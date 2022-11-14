Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Winter Market ready to set up shop at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stephenson running back wins Georgia player of the week award
Stephenson High School running back Devin Ingram won Georgia High School Foot Daily’s Player of the Week award on Nov. 16, following his 363-yard, four-touchdown performance against Pace Academy in a 40-38 playoff win. Against Pace, Ingram had 18 carries for 203 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and 160...
ACC Quarterback Is Reportedly Out For Rest Of The Season
Georgia Tech will have to finish out the regular season without freshman quarterback Zach Pyron. Pyron, who landed hard on his shoulder during the Yellow Jackets' loss to Miami on Saturday, suffered a broken clavicle on the play, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Pyron played in the last three games...
Trading places: Collins Hill, East Hall (Georgia) basketball coaches back where they began
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Collins Hill and East Hall high schools are separated by 33 miles and one county on the Interstate 85/985 corridor. The former is located near the heart of sprawling Gwinnett County in the northeast Atlanta suburbs, while the latter to the east of the northern branch of Lake ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia DE Tramel Walthour comments on return of DT Jalen Carter, performance of freshman LB
The Georgia Bulldogs recently gained defensive tackle Jalen Carter back after he missed time with an injury and it was certainly noticeable both in the team’s most recent wins over Tennessee and Mississippi State as they’re poised to make another national championship run. Bulldogs defensive end Tramel Walthour...
dawgnation.com
How Georgia football-LSU SEC championship game will impact College Football Playoff
ATHENS — There wasn’t much celebrating for Georgia after it punched its ticket to Atlanta, as the 45-19 win over Mississippi State locked up the SEC East for Georgia. “We have bigger goals than just winning the SEC East,” wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “On the record, I have no SEC championship wins and that’s something I’m looking forward to.”
atlantafi.com
Love Pepperoni? Here Are The Best Pizza Places In Atlanta
If pizza is what you want, few places in the Southeast can approach Atlanta’s many pie restaurants when it comes to the gourmet variety. Do you love pepperoni pizza? Then take a look below for some of the best pizza places in Atlanta. Piping Hot: Best Pizza In Atlanta.
comebacktown.com
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
justshortofcrazy.com
Short Road Trips: 6 Day Trips from Atlanta You’re Going To Want To Take
I generally try to keep Short Road Trips no longer than a 90 minute drive. This estimate does NOT include Atlanta traffic conditions–just sayin’. Here are 6 fun day trips from Atlanta. Each has their own unique personality and are well worth the trip. Yes, there are many...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms
Georgia Tech junior Alex Ames said that the state’s new voting law put some of her college friends in a bind when their absentee ballots did not arrive in time to be counted for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Ames was among a group of college students and a coalition of voting rights organizations […] The post Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host
Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Honored With His Own Day In Atlanta
Atlanta, GA - Lil Baby has been awarded with one of the highest honors in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The 4PF rapper was honored with his own day in the city on Sunday (November 13), with the date now being officially recognized as Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day going forward.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
Henry County Daily Herald
Runoff early voting schedule set in Henry County
McDONOUGH — Early voting for the Dec. 6 runoff election will begin on Nov. 28 in Henry County. The Board of Elections approved the schedule during a special called meeting this week. Six locations will be open with extended times to allow for as much voting time as possible.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Chattahoochee HS assistant principal suspended following allegation of inappropriate conduct with student
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
Police identify 7 arrested after SWAT standoff at NW Atlanta home
SWAT units are responding to a home in northwest Atlanta where multiple burglary suspects are barricaded, police confirmed.
iheart.com
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Georgia bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dine-in and take-out options in metro Atlanta for Thanksgiving 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving conjures up thoughts of homecooked meals, but some people don’t have the time or the energy to cook a huge feast. Thankfully, restaurants around the Atlanta area are offering dine-in and take-out options. If you’re looking for an easier Thanksgiving meal, look no further.
JEFFERY: The full Young Thug story, from Cleveland Avenue and beyond | Part 1
As Young Thug's case nears a trial date, 11Alive’s ‘Jeffery’ series gives an exclusive lens into what this case means – legally, artistically and culturally. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive), Mike Nicolas, Erin Peterson. Published: 5:19 PM EST November 16, 2022. Updated: 9:05 PM EST...
Atlanta councilmember accuses Wellstar of never wanting to provide urban health care
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari recently criticized the Wellstar Health System on WABE by accusing the nonp...
