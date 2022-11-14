ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Some internet restored after Albany schools hacked

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBOnc_0jAL8iU000

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Students, faculty, and staff in the City School District of Albany who use Chromebooks to access the internet had their services restored on Monday. District systems and resources are still unavailable, though, for anyone using desktops or laptops, as the district continues to tread carefully after a cyberattack last weekend .

None of the district’s sensitive information was compromised in the attack, which was first detected on November 5. District officials say the Division of Homeland Security and other experts still need more time to finish a forensic investigation to determine who or what tried to repeatedly hack into the school’s servers.

All school and district operations are running on their usual schedules Monday. For more information, call the school district at (518) 475-6000 .

