Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win
Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
Stefon Diggs Criticizes Bills After Brutal Overtime Loss To Vikings
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Bills looked like a vaunted juggernaut that might face little resistance on the road to Super Bowl LVII. Now, Buffalo looks more like a team that is far from a lock for a deep postseason run. The Bills are...
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ejection In 49ers’ Win
The 49ers’ primetime win over the Chargers on Sunday night didn’t come without a little controversy. San Francisco played the entire second half of its 22-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium without one of its top defenders. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the Week 10 contest late in the second half after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Greenlaw didn’t appear to target Herbert’s head, but referees nonetheless felt the fourth-year pro violated one of the NFL’s zero-tolerance rules.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady makes big Twitter profile change
It’s a tumultuous time for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. His marriage is ending, the Buccaneers are fighting for their playoff lives, and his crypto investments are almost certainly in shambles. Perhaps one of those inspired a recent change to his Twitter profile picture. While Brady deals with...
Aaron Rodgers Bluntly Explains Late-Game Dustup With Packers’ Matt LaFleur
Aaron Rodgers helped the Green Bay Packers to an overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but it didn’t come without any frustration from the star quarterback. A visibly flustered Rodgers was caught on camera screaming at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in the final minute of regulation and the game tied 28-all. It came after Green Bay started a possession at its own 33-yard line with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter. After two run plays and an incompletion on third-and-1 from the Green Bay 42, Rodgers voiced his displeasure to LaFleur as the Packers sent the punt unit onto the field with 22 ticks left.
Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout
The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Among Athletes Named In FTX Class-Action Lawsuit
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities have been sued in a class action that seeks to recover damages following the company’s dramatic and sudden collapse. One of those celebrities was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner on Wednesday reported Oklahoma resident Edwin...
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Chiefs overtake sliding Bills atop AFC; Vikings, Dolphins, Bucs make big gains for Week 11
Week 10 in the NFL gave us some shakeup that Week 9 didn't provide. That sets up an interesting new pecking order for the league's best and worst teams going into Week 11. Although the No. 1 Eagles are safe for now with no losses yet, there is plenty of change behind them. The Chiefs are the clear new team to beat in the AFC. Dormant NFC powerhouses such as the 49ers and Buccaneers are starting to flex. There's even a lot of shuffling between the many three-win teams.
Why Bill Belichick Has Issue With Gabe Davis Play From Bills-Vikings
Had the Vikings wound up losing to the Bills on Sunday, Minnesota fans probably would’ve felt like they’d gotten screwed. And Bill Belichick would’ve been right there with them. After the Vikings recovered a Josh Allen fumble in the end zone to take the lead with under...
Popculture
Tom Brady Takes Down Family Photo After Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Tom Brady made a significant change to his Twitter account. Fans noticed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback changed the header photo of his Twitter profile following his divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady had a photo of his entire family but then changed it to a photo of him in his Buccaneers uniform.
Patriots Release Wide Receiver Ahead Of Week 11 Jets Matchup
The Patriots cut one player from their wide receiver room after returning from their bye week. New England on Tuesday released wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad. Humphrey spent time on the Patriots’ 53-man roster earlier this season, appearing in each of the team’s first six games. The...
Red Sox Division Rival Swings Major Trade With Mariners
A little over a month after ending the Blue Jays’ 2022 season, the Mariners reportedly have acquired one of Toronto’s better players. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Jays are sending outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners, marking the first noteworthy transaction of the Major League Baseball offseason. In exchange for Hernández, Seattle is shipping relief pitcher Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko north of the border, per the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish. The Blue Jays confirmed the trade shortly after the reports from Passan and Divish.
Patriots Rumors: Pats Sign Ex-Tight End To Play New Position
The New England Patriots reportedly are signing a former Detroit Lions tight end to their practice squad. But not to play tight end. Hunter Thedford, who was with Detroit during the 2021 offseason and also played tight end for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, is converting to offensive tackle for New England, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
NFL Odds: These NFC Future Prices Definitely Worth Considering
One of my favorite things to do around the NFL halfway point is examine the futures markets. As we approach Week 11 of the NFL, the heaviest hitters are obvious. Bettors love the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII, so bookmakers have shaded those odds to remove most of the value. And when a sportsbook lowers odds on certain teams, prices increase on everybody else.
Patriots Captains Explain Challenges Of Playing Jets In Short Span
FOXBORO, Mass. — After three weeks, the Patriots and the Jets will face off once again. New England won the first matchup in Week 8, and New York will hope to split the season series this Sunday. Of course, the Patriots are used to playing divisional opponents twice a year, but with only the Indianapolis Colts and a bye week in between the first and second game, there is a lot more familiarity between the two teams this season.
What Jeff Saturday Told Colts After Taking Job As Interim Coach
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had a rollercoaster week, but things are starting to look up. Saturday was named Indy’s interim coach on Nov. 7, shortly after the Colts fired previous head coach Frank Reich following a blowout loss to the New England Patriots. Despite having zero previous experience at the college or professional level, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay tabbed Saturday as the man for the job and handed the reigns over to him.
J.J. Watt Offers To Pay Fan Back For Lost Cardinals Parlay Bet
One bettor was close to cashing out $1,000 in the Cardinals-Rams game, but an early whistle cut short their parlay. However, all is not lost thanks to a kind gesture from an Arizona star. The Cardinals beat Los Angeles, 27-17, in Week 10 behind the arm of Colt McCoy. The...
Tom Brady makes history as Tampa Bay Buccaneers win first-ever regular season game in Germany
Tom Brady has become well-accustomed at making history over his long and illustrious NFL career. And on Sunday, the 45-year-old set more historic marks from all the way across the globe.
Michael Clayton steps down as head football coach at Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla.- Just one year at the helm and the Michael Clayton era over with the Plant City Raiders has concluded. According to Plant City’s official football Twitter account, Clayton has stepped down as the team’s head coach after just one season. The Raiders went 3-7 in Clayton’s lone ...
