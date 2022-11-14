Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to participating in murder linked to drugs
A Missouri man on Tuesday admitted participating in a 2017 murder on behalf of a drug gang. Tremayne Silas, 30, of St. Louis, admitted being one of four men who fired more than 100 rounds at Alexander Noodel on May 8, 2017. Silas and the others were responding to a bounty of $5,000 to $15,000 that had been placed on rival gang members by Maurice Herbert Lee II, 34, a dealer of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine, and had learned that Noodel was drag racing in St. Louis, Silas’ plea agreement says.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man arrested for alleged DWI in Eureka
A 35-year-old House Springs man and prior offender recently was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The pickup he was driving allegedly reached a speed of 105 mph before he was stopped on Hwy. 109 near Hwy. W, Eureka Police reported. At about 1:55 a.m. Oct. 8,...
Sullivan Independent News
Cuba Woman Receives 20 Years For Murder Charge
A Cuba woman was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for her role in the 2021 murder of a Steelville man. Julie Brooks, 48, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Mark Palmer. Brooks was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and kidnapping. She appeared before...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
Man admits to 2017 St. Louis murder linked to drug gang
A man has admitted to his involvement in a 2017 St. Louis murder linked to a drug gang.
kjluradio.com
Two Crawford County women charged after two pounds of meth found in Steelville home
Two Crawford County women face multiple charges after a search warrant is served at a home in Steelville. Joann Weller, 39, of Steelville, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Gaghen, 39, also of Steelville, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trooper shoots person in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a trooper shot a suspect running away from the car of a traffic stop Wednesday in north St. Louis County.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka man arrested for alleged DWI following accident
A 42-year-old Eureka man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on West Fifth Street near Six Flags Road in Eureka that left two women and a teenager, all from Champaign, Ill., injured, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:40 p.m. Oct. 29, the man allegedly drove...
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
Man Crashes Into Funeral Procession, Gets Shot in the Ass After Robbery
Diven Steed was sentenced to 10 years for robbing an O'Reilly Auto Parts in 2020
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office investigating burglaries in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 36-year-old Barnhart man was arrested after he allegedly was found to be in possession of stolen property. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says deputies were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Marylin in Barnhart for a report of a disturbance where the suspect was reportedly armed with a golf club.
St. Louis attorney arms law office after car thefts
Albert Watkins says he’s offering his staff “the handgun of their choice” and firearms training. A frustrated Watkins says Richmond Heights police “don’t have the resources” to go after car thieves, so he’s taking counter measures.
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills woman arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian near De Soto
A Park Hills woman was arrested after she was driving a car on Hwy. 67 north of Oakvale Road southeast of De Soto and allegedly struck a Columbia man who was pushing a stranded car toward the right shoulder. He was seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At...
Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car
Police have arrested a Columbia man after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Park Hills woman is accused of hitting a Columbia man with a car in Jefferson County on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, hit Dustin M. Short, 38, on southbound Highway 67 near Oakvale Road around 5:55 p.m. Troopers said Nahlik's car hit The post Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police: Man stabs panhandler for using his ‘spot’ in St. Louis
A man stabbed a panhandler for using his "spot" Tuesday in St. Louis, police say.
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
Chesterfield psychiatrist admits health care fraud conspiracy
A psychiatrist from Chesterfield, Missouri, appeared in federal court Tuesday and admitted defrauding Medicare, Medicaid, and other insurers of millions of dollars through phony claims he filed over the years.
Hunter finds remains of Jefferson County man missing since April 2021
An investigation is underway after a hunter found human remains of a man missing since April 2021 in Jefferson County.
Man shot, killed Wednesday morning in St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in St. Louis City.
