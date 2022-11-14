Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
fox9.com
Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
Red Wing Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Newborn’s Death in 1999
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Red Wing woman who was identified earlier this year as the mother of two of the three newborn children who were found dead in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota between 1999 and 2007, today entered not guilty pleas to murder charges. 52-year-old...
Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
Man fires at vehicle after attempted carjacking near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say a man fired at a vehicle after attempting to carjack the driver near Hudson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported attempted carjacking near County Highway N and Highway 12 just after 8:30 p.m.The alleged victims said a car stopped in front of them, and a man got out. He pointed a gun at their car, they said. They drove away, but said the man fired at them as they fled. He allegedly followed them for a short while in his vehicle.The man drove into Minnesota, the sheriff's office said, and is still at large. The suspect vehicle is a black Lincoln sedan.No one was injured in the attempted carjacking.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing (video)
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City
An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
No charges, case closed in August suicide and lockdown at Eden Prairie Scheels store
No charges will be filed, and the case is closed in the Aug. 22 suicide at Scheels that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man and a lockdown of the Eden Prairie Center, according to a statement released Monday by the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD). The police report of the investigation compiled by [...]
Icy roads blamed for crash that killed Minneapolis woman
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State Patrol said a 56-year-old Minneapolis woman was killed Monday night when her car left the road and crashed into a bridge. Officials said the woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Carola on Monday night around 10:15 p.m. She was driving west on the ramp toward Hiawatha Avenue from I-35W North when troopers said she lost control.
School confirms juvenile found dead in Plymouth a student at Rogers H.S.
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Police said a juvenile male was found fatally shot in Plymouth on Monday evening. Officers were called to the 9700 block of 37th Place North just before 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting, police said in a press release. When they arrived, officers said...
7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning
A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning.
Minnesota DNR Reminds Parents To Watch Out For This Danger On Thanksgiving Weekend
I spoke with Nicole Biagi with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources today about some safety tips for early ice in Minnesota. She brought up a great reminder for the Thanksgiving Weekend that's coming up in just days. Nicole is the Ice Safety Coordinator with the Minnesota DNR. It's actually...
Police: Shots fired during attempted armed carjacking near Hudson
Police in Wisconsin are investigating an alleged attempted carjacking near Hudson on Sunday evening. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says that shots were fired during the incident, which was reported just before 8:40 p.m. at County Highway N and U.S. Highway 12 in Hudson Township. According to police, the...
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud
A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
Is Squatting Illegal In Minnesota?
We have all heard stories of squatters who have occupied a home or building sometimes with consequences like fires or major damage to the property. So what is technically a squatter and is it illegal in Minnesota? The answer is it is complicated. According to Ipropertymanagement: " A squatter is...
Wanted man to police: I'll hand myself in if my kids can have a good Christmas
A police appeal to find a man wanted for multiple felony warrants took a turn on Facebook when the suspect responded in the comments, and tried to negotiate his surrender in return for a good Christmas for his kids. The unusual exchange took place on the Facebook page of North...
St Croix County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted carjacking
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred in Hudson Township Sunday night. Police were called to the scene near County Highway North and US-12 around 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 13. The victims of the attempted carjacking told police that they were driving on the highway when a vehicle pulled out ahead of them and "forced them to stop," according to a press release.
Only a handful of pediatric ICU beds available in Minnesota amid virus surge
Vehicles form a line at the emergency entrance outside Children's Minnesota in downtown St. Paul on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A sudden spike in influenza and RSV patients in Minnesota hospitals is continuing to strain pediatric care capacity in the Twin Cities and statewide.
Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf's killer denied parole
ST PAUL, Minn. — Parole for the man serving a life sentence for the 1992 murder of Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf has been denied. Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Paul Schnell denied parole for Amwati Pepi McKenzie Monday after a live virtual hearing, where McKenzie's case file and prison record were reviewed by a DOC life sentence review panel.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Leading Prison Run Drug Ring
A Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for running a drug trafficking operation while he was in state prison. US Attorney Andrew Luger says 39-year-old Robert Maloney Junior has been given a 262-month prison sentence for his conviction on a charge of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. During his trial earlier this year, federal prosecutors presented evidence showing the St. Cloud man coordinated with dollars outside of prison to distribute and sell methamphetamine.
