ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Gets Huge College Offer

Kiyan Anthony is just 15 years old. Carmelo Anthony is one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen. Unfortunately, he is currently out of a job, although he is looking for one. In the meantime, Carmelo has been able to support his son Kiyan, who is a 15-year-old hooper at Christ the King High School.
Essence

Lala And Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Receives Basketball Scholarship From Syracuse University

“Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," Anthony wrote on Instagram. On Sunday, Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA champion Carmelo and actress Lala Anthony, received a basketball scholarship from Syracuse University at just 15 years old – showing how the teen is poised to be a basketball sensation. Currently, Anthony attends Christ the King High School in New York, where he leads the team as a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, set to graduate in 2025.
SYRACUSE, NY
Q 105.7

Former Syracuse & NBA Star Busted For Robbery

The story is as old as professional sports. Star athletes make it big one day but never plan for tomorrow. Then bad things happen after they can't play anymore and we hear about them in the media. Donte Greene, who played at Syracuse University during the 2007-08 season before leaving for four seasons in the NBA, has just been added to the list of sports figure tragedies.
SYRACUSE, NY
Yardbarker

Knicks give up most points ever by a Tom Thibodeau team

In his 11-year NBA coaching career, Tom Thibodeau has been known for his defense. Not on Sunday. Thibodeau's Knicks gave up 145 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that's supposed to be tanking without rookie center Chet Holmgren. They scored a team-record 48 points in the first quarter but proceeded to give up 43 in both the second and third quarters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
defpen

Kyrie Irving Nearing Return to Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly nearing a return to the team and it could be as early as Sunday. He is reportedly near completion of the goals the franchise set out for him when they suspended him. Irving was originally suspended on November 4th and will miss his eighth straight game on Thursday night. The Brooklyn point guard was suspended after he failed to apologize for sharing a link to a movie that contained anti-Semitic quotes. Since being suspended he has met with Nets’ owner Joe Tsai and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Trade Rumor: Knicks forward Julius Randle linked to Miami Heat

Grimes’ pathway to get there is more straightforward than Toppin, Leon Rose’s first lottery pick. Despite Toppin’s tremendous improvement with his outside shot — he’s hitting 40 percent of his 4.2 3-point attempts, both career highs — leading to 10.1 points with 3.9 rebounds per game average, he’s still capped below 20 minutes of playing time (17.8) as long as Julius Randle remains in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy