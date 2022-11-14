Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Related
communityadvocate.com
Louise Buckley, 87, of Marlborough
– Louise (Mulhall) Buckley, 87, died on November 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Martin and Emma (Chaput) Mulhall. Louise was a longtime Marlborough resident and also Haines City, FL and East Wareham, Ma. She worked as an X-ray technician at Newton-Wellesley...
communityadvocate.com
Sister Joanne Eneguess, MPV, 85, of Northborough
– Sister Joanne Eneguess, MPV, 85 of Northborough, a Religious Venerini Sister and teacher for over 60 years, passed away at Beaumont of Northborough on Thursday, November 10th, 2022. Sister Joanne was born in Marlboro, November 1, 1937, a daughter of the late, Thomas and Jennie (Lawrence) Eneguess. Sister Joanne...
communityadvocate.com
William F. Lowe, 92, of Berlin
Berlin – Mr. William F. Lowe, 92, of Berlin, passed away on November 9, 2022. He leaves his beloved wife Doris S. Lowe of 57 years. He leaves three sons and two daughters, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, many nieces and nephews, and so many friends whom he cherished dearly along the way. Bill was predeceased by one son, William F. Lowe III.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police log, Nov. 18 edition
3:08 a.m. Arrested, Alexandro Fred Rivera, 42, of 111 Piedmont St., Apt. 2, Worcester, for possess Class B drug. 5:18 a.m. Arrested, Chang-Ching Hung, 49, of 137 W Main St., Apt. W, Westborough, for OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leave scene of property damage, fail to stop/yield.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police log, Nov. 18 edition
8:48 a.m. Coachman Ridge Rd. Suspicious person/MV. 9:17 a.m. Floral St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 9:39 a.m. Lamplighter Dr. Animal complaint. 3:31 p.m. Sherwood Ave. Assaults. 3:46 p.m. Harrington Ave. Identity theft. 4:07 p.m. Arrested, Roshni Gopimohan, 51, of 10 Comstock Dr., Shrewsbury, on warrant. 6:08 p.m. Hartford Tpke....
communityadvocate.com
New monument honors Westborough’s Revolutionary War militia
WESTBOROUGH – According to family lore, Daniel Nurse fought in the Revolutionary War. However, his name was not part of the Revolutionary War monument at Minuteman Park. Thanks to his descendent, David Nourse, Nurse – along with 118 other Revolutionary War veterans from Westborough – have been honored with their own monument nearby.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough police log, Nov. 18 edition
5:17 a.m. Elizabeth Dr. Ambulance. 11:55 a.m. Main St. Ambulance. 2:50 p.m. Church St./Fay Ln. Accident: P.D. 5:18 p.m. Stratton Way. Ambulance. 9:10 p.m. East Main St. Ambulance. Monday, Oct. 31. 8:57 a.m. Bartlett/Main Sts. Accident: P.D. 10:08 a.m. Main St. Ambulance. 4:53 p.m. South St. Well-being check. 5:53 p.m....
communityadvocate.com
MetroWest Free Medical Program moves to Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program has announced that it will be changing locations to 246 Maple St., Suite 1, in Marlborough. The program offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health and vision clinics. With 2,000 square feet of medical space, the clinic...
communityadvocate.com
Firefighters respond to fire at Grafton spa
GRAFTON – Truth Organic Spa on North Main Street is seeking a temporary home after a fire caused heavy damage. Early on Nov. 13, the Grafton Fire Department responded to 55 North Main Street following reports of a structure fire. On arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire, and a second alarm was called.
communityadvocate.com
Select Board sets Special Town Meeting for Dec. 10
WESTBOROUGH — Another Special Town Meeting is on deck. During its Nov. 15 meeting, the Select Board voted to call the meeting for 9 a.m. on Dec. 10 at Westborough High School. At the meeting, the Select Board acknowledged that on Nov. 7, the Town Clerk’s office received a...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police charge woman after finding stun guns in vehicle
SHREWSBURY – A Worcester woman faces charges after police allegedly found two stun guns in her car. On Nov. 15 at 1:12 a.m., a Shrewsbury officer pulled a vehicle over on Boston Turnpike for alleged motor vehicle infractions. According to a press release, the driver gave a false name to police, but was later identified as Jeanne Harris, 33, of Worcester.
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Cultural Alliance holds virtual sneak peek into Armory
HUDSON – The Hudson Armory has opened its doors for the first time in decades. On Nov. 8, the Hudson Cultural Alliance hosted a live stream sneak peek of the first floor of the Armory. The event included a $50,000 check presentation from Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Acton) and state Rep. Kate Hogan (D-Stow).
communityadvocate.com
White Cliffs designated as one of the most endangered historic resources
NORTHBOROUGH – As Northborough seeks proposals for the redevelopment and reuse of White Cliffs, the mansion has been placed on the list of Massachusetts’ most endangered historic resources. The list is compiled and published by Preservation Massachusetts, which is a nonprofit advocacy and education organization that is dedicated...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough releases ARPA funds for Community Meals
NORTHBOROUGH – Community Meals has received funding after the Board of Selectmen released American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the program. The selectmen released $15,000 for the program during their Nov. 7 meeting. Northborough is slated to receive a total of $4.5 million in federal ARPA funds. However,...
communityadvocate.com
Grafton follows rest of state in election results
GRAFTON – Who is Robert Hammer IV, and why did he show up in every race posted on Grafton’s state election ballot?. According to unofficial results posted by the Town Clerk’s office this week, Hammer received one write-in vote in every race, from governor to the school committee for Blackstone Valley Tech.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury traffic stop leads to firearm, drug charges
SHREWSBURY – A gun, suboxone, cocaine and heroin were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Lemuel Pacheco Hernandez, 29, of Framingham and the passenger, Johnny Flores, 34, of Marlborough. On Nov. 12 at approximately 1:37 a.m., a...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Select Board’s Moe DePalo does not plan to run for re-election
SHREWSBURY – Select Board Chair Moe DePalo has announced his plans to retire at the end of his term in May and not seek re-election. “I have reached the point in my life where it is time to start a new chapter. I want to focus on my family and my health and other areas of interest,” DePalo said during a Select Board meeting Nov. 16.
communityadvocate.com
Portman Industrial withdraws application for Intel redevelopment
HUDSON – Portman Industrial, the developers of the proposed Intel redevelopment, have withdrawn their site plan application, according to Michael Pill, who is an attorney representing abutters. Pill said he received a letter from the special counsel who is representing the town during the Intel redevelopment process, Mark Babrowski....
Comments / 0