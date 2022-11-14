Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Madonna Posts Another "Dancing" TikTok
Madonna posted another entertaining TikTok featuring her dancing.
Kim Petras: ‘I am unapologetic about who I am’
Kim Petras’s Slut Pop era is over. At least, it is for now. That was the title of the 30-year-old German-born, LA-based musician’s last EP, released in February. The first lines of the opening track – cheekily imploring listeners to disrobe – set the tone. From there, other offerings on the record continued in the same catchily explicit, sex-positive vein.
Madonna lip syncs to Kendrick Lamar song in TikTok reel
Madonna has channelled Kendrick Lamar in a recent TikTok reel which has sparked fan backlash. The video, featuring “vent,” a song released by the rapper and Baby Keem, was met with some disgust by followers. She mimes along to the lyrics: “Have you ever been punched in your...
Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name
After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian hits back at Drake calling him a ‘groupie’ in new song
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian appears to have responded to Drake, after he was subtly criticised in the rapper’s new song. Today (4 November), Drake released his collaborative album with 21 Savage, titled Her Loss, featuring the track “Middle of the Ocean”. On it, Drake raps:...
‘Have some respect’: Takeoff fans disgusted after apparent videos of rapper’s death are shared online
Takeoff, who was in rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, this morning (1 November) according to reports.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old.Quavo, who is also in Migos, was also present during the incident. According to Houston police, the two were at a private party prior to the shooting.Since the news of his death, several videos containing apparent footage of the incident, and the scenes after the incident, have emerged online.Videos containing the distressing sightings have been so widely shared that people have even ended up watching the...
Vice
Kim Petras: "It was hard to find anyone who believed in me"
Kim Petras is saying “sluts” in the restaurant of The Langham hotel, London, in earshot of men who look vaguely like landed gentry. It’s mid-September, and a strangely out-of-place jumbo television on the wall plays rolling news coverage of the Queen’s death. Kim, a pop star of the proper definition, sits in their midst in plaited pigtails, hot pink eyeshadow and PVC boots, like a Powerpuff Girl dressed for the club.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas’ Brother Jungle Snaps On 21 Savage With “Her Loss” Lyric
21 is earning some backlash after saying Nas is not longer relevant. Clubhouse is still thriving and artists like 21 Savage have regularly added their voices to the platform. The audio-only social media app reached new heights during the pandemic and although the hype has dissipated, Clubhouse is still popular among Rap figures. Wack 100 regularly speaks on controversies, but 21 Savage has also given hot takes.
HipHopDX.com
Erick Sermon & Domingo Mourn Passing Of Hurricane G
Rapper Hurricane G, born Gloria Rodriguez in Brooklyn, New York and who was once down with Def Squad, has passed away. There are no details on the cause of her death at press time, but various members of the Hip Hop community have confirmed her death on social media. Producer...
Millie Bobby Brown Teases Music Collab With Mariah Carey
"She’s just been such an incredible guiding light for me," Brown said of Carey.
Taylor Swift Tour Almost Spoils Bride-to-Be’s Wedding After Hotel Cancels Room Block
Taylor Swift's tour announcement nearly derailed an upcoming wedding. According to bride-to-be Christina Leonard, Swift's upcoming concert run inadvertently threw a monkey wrench into her upcoming wedding plans after a hotel allegedly canceled the rooms she had already booked. According to NewsCenter 5, Leonard and her fiancé are planning to...
After Musk Brush-Off, Jimmy Fallon Addresses Death Hoax: ‘I’m Alive!’
The social media rumors fueling Jimmy Fallon’s end have hopefully come to their demise. Fallon wasted no time in addressing the #RIPJimmyFallon hashtag trending on Twitter by insisting once again that he is definitely not deceased, this time with a song. The host opened Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show with a revivalist gospel choir singing “He’s alive!” as Fallon shook on stage. “Ladies and gentlemen. I’ve been to the other side. I’ve seen the pearly gates. I paid $8 for that blue checkmark in the sky,” sang Fallon. “But I want ya’ll to know that I wouldn’t...
The Poop Knife is Apparently a Real Thing (Oh Yuck!)
That's the name of a book. Just because everybody poops that doesn't mean we all have to talk about it. I'll be honest, I've changed lots of poop-filled diapers and I've picked up a lot of dog poop, and yes, I have, on occasion, pooped. (See above - everybody does it.)
Sabrina Carpenter Shares Music Video For “Nonsense”
Of all the pop gems on her latest album, emails i can’t send, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans have singled out “Nonsense” as an uncontested favorite. The playful, earworm of a song bottles up all that nervous energy that comes along with a new relationship. She sings in the chorus, I’ll be honest / Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ nonsense / Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in.
Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She and Jay-Z Tie for Most Nominations in History
Beyoncé’s dance album has twirled to the top of the Grammys list: She’s the leading contender at the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations. The pop star’s house effort Renaissance is up for album of the year while her No. 1 hit, “Break My Soul,” earned bids for song and record of the year. She also earned three R&B nominations, one for her Oscar-nominated track “Be Alive” and two in the dance category — a first for the singer.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Nominations Facts: Drake Still Present, ABBA Shines, Ed Sheeran Snubbed, TikTok Lives OnGrammys CEO on Controversial Nominees Dave...
Kevin Conroy, Iconic Voice of Animated Batman, Dies at 66
For the past 30 years, Batman has been played by many people, but the sound of Batman has been defined by one man: Kevin Conroy. He first took on the role of Batman (and Bruce Wayne) in the classic ’90s TV series Batman: The Animated Series. He continued playing the character off and on until his death yesterday, following a brief battle with cancer. Conroy was just 66 years old.
HipHopDX.com
Hit-Boy Shares Adorable Video Of His 2-Year-Old Son Laying Down ‘KD3’ Vocals With Nas
Hit-Boy has given fans some insight into the making of King’s Disease III, which involved some assistance from his son. On Friday (November 11), the award-winning producer celebrated the release of his fourth collaboration with Nas, by sharing photos and a video of his 2-year-old, Chauncey Hollis III. The...
Skittles Responds After Fan Injures Harry Styles’ Eye by Throwing the Candy at Him During Concert
After a fan threw Skittles at Harry Styles while he was on stage in Los Angeles Monday night (Nov. 14), hitting the singer in the eye in the process, the candy company issued a firm PSA to concert-goers. "Don't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," the...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0