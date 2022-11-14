ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MN

Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Man fires at vehicle after attempted carjacking near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say a man fired at a vehicle after attempting to carjack the driver near Hudson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported attempted carjacking near County Highway N and Highway 12 just after 8:30 p.m.The alleged victims said a car stopped in front of them, and a man got out. He pointed a gun at their car, they said. They drove away, but said the man fired at them as they fled. He allegedly followed them for a short while in his vehicle.The man drove into Minnesota, the sheriff's office said, and is still at large. The suspect vehicle is a black Lincoln sedan.No one was injured in the attempted carjacking.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
HUDSON, WI
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City

An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Icy roads blamed for crash that killed Minneapolis woman

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State Patrol said a 56-year-old Minneapolis woman was killed Monday night when her car left the road and crashed into a bridge. Officials said the woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Carola on Monday night around 10:15 p.m. She was driving west on the ramp toward Hiawatha Avenue from I-35W North when troopers said she lost control.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Is Squatting Illegal In Minnesota?

We have all heard stories of squatters who have occupied a home or building sometimes with consequences like fires or major damage to the property. So what is technically a squatter and is it illegal in Minnesota? The answer is it is complicated. According to Ipropertymanagement: " A squatter is...
MINNESOTA STATE
St Croix County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted carjacking

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred in Hudson Township Sunday night. Police were called to the scene near County Highway North and US-12 around 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 13. The victims of the attempted carjacking told police that they were driving on the highway when a vehicle pulled out ahead of them and "forced them to stop," according to a press release.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf's killer denied parole

ST PAUL, Minn. — Parole for the man serving a life sentence for the 1992 murder of Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf has been denied. Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Paul Schnell denied parole for Amwati Pepi McKenzie Monday after a live virtual hearing, where McKenzie's case file and prison record were reviewed by a DOC life sentence review panel.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
