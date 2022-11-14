ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

wymt.com

Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
BELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Details released about arrest of missing Russell County persons

According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest of two people who went missing from Russell County came as a result of shots being fired into a home off Highway 80. In a report from the sheriff’s office, Matthew Boutwell and Sabena Ramirez were arrested Tuesday evening after...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

KSP identifies officer involved in Jessamine Co. shooting

Kentucky State Police at the Richmond Post released more information Monday about an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 22 in Jessamine County, including the name of the officer who fired the fatal shot. The KSP says officers with the Nicholasville Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Green Street regarding...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Wooldridge hired as newest sheriff’s deputy

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy. Gerald Gwinn Wooldridge II, a Russell County native, was sworn in as the newest member of the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Wooldridge brings 17 years of experience to the department, previously serving with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Escaped Madison County inmate back in custody

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police said a Madison County Detention Center inmate who escaped Tuesday, is back in custody. Ricky Slone, 54, was returned to Madison County Detention Center and charged with second-degree escape. Police said Slone was apprehended before 9 a.m. Wednesday. An inmate has...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Middlesboro Police looking for alleged jewelry thieves

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Middlesboro are investigating a theft at the Antique and Modern Jewelry Store on Cumberland Avenue. Officials with the Middlesboro Police Department say video surveillance shows two men entering the store and talking to the woman at the counter while four women enter the store.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
somerset106.com

KSP Release Identity Of Man Killed In Pulaski County Crash

The Kentucky State Police, London Post continue to investigate a fatal collision on West Highway 635 in the Since Hill area of Pulaski County. The crash happened Monday morning. Troopers say the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi driven by 66-year-old Fred Haste JR. of Bethelridge, KY, was traveling west when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA driven by 61-year-old Benjamin Durham III of Danville. Haste sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Durham was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threating injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash. The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Shane Bowling.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County

The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
wymt.com

KSP releases details of investigation into death of man during standoff

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released details of their preliminary investigation into the death of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke during a standoff with Nicholasville police. According to KSP, Nicholasville police officers were sent to LaDuke’s residence on October 22 in reference to a suicidal subject in possession of...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
somerset106.com

Whitley County Man Charged With Murder In Louisville Multi-Vehicle Crash

A Whitley County man has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others. Police say 23-year-old Alvaro Manriquez has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no operators license. According to an arrest report, Manriquez was driving a pickup that had been registered as stolen. Police said Manriquez was speeding east on Hill Street well over the 35 miles per hour speed limit. Manriquez allegedly ran a red light and hit five separate vehicles. A passenger in one of the vehicles was killed. Manriquez admitted to detectives that he had “ingested some ice.” Officials said the same information was told to paramedics and EMS workers as he was being taken to University Hospital. Manriquez was arrested and lodged in Metro Corrections.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Road reopens after serious Nicholasville crash

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Road is back open in Nicholasville after a serious crash. According to a Facebook post by the Nicholasville Police Department, US 27 near Elizabeth Drive was shut down around 8:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a reconstruction team was investigating. They did not say how many...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY

