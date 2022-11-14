Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
URSULINE GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH BERNARD SCOTT
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Can you feel it in the air? As the cold air comes in to the valley, it whispers the start of the basketball season. Everyone is excited to see what teams take steps towards their goals this year. A team that is literally returning everyone from a season ago is the Ursuline Irish. With their girls being one year older, and one season more experienced, Ursuline seems to be one of the most seasoned teams in the YSN family. A quick look around the arena in girls basketball this season, a lot of other teams lost key pieces to graduation. The door may be wide open for the Irish. Ursuline finished 9-14 last season against a solid schedule. This season opens up against Howland on the road on November 28.
East Liverpool High School boys’ basketball preview
The Potters open the season at Beaver Local on December 2.
ysnlive.com
EAST BOYS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP 1.) WITH CHIVAS WHIPPLE
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The East Golden Bears have a lot to look forward to on the hardwood in 2022-2023. The Golden Bears return a ton of varsity basketball players from a year ago. The Golden Bears bring back sophomore point guard Jared Colon. As a freshman, Colon started every game and averaged just under 14 points per game. Other sophomores to look for are Michael Brogdon, Arjay Pierce, Jamari Crum and Michael Franklin jr. All of these guys got valuable varsity minutes last season for the Golden Bears.
ysnlive.com
NEWTON FALLS BOYS BASKETBALL COACH’S: (EP 1.) WITH ROY SEMBACH
NEWTON FALLS, OH- The Tigers boys basketball team has a lot coming back from a year ago. Newton Falls brought back three starters from a season ago including: point guard Mac Haidet, shooting guard Alex Pennington and post player Jake Kline. The Tigers also ave letter winners coming back from last season including: Dom Greathouse, Carmelo Moore and Dylan Mcgregor.
ysnlive.com
GOLD FOR ROCCO
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Cardinal Mooney golf standout Rocco Turner sat down with D.J. Yokley and Steve Leslie at The Sports Grill in Cranberry, Pennsylvania to talk about his golf state championship. Turner won the 2022 Ohio Golf Division three state championship at NorthStar Golf Club back in October. Turner came out on day one shooting a 74 to have a one stroke lead after the first day. Turner then followed that up with a lower score of 71 on day two to win the state championship. Turner took home the gold for Cardinal Mooney, along with a first team All-Ohio First Team selection.
Grove City High School boys’ basketball preview
Grove City returns four starters from last year's 14-win team.
ysnlive.com
HOGAN AND MITCHELL SIGN ON TO NEXT LEVEL
AUSTINTOWN OH- The Austintown Fitch Falcons softball team has two more players signing to the next level! As The Falcons left-side of the infield specialist, starting second baseman Caitlin Mitchell and the catcher for Austintown, McKenna Hogan have both made their college decisions! Both Fitch seniors will stay Falcons as they will be a part of Notre Dame College in Cleveland this time next year.
St. Edward, Mentor back at it again: OHSAA football Division I regional championship preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — No longer regular-season opponents, St. Edward and Mentor are familiar playoff foes. They will meet Friday night for the third time since 2018 in an OHSAA Division I, Region 1 championship. Since 2010, they have met in seven playoff games. The eighth playoff matchup will take place at Euclid Community Stadium, where they met in 2018.
ysnlive.com
“JUST FOR KICKS”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Three sport athlete at Cardinal Mooney High School Nick Pregibon joined DJ Yokley and Steve Leslie at The Sports Grille in Cranberry. Pregibon plays soccer, basketball and is the kicker for Cardinal Mooney. Pregibon has had an extremely busy fall season, playing 13 weeks in football as the Cardinals were able to make it to the regional semifinal before falling to number one seeded South Range Raiders.
whbc.com
Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville
After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
ysnlive.com
40 YEARS OF STAMBAUGH STADIUM
The year was 1982. It was the year the 1982 World’s Fair came to the United States. Knoxville, Tennessee played host to the World’s Fair that summer. It was also the year when the Anheuser-Busch company launched Budweiser Light (aka Bud Light) and the year that gave us one of the biggest movie box office blockbusters of all-time in “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” Remember the “E.T. Phone Home” scene? I do.
ysnlive.com
MEYER CLOCKS BEST TIME FROM OHIO IN CROSS COUNTRY TOWN USA MEET
TERRE HAUTE IN- Louisville freshman Kylah Meyer already has a fantastic high school season under her belt. In her first year with the Leopards she managed to become a state qualifier. The numbers don’t lie, Kylah is one of the best runners in the area. In the state meet, Meyer finished 37th out of 173. Over the weekend Meyer put her skills to the ultimate test as she traveled to Terre Haute Indians to compete in the Cross Country USA meet. Terre Haute is known to be the hotspot for cross country in America, and attracts some of the top runners you can find. Kylah ran well finishing with a time of 19:08 which was good for 3rd overall, and the best time clocked by a runner from Ohio. This accomplishment only adds to the excitement of what we are going to see out of Kylah’s future.
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
ysnlive.com
FROM SLEEPING ON THE SIDEWALK TO WALKING ON SUNSHINE
CRANBERRY, PA- “Keep it Fresh” was some advice that a young Youngstown entrepreneur received in his early days of starting a business. Since those words were uttered, Sean Pregibon has delivered freshness in his restaurants, and in nearly everything he touches. Pregibon’s entrepreneurial story began when he was...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
Report: Man found in Girard with missing teen girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
Meeting to discuss landfill in Columbiana County
It all deals with a proposal from Vogal Holdings Inc.
dayton.com
New Springfield candy shop Grandpa Joe’s opens Thursday
Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — is opening its Springfield location on Thursday. The 6,000-square foot candy store will host the grand opening of its 101 W. High St. location at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop will remain open until 10 p.m.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Youngstown, OH
Youngstown is a breath of fresh air from the traditional cityscape scene and luxury. This city is the seat of Mahoning County, Ohio. It is also a vibrant travel destination that exceeds every tourist’s expectations. Known primarily for its entertainment centers and recreational spots, this city is a central...
Opening date announced for JCC’s ice rink
Skates and curling equipment can be rented and snacks will be available at the Ice Shack.
Comments / 0