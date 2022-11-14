ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee

So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
Semi-Sweets in Genesee County shutting down after 8 years

GENESEE COUNTY, MI - For the past eight years, Semi-Sweets has done catering for weddings, birthday parties, and a variety of other occasions. Located at both the Flint Farmers’ Market and in Flushing at 8474 W. Mount Morris Rd, the business announced that it will shut down for good, no longer providing a “sweet ending” for its customers.
The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan

Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
See which intersections in Mid-Michigan were most dangerous in 2021

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Busy intersections in Kochville and Grand Blanc townships tied for the most crashes in Mid-Michigan last year. According to Michigan State Police records compiled by Michigan Auto Law, the intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee roads in Kochville Township and the intersection of Fenton and Hill roads in Grand Blanc Township both saw 40 crashes in 2021.
Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home

A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
Second Flint firefighter accused of wrongdoing at deadly Pulaski Street fire has resigned

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The second Flint firefighter accused of wrongdoing in connection with a deadly fire on Pulaski Street last spring has resigned. A spokeswoman for Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley confirmed on Wednesday that Michael Zlotek left his position with the Flint Fire Department. City officials did not say when he resigned or when his last day on duty took place.
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan

First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
Flint’s historic Dryden Building for sale

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint’s downtown historic Dryden Building is for sale. The five-story building encompasses just over 41,000 square feet and has stood at South Saginaw and East 2nd since 1902, beginning as the headquarters for the Durant-Dort Carriage Co., the predecessor of General Motors. It also was...
13 Cars Stolen From Flint Car Dealership By Roughly 30 Vandals

An article written by Microsoft News explains how 13 cars were stolen from a dealership in Flint, Michigan on Monday, November 14. A group of roughly 30 individuals rushed the car lot and exchanged gunshots with security before racing off the lot with 13 vehicles in total. The lot sits...
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 15th

Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot. James Felton interviewed Police Chief Terence Green about the incident that occurred Monday morning, Nov. 14. Car theft in Flint. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. James Felton gives a...
