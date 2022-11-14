Wastewater, syndromic COVID-19 surveillance are important pieces of COVID-monitoring toolkit

Read full article on original website
NC falls from top spot in new hospital safety rankings. See Triangle hospital grades
A Raleigh hospital is one of just 22 nationwide to receive a top ranking 10 years in a row.
North Carolina, 6 other states report highest level of flu activity
Flu season is here and already at peak level.
N.C. environmental justice board to discuss wood pellet industry
North Carolina's environmental justice advisory board has called a special meeting Thursday night in Raleigh to discuss concerns about the fast-growing wood pellet industry. The meeting comes as Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet maker, awaits state approval to expand its pellet plant in Ahoskie, in eastern North Carolina's Hertford County. Enviva has four plants in eastern and central North Carolina that process wood cut from local forests and ship it to Europe, where it's burned at power plants.
Wolfspeed cofounder and inventor who helped launch major Triangle tech company has died
John Palmour had a role in inventing dozens of patents and authoring hundreds of publications that furthered researchers’ understanding of material sciences.
Fourth student suicide at NC State this semester; a look at mental health resources on college campuses
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gun violence, mental health issues, and a heavy workload. There are many different things that can impact a college student's well-being. This semester alone, four students at North Carolina State University have died by suicide. NC State officials said the most recent death happened Thursday on...
Cary ranks as the safest place in NC, company says. Here’s why.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary ranks as the safest municipality in North Carolina, according to a company that conducts background checks for employers. A review of FBI crime data by GoodHire led it to rate the Wake County town as the safest place in the state. The company ranked...
MacKenzie Scott gives $18 million to Durham Public Schools, no strings attached
The billionaire philanthropist also donated to the local Girl Scouts council this year.
Granville County license plate agency closing Thursday due to contract ending
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency in Granville County will close Thursday after the current operator’s contract ends. An operator candidate for the Oxford agency is still in the pre-qualification stage, according to the NCDOT. The division’s policy is...
Popular downtown restaurant gets ‘B’ grade: Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 15)
One downtown Raleigh restaurant was reinspected this week, but still scored a B.
North Carolina City Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America
Are you one of the healthiest people in North Carolina? In every state people always want to compare cities to see which is the best. Which city is the most fun in the country? Which city is the healthiest in the country? Well, according to a recent report they have the answer to which city is the healthiest in America. Can you guess where North Carolina fell on the list?
Two Duke Seniors Win Rhodes Scholarships
DURHAM, N.C. – Two Duke University seniors were among the recipients selected this weekend for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Qi Xuan Khoo and Shreyas Hallur were chosen from among many applicants from colleges and universities. Hallur received one of the 32 scholarships available to students from the United States, while Khoo won the only scholarship available to Malaysian citizens. The scholarships provide all expenses for two or three years of study at the University of Oxford in England.
Wake County hosting adoption fair in Raleigh this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you've ever considered adoption, Wednesday is the deadline to register for a free event aimed at helping people navigate the process. Wake County will host an adoption fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Wake County Commons Building at 4011 Carya Drive.
Wake will reassign more than 1,700 students to different schools. Is your child moving?
The need to reduce the number of bus routes during a time of driver shortages is behind a number of the changes in the assignment plan.
'Many young people are suffering' | Fourth NC State student dies by suicide, spotlighting mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student has died from an apparent suicide. It happened on Thursday and is the fourth suicide on campus so far this school year. It comes one week after NC State’s first wellness day, a day without classes to give students time to focus on their mental health.
Cary man gets 12-plus years for filing $7 million in fake Medicaid claims
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison for submitting more than $7 million in fake claims to North Carolina’s Medicaid system. The U.S. Department of Justice said Antonio Deon Fozard received his 151-month sentence, along with three years of supervised release, from U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan on Tuesday.
Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
Did judge ‘victim blame’ Duke student? Here’s what the NC Appeals Court said.
“As I sit here, I’m reminded of the reason for marriage and commitment,” the Durham judge told the student, who was seeking a no-contact order against a male student she accused of non-consensual sexual contact and stalking.
Meet Maggie Kane: WHS alumna and founder of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can cafe
Nearly seven years ago, on her 25th birthday, Wakefield High School alumna Maggie Kane anxiously sat in the waiting room at the Secretary of State office in downtown Raleigh. For Kane, months of intensive research, community outreach, fundraising and tedious paperwork all culminated in the next half an hour as she awaited the non-profit status of her big idea. What Kane didn’t realize was that in 30 minutes, she would walk out of that same office as the founder and executive director of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can café – and would forever change the lives of those experiencing poverty in the Raleigh community.
Could this Boston developer bring more wet labs, people to downtown Chapel Hill?
“There’s a lot of companies that want to be in Chapel Hill,” said Greg Capps, with Longfellow Real Estate Partners.
Out of the darkness: Former Durham police officer shares her artistic journey out of depression
One expert says she believes police departments need to do more to address the emerging mental health struggles of officers.
