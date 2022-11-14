Read full article on original website
whdh.com
OSHA investigating after worker falls 20 feet at construction site in Wayland
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been called in to Wayland after a worker was seriously injured during a fall at a construction site. In a social media post, Wayland Fire said a 27-year-old construction worker fell approximately 20 feet while at a site in...
whdh.com
Fire crews battle 5-alarm blaze at Fall River shopping plaza
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews worked through the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of the building at Newton Street and Mariano Bishop Boulevard, where a hardware store, Urgent Care clinic and Subway restaurant were located.
whdh.com
Overnight fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple fire crews spent Monday night trying to put out a large blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of the building at Newton Street and Mariano Bishop Boulevard, where a hardware store, Urgent Care clinic and Subway restaurant were situated.
whdh.com
Snow gives way to rain after several inches fell in Worcester County, western Mass. overnight
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Serene snowfall that left up to 2 inches in parts of Worcester County overnight gave way to early morning rain and drizzles on Wednesday as snowy conditions moved north. In what was the first snow of the season for many, 1-2″ came down in western and...
whdh.com
Truck flips over in Belmont after brakes give out, police say driver avoided disaster
BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck driver took action to avoid disaster in Belmont Tuesday. Officials said the driver was heading downhill toward an intersection around 8:30 a.m. when he said he realized his brakes gave out. According to police, the driver’s decision to turn down a side street to avoid hitting anyone avoided a much larger incident.
whdh.com
Bellingham family loses home for 2nd time in 13 years after overnight house fire
BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Bellingham is safe but in disbelief after losing their home in a fire overnight – the second time it’s happened to them in just over a decade. “Can’t believe it happened again,” said Ann Odabashian, the mother of the homeowner. “In...
whdh.com
2 vans smashed after falling off car carrier in Westford
WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were cleaning up after two vans fell off a car carrier near Route 495 in Westford. Video showed crews working to remove two vans with crumpled front ends near an underpass on Boston Road. The road was temporarily closed while they were removed and an...
whdh.com
Hazmat team responds to chemical spill in Waltham Lab
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders provided assistance to a chemical spill at a laboratory in Waltham Monday afternoon. According to officials, laboratory personnel contained the spill before crews arrived, evacuated and secured the area. A hazardous materials team was able to assist and safely evacuate those at the scene.
whdh.com
Several dogs missing after house fire in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Four dogs were reported missing after a fire destroyed a home in Bellingham late Tuesday night. Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire on Stone Street just before midnight found a house engulfed in flames. On top of that, officials said firefighters had trouble in the form of water issues with a nearby hydrant(s), in addition to frigid conditions that included icy streets.
whdh.com
Somerville’s pilot rat control program boasts 1,000 dead vermin
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Somerville are reporting progress when it comes to dealing with the city’s rat problem. In a status update call that recently went out to residents, the city reported that its SMART pilot program has led to some 1,050 rats being captured, thanks to a series of special boxes set up earlier in the year.
whdh.com
All-clear at Boston Children’s Hospital after evacuation because of bomb threat
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have given the all-clear at Boston Children’s Hospital after a threat forced an evacuation this morning. The bomb threat came in shortly after 9 o’clock this morning. The building was evacuated and police went floor-by-floor looking for any devices. They didn’t find anything.
whdh.com
Wet Commute Ahead
The first flakes of the season flew last night as inland locations, near and northwest of 495, manage to pick up an inch or two of some wet snow!. The snow did change over to rain overnight, and any snow on the patio furniture, cars, or grass, is now waterlogged and melting down quickly. Temps have risen above freezing for much of the region, in fact, we’re near 50 across coastal Mass.
whdh.com
3 girls charged after dozens of youths attack transit police officer at Forest Hills station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three girls, ages 14, 15, and 16, were taken into custody Monday afternoon after a transit police officer at the MBTA’s Forest Hills station was violently attacked by dozens of youths, prompting them to call for backup. The officer was working the station for the Boston...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Ride with DA Hayden and Fire Union President Dillon as they address Boston’s ‘Mass and Cass’
BOSTON (WHDH) - A story you’ll see on just one station, 7NEWS’ Steve Cooper sat in the backseat of a car fronted by Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, and driven by Boston Firefighters Union President Sam Dillon, conducting an interview to address the issues on Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.
whdh.com
Gunshots reported just before car crashes into business front in Fall River, police say
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said there was a call for shots being fired just before a car crashed into a Fall River business front late Sunday night. The Chaves market storefront is being repaired in Fall River after the crash, which police said knocked bricks from the outside wall, leaving a large hole. It also caused several glass panes to crack.
whdh.com
7 Investigates: Chaotic Crossing
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dangerous and scary. That’s how parents and pedestrians describe a traffic intersection near Boston’s North End. 7 Investigates staked it out and found a chaotic crossing. Caroline Goggin has the story. A jogger swerves when a car rolls toward him. Dozens of kids are forced...
whdh.com
Police report gunshots in Dorchester, no one injured
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said gunshots were fired in Dorchester Monday night. The shots were discharged at 7 p.m. near the intersection of Wayne Street and Blue Hill Avenue. No one was hurt, though police inspected what appeared to be bullet holes in a car and a nearby home.
whdh.com
Man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after EMS, Boston Fire crews revive multiple OD victims in Hyde Park
A man suspected of trafficking fentanyl was arrested over the weekend after first responders found and resuscitated multiple overdose victims in Hyde Park Sunday morning. Boston Police said it was around 5:13 a.m. when officers were first called to the area of 1442 Hyde Park Ave. for a reported overdose. There, first responders discovered and tended to multiple overdose victims found near the address.
whdh.com
Firewood sellers and customers are ‘stumped’ ahead of an increasingly expensive winter season. National Grid is hoping to help
BOSTON (WHDH) - The arrival of colder temperatures means it’s time for Bay State residents to crank up the heat and with increased winter energy rates, National Grid is hoping to help customers manage their energy costs. The utility company is hosting a Winter Customer Savings Event in Haverhill...
whdh.com
Cold Air Hangs Around
‘Tis the season! Some of us woke up to our first accumulating snow of the season. While a lot of us saw snowflakes late yesterday evening, only a few had it stick to the ground. You really had to get outside of 495 before we had at least an inch accumulate. A few places inside of 495 and in Metro West that had an inch or less on grassy areas. Some of the highest reports came from Worcester county and the Monadnock Region in southern New Hampshire.
