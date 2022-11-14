A Missouri man on Tuesday admitted participating in a 2017 murder on behalf of a drug gang. Tremayne Silas, 30, of St. Louis, admitted being one of four men who fired more than 100 rounds at Alexander Noodel on May 8, 2017. Silas and the others were responding to a bounty of $5,000 to $15,000 that had been placed on rival gang members by Maurice Herbert Lee II, 34, a dealer of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine, and had learned that Noodel was drag racing in St. Louis, Silas’ plea agreement says.

