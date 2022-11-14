The first flakes of the season flew last night as inland locations, near and northwest of 495, manage to pick up an inch or two of some wet snow!. The snow did change over to rain overnight, and any snow on the patio furniture, cars, or grass, is now waterlogged and melting down quickly. Temps have risen above freezing for much of the region, in fact, we’re near 50 across coastal Mass.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO