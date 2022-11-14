ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is New York’s favorite Thanksgiving side? Per report

By Michael Mahar
 2 days ago

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — These sides are sure to go fast on Thanksgiving. After New Yorkers watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Bills take on the Lions at 12:30 p.m., or run their local “Turkey Trot,” Empire Stakes took the time to find what their favorite Thanksgiving side dish is to enjoy.

Empire Stakes utilized Good Trends, looking at the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes from New York residents by looking at search results of each side dish from November 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021. The dishes they specifically analyzed results for included mashed potatoes, stuffing, mac & cheese, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, candied yams, brussels sprouts and cranberry sauce. Here are New York’s top five side dishes according to their findings, with a tie at the number one spot:

T-1: Stuffing

T-1: Macaroni & cheese

3. Mashed potatoes

4. Green bean casserole

5. Cranberry sauce

Horse trainer Chad Brown pleads guilty to reduced charge

Empire Stakes also looked up the most popular side dish by region. Stuffing came out on top for each major region, with Albany, and the capital region, leading the way with a 31% rate. Buffalo followed at number two with a 29% rate, New York City in third with a 28% rate, and Syracuse rounding it out with a 25% rate.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
