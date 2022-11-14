ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon layoffs: 10K job cuts expected to begin this week, report says

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
SEATTLE — In what would be the largest job cuts in the online-retail behemoth’s history, Amazon plans to begin laying off roughly 10,000 people in corporate and technology roles this week, according to a report from The New York Times.

Citing “people with knowledge of the matter,” the Times reported that the cuts will be concentrated in Amazon’s devices organization, “including the voice-assistant Alexa, as well as at its retail division and in human resources.”

Brad Glasser, an Amazon spokesman, declined to comment to the Times on the report.

If executed fully, the layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s estimated global workforce of more than 1.5 million and 3% of its corporate staff, CNBC reported.

Amazon’s pending layoffs are the latest headcount reduction announced among technology companies, with Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta confirming last week that its slashing its staff by 13%, or about 11,000 employees, while Twitter laid off roughly half its employees in the days following billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Lyft, Stripe, Snap and other tech firms have laid off workers in recent months, the Times reported.

Amazon closed 2019 with an estimated 798,000 employees, a figure that more than doubled to 1.6 million full- and part-time workers by Dec. 31, 2021, CNBC reported.

The company previously announced plans to freeze hiring for corporate roles in its retail business before tightening its belt in other areas.

As per CNBC: “In recent months, Amazon shut down its telehealth service, discontinued a quirky, video-calling projector for kids, closed all but one of its U.S. call centers, axed its roving delivery robot, shuttered underperforming brick-and-mortar chains, and is closing, canceling or delaying some new warehouse locations.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Related
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Daily Mail

Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit

Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
