Sporting News
XFL Draft tracker: Live results, complete picks list, rosters for 2023 football league reboot
The XFL will be back like it never left (because it barely did) in 2023. Its initial return was scuttle-butted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's hoping that its 2023 return will fare a bit better overall. One of the big changes is the XFL's absence from any of the...
Canadian Quarterback Reportedly Set To Work Out For NFL Teams
A Canadian Football League standout could receive an NFL opportunity. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, quarterback Nathan Rourke will work out for NFL teams this week after his BC Lions got eliminated from the CFL playoffs. In his first season as the Lions' starter, Rourke completed a league-high 78.7 percent...
Tom Brady makes history as Tampa Bay Buccaneers win first-ever regular season game in Germany
Tom Brady has become well-accustomed at making history over his long and illustrious NFL career. And on Sunday, the 45-year-old set more historic marks from all the way across the globe.
Sporting News
What channel is the XFL Draft on today? Start time, pick order to follow 2022 player selections
The spring football experiment is set to continue in 2023, this time with the relaunch of the XFL. This will be the third XFL launch. The league originally began in 2001 under Vince McMahon's ownership, and it relaunched again in 2020 only to be quickly cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The league declared bankruptcy and was sold to a group headlined by Dwayne Johnson later that year.
Sporting News
Tom Brady jokingly teases possible CFL career: 'Things have gone pretty well outside of the country'
Goodbye boats and sunshine, hello snow and syrup. Is the CFL the next stop for the NFL's GOAT?. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady was on his 'Let's Go!' show on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Tuesday, discussing the team's Week 10 win over the Seahawks in Germany. Brady has had plenty of success playing in front of the American crowds, but with the victory in Munich, he moved to 4-0 in contests played outside of the United States.
Sporting News
Jim Irsay posts bizarre victory lap tweet after Jeff Saturday's first win as Colts' interim HC: 'Who you crappin?'
Jim Irsay and the Colts are riding high after sending the Raiders to 2-7 on the season behind a 25-20 victory Sunday. The hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim coach last week made waves (not good ones) throughout the NFL, criticizing Saturday's lack of coaching experience. Suffice to say, it was surprising to see the Colts come out on top over Las Vegas.
Sporting News
AFLW Season Seven Awards night: When is it, what is being awarded, who will host, how to watch?
The AFL has announced that the AFLW Season Seven Awards evening will be on Tuesday, November 22, at 7:30pm (AEDT), held at Crown Palladium. AFL GM of Women's Football Nicole Livingstone said the night will be a reflection of the growth and promise in the AFLW. "This is an incredibly...
Lions aim for rare 3-game winning streak against Giants
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A three-game winning streak wouldn’t be a big deal for most NFL franchises. For the Detroit Lions, it would go down as a major development. The Lions (3-6) haven’t won three in a row since November 2017. They can finally match that by defeating the New York Giants (7-2) on Sunday.
How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 10 action
The NFL is now 10 weeks into the 2022 season, with the playoff picture starting to get a little bit clearer in both the AFC and NFC. The Oregon Ducks continue to have high profile performances across the professional landscape, although the school’s two quarterback alumni – Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota – struggled in Week 10 for the Chargers and Falcons, respectively. Elsewhere around the NFL, Oregon alumni Terrance Mitchell hauled in his first interception of the season – and ninth in his career – for the Titans, while Saints receiver Juwan Johnson tied a career high with his fourth touchdown...
Sporting News
Best NFL Bets Week 11: Cowboys over Vikings, Packers stacking wins, Browns cover in Buffalo, Chargers surprise Chiefs, 49ers stifle Cardinals in Mexico
As we enter Week 11 of the NFL season, we have quite the roller coaster to reflect on. Some weeks have been massively successful on the betting front; others have been washes; a couple have been abject failures. But that's betting! Sometimes logic and reason get thrown out the window and "any given Sunday" takes over. Still, we must trust and maintain the process: Find the bets that yield the most value, analyze the trends to ensure they offer the best chances of winning, and turn them over to you via this column.
