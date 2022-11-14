TERRE HAUTE IN- Louisville freshman Kylah Meyer already has a fantastic high school season under her belt. In her first year with the Leopards she managed to become a state qualifier. The numbers don’t lie, Kylah is one of the best runners in the area. In the state meet, Meyer finished 37th out of 173. Over the weekend Meyer put her skills to the ultimate test as she traveled to Terre Haute Indians to compete in the Cross Country USA meet. Terre Haute is known to be the hotspot for cross country in America, and attracts some of the top runners you can find. Kylah ran well finishing with a time of 19:08 which was good for 3rd overall, and the best time clocked by a runner from Ohio. This accomplishment only adds to the excitement of what we are going to see out of Kylah’s future.

LOUISVILLE, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO