Chamblee, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

Stephenson running back wins Georgia player of the week award

Stephenson High School running back Devin Ingram won Georgia High School Foot Daily’s Player of the Week award on Nov. 16, following his 363-yard, four-touchdown performance against Pace Academy in a 40-38 playoff win. Against Pace, Ingram had 18 carries for 203 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and 160...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
The Spun

ACC Quarterback Is Reportedly Out For Rest Of The Season

Georgia Tech will have to finish out the regular season without freshman quarterback Zach Pyron. Pyron, who landed hard on his shoulder during the Yellow Jackets' loss to Miami on Saturday, suffered a broken clavicle on the play, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Pyron played in the last three games...
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

How Georgia football-LSU SEC championship game will impact College Football Playoff

ATHENS — There wasn’t much celebrating for Georgia after it punched its ticket to Atlanta, as the 45-19 win over Mississippi State locked up the SEC East for Georgia. “We have bigger goals than just winning the SEC East,” wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “On the record, I have no SEC championship wins and that’s something I’m looking forward to.”
ATHENS, GA
atlantafi.com

Love Pepperoni? Here Are The Best Pizza Places In Atlanta

If pizza is what you want, few places in the Southeast can approach Atlanta’s many pie restaurants when it comes to the gourmet variety. Do you love pepperoni pizza? Then take a look below for some of the best pizza places in Atlanta. Piping Hot: Best Pizza In Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms

Georgia Tech junior Alex Ames said that the state’s new voting law put some of her college friends in a bind when their absentee ballots did not arrive in time to be counted for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Ames was among a group of college students and a coalition of voting rights organizations […] The post Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host

Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Honored With His Own Day In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA - Lil Baby has been awarded with one of the highest honors in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The 4PF rapper was honored with his own day in the city on Sunday (November 13), with the date now being officially recognized as Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day going forward.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Runoff early voting schedule set in Henry County

McDONOUGH — Early voting for the Dec. 6 runoff election will begin on Nov. 28 in Henry County. The Board of Elections approved the schedule during a special called meeting this week. Six locations will be open with extended times to allow for as much voting time as possible.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Chattahoochee HS assistant principal suspended following allegation of inappropriate conduct with student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
iheart.com

This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Georgia bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Dine-in and take-out options in metro Atlanta for Thanksgiving 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving conjures up thoughts of homecooked meals, but some people don’t have the time or the energy to cook a huge feast. Thankfully, restaurants around the Atlanta area are offering dine-in and take-out options. If you’re looking for an easier Thanksgiving meal, look no further.
ATLANTA, GA

