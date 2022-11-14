Read full article on original website
advancemonticellonian.com
Lady Pirates invoke “sportsmanship rule” against Crossett
The Drew Central Lady Pirates became the first team to play under the newly installed shot clock at Drew Central Gymnasium on Tuesday night against Crossett. The 35-second shot clock was approved for use by the Arkansas Activities Association in 2020 to be implemented in the 2022-23 season. The shot...
3 Streets in Arkansas Named After Star Trek Characters -Why?
If you grew up watching Star Trek in the 1960s, then you can appreciate this story about the connection Star Trek has to the state of Arkansas. Did you know there are several streets in West Little Rock named after characters in the long-running series?. And if you are wondering...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain moves in late this afternoon and evening. A change to snow is possible.
We’re not expecting rain in Central Arkansas today until the end of the afternoon. It will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. There will be periods of sunshine today, but the clouds really fill in this afternoon before rain moves in. It will stay chilly all day. Little Rock will not get out of the 40 today. Little Rock will have a high of 47°.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Kick off your holiday shopping at Downtown Stuttgart’s Open House on Sunday
Stuttgart’s Downtown Open House will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. The event happens each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving in conjunction with the Wings Over the Prairie Festival. CEO and President of the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce Bethany Hildebrand said several business owners in Stuttgart will participate.
Jacksonville North Pulaski School District approves bonuses ahead of holidays
Christmas is coming early for teachers and staff in the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District.
ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
A North Little Rock high school honors the life of a 17 year old shot and killed
A high school basketball team is grieving the loss of a teammate after a shooting Friday night in North Little Rock on McCain boulevard left two 17-year-olds dead.
Four arrested in Arkansas after stealing guns, vehicles from multiple cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock during early November. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This...
KTLO
Mixture of rain, snow expected Monday evening
Chances of precipitation return Monday, and by the evening, the Twin Lakes Area could see another wintry mix. Meteorologist Willie Gilmore from the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says what starts off as rain will later be mixed in with snow. Listen:. Gilmore says the amount of...
Sherwood Trail of Lights opening this week for the 2022 Christmas season
The Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights in Sherwood is opening soon for the Christmas season.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Chick and Sophie Major Memorial Duck Calling Contest for high school seniors to be held Nov. 25; scholarships totaling $4,250 to be awarded
The Chick and Sophie Major Memorial Duck Calling Contest will be held Friday, Nov. 25, beginning at 11 a.m. The competition will be held at the Main Street Stage in downtown Stuttgart, where the World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest is held each year. Jimmy Simpson, a member of the Chick and Sophie Major Memorial Duck Calling Contest Committee, said all high school seniors are invited to participate.
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
DASHCAM VIDEO: Arkansas trooper goes from backing up stakeout to road rage shootout
An Arkansas state trooper responded to a call at a stakeout in West Memphis, but little did he know his effort to backup other officers would end in a road rage shootout.
Deadly crash starts speed bumps study in Monticello
Changes could be coming to Monticello roadways after a deadly crash involving a teenager last month.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Charles Robert “Buddy” Hearn of DeWitt
Charles Robert “Buddy” Hearn was smiling as he entered the gates of Heaven on the morning of November 15, 2022. Buddy was born on September 10, 1926, to Johnie & Alta Hearn in the Sunnyside Community east of DeWitt. His mother passed away in 1928. His stepmother, Naomi Jackson Hearn raised him until she passed away in 1948.
5newsonline.com
2 Arkansas men, two minors arrested after gun, vehicle theft in several cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of a Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This vehicle was later used to drive down to Fort Smith, which is where the four broke into several businesses.
magnoliareporter.com
Forage fish stocking marks rebirth of Lake Monticello
MONTICELLO — Hatchery staff and biologists from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked together to load more than one-quarter of a million forage fish into the rising waters of Lake Monticello in October. Approximately 180,000 fathead minnows, 111,900 golden shiners, 78,840 bluegill,...
KNOE TV8
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 76® gas stations in Monroe and West Monroe will be showing their appreciation to customers during their first-ever Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. During the event, regular, unleaded gas will cost $0.76 per gallon. Territory manager Jen Dewbre said...
ualrpublicradio.org
Ammunition maker announces $42 million Little Rock plant
An Italian ammunition manufacturer is expanding its presence in central Arkansas. Fiocchi of America announced Tuesday it’s investing $42 million in a new facility at the Port of Little Rock. It’s the second manufacturing facility for the company in the city, with the first opening in far southeast Little...
