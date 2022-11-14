ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Tries to Claim Mar-a-Lago Documents Were His Personal Property

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 2 days ago
Sarah Silbiger/Getty

In a newly unveiled legal brief, former President Donald Trump’s lawyers are now claiming that the 11,000 federal documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence were classified as “personal”—an argument the feds simply aren’t buying. “Thus, when he made a designation decision, he was President of the United States; his decision to retain certain records as personal is entitled to deference, and the records in question are thus presumptively personal,” the brief reads. “President Trump need not put forth documentary evidence of his designation decisions, because his conduct unequivocally confirmed that he was treating the materials in question as personal records, rather than presidential records.” In a separate brief, the Justice Department argued that Trump can’t make that decree “simply by saying so.” Doing so “would nullify [the Presidential Records Act’s] entire purpose by allowing a president to designate all of his official records as ‘personal records’ and then to remove them upon departure from the White House.” Trump has also claimed that his possession of the documents is shielded from public scrutiny under executive privilege. Last month, the Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to throw out Trump’s legal challenge to the investigation altogether.

Veronica Saxton
2d ago

how is he still allowed to run for president don't the law apply to everyone even the president? or is he above the law like he claim to be.

HOTWALKER
2d ago

He was told by National Archives and DOJ at least 13 times that they were NOT his!

Carol Salazar
2d ago

How is it trump is running for president again? Don’t the law apply to him or everyone . Or is he above the law like he claims to be. Merrick Garland do your job and indict trump for all his crimes his committed. He ain’t above the law

