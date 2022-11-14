Man douses car with gas before lighting it on fire
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man that poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire.
Police reported an unknown man dumped gasoline on a car in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m.
The Manhattan Fire Department quickly put out the fire, according to the RCPD.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers .
