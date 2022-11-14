ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billerica, MA

whdh.com

Fire crews battle 5-alarm blaze at Fall River shopping plaza

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews worked through the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of the building at Newton Street and Mariano Bishop Boulevard, where a hardware store, Urgent Care clinic and Subway restaurant were located.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Overnight fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple fire crews spent Monday night trying to put out a large blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of the building at Newton Street and Mariano Bishop Boulevard, where a hardware store, Urgent Care clinic and Subway restaurant were situated.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

2 vans smashed after falling off car carrier in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were cleaning up after two vans fell off a car carrier near Route 495 in Westford. Video showed crews working to remove two vans with crumpled front ends near an underpass on Boston Road. The road was temporarily closed while they were removed and an...
WESTFORD, MA
whdh.com

Hazmat team responds to chemical spill in Waltham Lab

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders provided assistance to a chemical spill at a laboratory in Waltham Monday afternoon. According to officials, laboratory personnel contained the spill before crews arrived, evacuated and secured the area. A hazardous materials team was able to assist and safely evacuate those at the scene.
WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Several dogs missing after house fire in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Four dogs were reported missing after a fire destroyed a home in Bellingham late Tuesday night. Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire on Stone Street just before midnight found a house engulfed in flames. On top of that, officials said firefighters had trouble in the form of water issues with a nearby hydrant(s), in addition to frigid conditions that included icy streets.
BELLINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Somerville’s pilot rat control program boasts 1,000 dead vermin

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Somerville are reporting progress when it comes to dealing with the city’s rat problem. In a status update call that recently went out to residents, the city reported that its SMART pilot program has led to some 1,050 rats being captured, thanks to a series of special boxes set up earlier in the year.
SOMERVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Wet Commute Ahead

The first flakes of the season flew last night as inland locations, near and northwest of 495, manage to pick up an inch or two of some wet snow!. The snow did change over to rain overnight, and any snow on the patio furniture, cars, or grass, is now waterlogged and melting down quickly. Temps have risen above freezing for much of the region, in fact, we’re near 50 across coastal Mass.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

7 Investigates: Chaotic Crossing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dangerous and scary. That’s how parents and pedestrians describe a traffic intersection near Boston’s North End. 7 Investigates staked it out and found a chaotic crossing. Caroline Goggin has the story. A jogger swerves when a car rolls toward him. Dozens of kids are forced...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police report gunshots in Dorchester, no one injured

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said gunshots were fired in Dorchester Monday night. The shots were discharged at 7 p.m. near the intersection of Wayne Street and Blue Hill Avenue. No one was hurt, though police inspected what appeared to be bullet holes in a car and a nearby home.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after EMS, Boston Fire crews revive multiple OD victims in Hyde Park

A man suspected of trafficking fentanyl was arrested over the weekend after first responders found and resuscitated multiple overdose victims in Hyde Park Sunday morning. Boston Police said it was around 5:13 a.m. when officers were first called to the area of 1442 Hyde Park Ave. for a reported overdose. There, first responders discovered and tended to multiple overdose victims found near the address.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Cold Air Hangs Around

‘Tis the season! Some of us woke up to our first accumulating snow of the season. While a lot of us saw snowflakes late yesterday evening, only a few had it stick to the ground. You really had to get outside of 495 before we had at least an inch accumulate. A few places inside of 495 and in Metro West that had an inch or less on grassy areas. Some of the highest reports came from Worcester county and the Monadnock Region in southern New Hampshire.
BOSTON, MA

