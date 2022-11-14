Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021
Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
Beloved, Iconic Coney Shop Getting A Second Life In Downtown Flint, MI
Flint-Style Coney Island is a really big deal. Arguably the best version of a coney anywhere in the world. "Runny chili-dog" isn't my idea of a good meal. And the Flint-Style Coney has better flavor than most diners or restaurants, too. Must be that Koegel's hot dog inside. Of course,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
39 years ago: Body of Flint teen who vanished on way to school found in ditch 4 days later
FLINT, Mich. – Police still don’t know who kidnapped and murdered a 16-year-old girl from Flint 39 years ago. Sheri Jo Elliott, 16, vanished on her way to school on Nov. 16, 1983. Her body was found in a ditch four days later. Elliott left her home on...
Saginaw to debut city’s home rehabilitation program details
SAGINAW, MI — Officials here next week will present details on the city’s new home rehabilitation program funded by American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The initiative will provide funding for rehabilitating houses for qualified applicants. A presentation for the program is planned for the Saginaw City Council’s...
High Speed Crime Spree: 20 People, 13 Cars Stolen From Flint Lot
No doubt, you've seen or heard of heist movies like 'Oceans 11' with George Clooney or 'The Italian Job' with Mark Wahlberg, but this story is real and straight out of... Flint, Michigan. It's believed an organized ring of 20 people crashed the gates at an auto auction lot located...
Semi-Sweets in Genesee County shutting down after 8 years
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - For the past eight years, Semi-Sweets has done catering for weddings, birthday parties, and a variety of other occasions. Located at both the Flint Farmers’ Market and in Flushing at 8474 W. Mount Morris Rd, the business announced that it will shut down for good, no longer providing a “sweet ending” for its customers.
The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan
Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man arrested in Oakland County when gun seen in Instagram posts, rap videos found after car chase
PONTIAC, Mich. – A man who was not allowed to possess a gun due to a previous charge was arrested in Oakland County when a weapon seen in his Instagram posts and rap videos was found at the scene of a car chase that ended with a crash. Case...
Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home
A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
Nearly 300 crashes occurred at Genesee County’s 10 most dangerous intersections
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Ten of the county’s most dangerous intersections accounted for nearly 300 traffic crashes in 2021 and five of those problem spots have made the top-10 list for the second straight year. Michigan Auto Law, a law firm specializing in auto accidents, announced the most crash-prone...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 15th
Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot. James Felton interviewed Police Chief Terence Green about the incident that occurred Monday morning, Nov. 14. Car theft in Flint. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. James Felton gives a...
Deer hunters gather for buck pole events in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Deer hunters from around Swartz Creek and Davison gathered on Tuesday to show off their hunting skills. The third annual buck pole contest was held by Swartz Creek Hometown Days at 5086 Morrish Road. A buck pole contest is when hunters bring their freshly killed bucks...
WWMTCw
NEW DETAILS: Chase involving stolen cars through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
fox2detroit.com
Teen car thief suspect arrested in Detroit after group steals 13 vehicles from Flint lot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen suspect was arrested in Detroit after police said he stole a vehicle from a Flint lot and caused a shelter-in-place at Oakland University while officers looked for him Monday. Police were searching for two suspects in stolen Dodge Durangos who were possibly on the...
Flint ‘community gem’ gets $11.5M in Flint ARPA, Mott Foundation funding
FLINT, MI -- Funding for an extensive renovation and expansion of Berston Field House has been given final approval by the Flint City Council, an action that will send $11.5 million in grant and city American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project. The council accepted $10 million from the...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects steal 13 vehicles from Flint lot, flee to Metro Detroit
A group of about 30 suspects stole 13 vehicles from a vehicle lot in Flint. They fired at an armed security guard before fleeing and heading to Metro Detroit, where some of the vehicles were found.
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
A ‘Castle’ in Downtown Detroit? Royal Living Awaits for $1.2 Million: Look
Ever feel you were destined to live like royalty? Feel like the royal life is calling your name? You won't have far to travel to channel your inner regal vibe. There's a castle for sale in Detroit and it's as magnificent as you imagine. The 'royal' home, on the market...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan. An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe. Alligators...
