Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Gets Huge College Offer
Kiyan Anthony is just 15 years old. Carmelo Anthony is one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen. Unfortunately, he is currently out of a job, although he is looking for one. In the meantime, Carmelo has been able to support his son Kiyan, who is a 15-year-old hooper at Christ the King High School.
Essence
Lala And Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Receives Basketball Scholarship From Syracuse University
“Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," Anthony wrote on Instagram. On Sunday, Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA champion Carmelo and actress Lala Anthony, received a basketball scholarship from Syracuse University at just 15 years old – showing how the teen is poised to be a basketball sensation. Currently, Anthony attends Christ the King High School in New York, where he leads the team as a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, set to graduate in 2025.
Camden basketball, No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner could face serious penalties for possible recruiting violations
The powerhouse Camden High School boys basketball team, led by No. 1-ranked national recruit D.J. Wagner, could face serious and wide-ranging penalties when it appears before an investigative committee from the state’s governing body for high school sports next month, NJ Advance Media has learned. The public school stands...
Former Syracuse & NBA Star Busted For Robbery
The story is as old as professional sports. Star athletes make it big one day but never plan for tomorrow. Then bad things happen after they can't play anymore and we hear about them in the media. Donte Greene, who played at Syracuse University during the 2007-08 season before leaving for four seasons in the NBA, has just been added to the list of sports figure tragedies.
NBA Executive Reportedly Proposes Julius Randle Trade Between The Knicks And The Heat
An anonymous executive suggested a trade between the Knicks and the Heat involving Julius Randle.
Lakers News: Will The Lakers Guarantee Matt Ryan's Salary?
The Lakers sharpshooter is still on a non-guaranteed contract.
Yardbarker
Knicks give up most points ever by a Tom Thibodeau team
In his 11-year NBA coaching career, Tom Thibodeau has been known for his defense. Not on Sunday. Thibodeau's Knicks gave up 145 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that's supposed to be tanking without rookie center Chet Holmgren. They scored a team-record 48 points in the first quarter but proceeded to give up 43 in both the second and third quarters.
Kyrie Irving Nearing Return to Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly nearing a return to the team and it could be as early as Sunday. He is reportedly near completion of the goals the franchise set out for him when they suspended him. Irving was originally suspended on November 4th and will miss his eighth straight game on Thursday night. The Brooklyn point guard was suspended after he failed to apologize for sharing a link to a movie that contained anti-Semitic quotes. Since being suspended he has met with Nets’ owner Joe Tsai and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
3 Changes New York Knicks Must Make To Turn Things Around
The 2022-23 NBA season has gone pretty much as expected for the New York Knicks. They are currently 7-7 on the season as they are handling business for the most part against teams under .500 but struggling to keep up with the teams that are above the .500 mark. That...
New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions
The New York Knicks (7-7) meet the Denver Nuggets (9-4) Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver. Tip is set for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Knicks vs. Nuggets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Knicks earned a 118-111 victory...
Knicks beat Nuggets in Denver for first time since 2006
Julius Randle had 34 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Brunson scored 21, and the visiting New York Knicks beat the
Yardbarker
Trade Rumor: Knicks forward Julius Randle linked to Miami Heat
Grimes’ pathway to get there is more straightforward than Toppin, Leon Rose’s first lottery pick. Despite Toppin’s tremendous improvement with his outside shot — he’s hitting 40 percent of his 4.2 3-point attempts, both career highs — leading to 10.1 points with 3.9 rebounds per game average, he’s still capped below 20 minutes of playing time (17.8) as long as Julius Randle remains in New York.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Wants That 'Big Changes' Could Be Coming For The New York Knicks: "Thibodeau's Seat Is Warm..."
The New York Knicks have had a lot of ups and downs this season. With some impressive wins over good teams this year, the Knicks have also compiled several ugly losses, including a game against the Thunder last night, when they let their opponents go off for a season-high 145 points.
Yardbarker
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart Leaves Monday's Game Against Raptors With Foot Injury
Already without Cade Cunningham and Cory Joseph, the Detroit Pistons are now dealing with more injury concerns, as third-year big man Isaiah Stewart suffered a right foot sprain in Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors. Late in the second quarter, Stewart crashed into the stands on the baseline...
Jason Smith: "Kyrie Irving Will Be A Los Angeles Laker By Christmas"
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon discuss the possibility of Kyrie Irving being traded to the Lakers by Christmas.
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0