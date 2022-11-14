ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Banana 101.5

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Semi-Sweets in Genesee County shutting down after 8 years

GENESEE COUNTY, MI - For the past eight years, Semi-Sweets has done catering for weddings, birthday parties, and a variety of other occasions. Located at both the Flint Farmers’ Market and in Flushing at 8474 W. Mount Morris Rd, the business announced that it will shut down for good, no longer providing a “sweet ending” for its customers.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
97.5 NOW FM

The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan

Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home

A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 15th

Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot. James Felton interviewed Police Chief Terence Green about the incident that occurred Monday morning, Nov. 14. Car theft in Flint. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. James Felton gives a...
FLINT, MI
WWMTCw

NEW DETAILS: Chase involving stolen cars through Genesee and Oakland counties

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
FLINT, MI
