Berlin – Mr. William F. Lowe, 92, of Berlin, passed away on November 9, 2022. He leaves his beloved wife Doris S. Lowe of 57 years. He leaves three sons and two daughters, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, many nieces and nephews, and so many friends whom he cherished dearly along the way. Bill was predeceased by one son, William F. Lowe III.

BERLIN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO