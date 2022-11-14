Musk Heads to Court in Defense of CEO Pay
Elon Musk heads to court to defend the massive paycheck he gets for being CEO of Tesla. The shareholder who launched the suit says Musk's pay package is unreasonable.
Elon Musk heads to court to defend the massive paycheck he gets for being CEO of Tesla. The shareholder who launched the suit says Musk's pay package is unreasonable.
Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.https://cheddar.com/
Comments / 0