Albany, NY

StreetSoldiers seeks donations for the holiday season

By Ben Mitchell
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A local collaboration of impassioned volunteers is seeking donations from the public for the upcoming holiday season. Founded in 2016, StreetSoldiers Albany provides meals, food, and basic necessities to the area’s homeless and less fortunate populations.

On November 18, StreetSoldiers Albany will be hosting a Thanksgiving event at 1 Academy Park at 7 p.m. and will be accepting donations until the day of. Donors can drop off items such as stuffing, vegetables, turkey lunch meat, dessert, and dairy products at 12 Hoffman St. in Selkirk, or bring the items to the event on the 18th.

Unity House kicking off annual holiday program

In preparation for the December holiday season, StreetSoldiers Albany is asking for new unwrapped toys for ages 1-15, that can be dropped off at 12 Hoffman St. Other items that are needed can be found on their Amazon wishlist and monetary donations can also be made via PayPal or Venmo. For more information, visit the StreetSoldiers-Albany Facebook Page .

