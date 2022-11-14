Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
New test shows loose RTX 4090 power connectors cause overheating and melting
A few weeks ago, some early adopters of Nvidia's new flagship RTX 4090 GPU began reporting that the cards' power connectors were overheating and melting their plastic casing, sometimes causing damage to the outrageously fast and expensive GPUs. For Nvidia's part, the company is still looking into the failures. "We...
TechRadar
Nvidia’s own RTX 4090 graphics card has now apparently suffered a melting cable
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Founders Edition has become the latest Lovelace flagship model to fall victim to a melted adapter cable, at least as reported by a user on Reddit. Previously, we’d only seen reports of this happening to third-party RTX 4090 graphics cards, meaning those made by Nvidia’s partners, as opposed to the Founders Edition made by Nvidia itself, which had previously not had a documented incident of cable melt.
Digital Trends
Which RTX 4080 should you buy on release day?
The RTX 4080 is here, and you can pick up a card now — if you’re quick enough, that is. Although the RTX 4080 will almost certainly sell out like the RTX 4090 did, that doesn’t mean you should pick up the first card you find in stock.
Digital Trends
Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179
Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The new GeForce RTX 4080 is clearly an impressive product, delivering on average 111 fps at 4K across...
notebookcheck.net
Obnoxious GeForce RTX 4080 scalper prices close in on double Nvidia's MSRP of US$1,199 on launch day
It appears the lack of stock of the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card on its launch day has already created a seller’s market for scalpers, who have taken to sites such as eBay to sell their particular SKUs. While there are quite a few units from Gigabyte and Nvidia (Founders Edition) listed for stomach-churning prices of around US$1,699.99-US$1,799.99, the premium cards from partners such as MSI and Asus have hit gut-punch levels that are well beyond US$2,000.
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
Digital Trends
AMD finally shares new RX 7900 XTX benchmarks, and it’s not all good news
AMD was light on performance data when it announced its upcoming RX 7900 XTX graphics card a couple of weeks back. It wasn’t that AMD didn’t share numbers — the presentation was packed with them — but that they were all from uncommon resolutions, esports titles that don’t stress the best graphics cards, or veiled by FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling. AMD is finally ready to share more information, giving us a better idea of how the new flagship will stack up — and there’s good and bad news.
Ars Technica
Razer doubles its latest Blade laptop’s USB speeds with a firmware update
Owners of the latest Ryzen 6000-based version of Razer's 14-inch Blade laptop are getting a significant update soon: The company confirmed to The Verge that a BIOS update for the laptop would add USB 4 support to its USB-C ports, doubling the transfer speeds from 20Gbps to 40Gbps and adding support for high-bandwidth, Thunderbolt-compatible external accessories like external GPU docks.
notebookcheck.net
AMD finally compares Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and shares new gaming benchmarks
AMD may have announced the Radeon RX 7900 series a few weeks ago, but it has taken the company until now to reveal how its latest offerings compare against the RTX 4080, NVIDIA's latest Ada Lovelace architecture card. Unsurprisingly, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX offers better value for money than the RTX 4080 while also usurping the performance of the Radeon RX 6950 XT.
Cerebras Unveils Andromeda, a 13.5 Million Core AI Supercomputer that Delivers Near-Perfect Linear Scaling for Large Language Models
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, today unveiled Andromeda, a 13.5 million core AI supercomputer, now available and being used for commercial and academic work. Built with a cluster of 16 Cerebras CS-2 systems and leveraging Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute at 16-bit half precision. It is the only AI supercomputer to ever demonstrate near-perfect linear scaling on large language model workloads relying on simple data parallelism alone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005138/en/ Andromeda, pictured with the doors on, is a 13.5 million core AI Supercomputer. Comprised of 16 Cerebras CS-2s, plus Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute (Photo: Business Wire)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 suddenly doesn't look so appealing as new foldable phone leaks
Images show a folding Honor phone that's lighter and lasts longer than any Samsung foldable
ZDNet
What graphics card do I have? How to check your GPU and drivers
It's important to keep your system up-to-date. Windows Update is, of course, your first line of defense. You always want to make sure your PC is updated, especially as new zero-day security flaws are found and patches released. But your computer's graphic subsystem often needs its own special attention. Whether...
Digital Trends
Razer quadruples the Blade 14’s USB speed with a simple software update
The crisp performance of the 2022 Razer Blade 14 is about to get even sharper, slicing through data transfers faster than ever with an impressive USB upgrade. Improving hardware specifications usually requires physical changes but Razer manages to achieve this with a simple software update. While the company’s website lists...
Digital Trends
Grado updates world’s only wireless open-back headphones with better sound, longer battery life
Brooklyn-based Grado has updated the world’s only wireless, open-back headphones. The on-ear $275 GW100x — the third generation of these cans — are now available via gradolabs.com. and they offer several improvements over their predecessors, like better sound and improved battery life. The GW100x uses Grado’s 4th-generation...
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
TechRadar
Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: stock updates as they happen
Wondering where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4080 when it goes live? You're going to need our help. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 went on sale on Wednesday November 16 at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2PM GMT and while stock has been selling steadily, at the time of writing, there are still RTX 4080 GPUs available in some stores in both the US and the UK.
notebookcheck.net
2025-bound Exynos SoC could be a nine-core monster with up to four Cortex-X cores
Multiple sources, including Qualcomm, have confirmed Samsung's Galaxy S23 series will exclusively use the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. While there are a few sketchy rumours that say otherwise, the Exynos 2300's absence from discourse suggests it might not see the light of day anytime soon. There could be a good reason for it if a recent leak from Twitter user @OreXda is accurate.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700HX running in Lenovo IdeaPad 330 spotted on Geekbench, looks to be a rebadged Core i9-12900HX with increased L2 cache
The Core i7-13700HX has made its way to the Geekbench database in what appears to be a Lenovo IdeaPad 330 laptop. However, we only have the OpenCL results at the moment and not the single and multi-core figures of the CPU itself. From the processor specs, it looks like the Core i7-13700HX could very well be a rebadged Core i9-12900HX with larger L2 cache.
