Abby McNulty shared information about a new mental health and wellness program focused on helping students and educators. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Ski Utah CEO optimistic about paid parking

Ski Utah CEO Nathan Rafferty said he is optimistic about paid parking this season. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Intermountain seeks to rezone Sears Block for ‘urban hospital’

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. A law firm representing Intermountain filed paperwork this morning asking the city to rezone...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase

FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
FARMINGTON, UT
kpcw.org

Deer Valley Snow Park proposal back next month

Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken shared an update on several development projects in town including the Deer Valley Snow Park proposal which will be back with the planning department in December. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie...
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Deputy with Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office dies in weekend crash

LEHI, Utah — A deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office died Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash. According to Lehi Police, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joel Baker was in uniform and on his way to his scheduled shift at the Salt Lake County Jail when the crash occurred.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations

SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy