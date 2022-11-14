Read full article on original website
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
Paullina Shed Destroyed By Weekend Fire
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An equipment shed in O’Brien County was destroyed when fire broke in the structure over the weekend. The Paullina Fire Department was called to the property in 4700 mile of Pierce Avenue Sunday morning where fire and smoke could be seen coming from a storage building.
Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates to Proposed Campground Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board discussed updates, or lack there of, to the proposed campground project after a group of residents asked about planning progress at the monthly meeting last week. Board member Mark Lawson responded to the query by saying the thoughts are pretty much where...
City of Milford Hires New Police Chief
Milford, IA (KICD)– The City of Milford has hired a new Police Chief. Shilo Brevik has served twenty-two years with police departments in Spirit Lake, Estherville, and Spencer, and says he’s ready for the challenge of administration. Mayor Steve Anderson says the community was consulted after the list...
Clay County Authorities Investigating Hit and Run on Highway 18
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon east of Spencer. Deputies say the crash happened just before five o’clock in the 2500 mile of Highway 18, near the area where the road crosses the Little Sioux River, when a new Black Ford F150 reportedly lost control ahead of an SUV driven by McKenzie Liechti of Milford.
New Record Price For Iowa Farmland May Be Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The new record price for farmland in Iowa might be right in the Sheldon area. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realty & Auction of Rock Valley tells us about the sale. We asked Zomer if the land was exceptional or if it was just a testament...
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Another Record Land Sale in Iowa
(NAFB.com) – Iowa set another record for farmland sales. Seventy-three acres of high-quality farmland in Sioux County, Iowa, sold for $30,000 per acre at auction on November 11. That’s a total sale worth $2.195 million. That’s just part of a new $30,000-per-acre club in Iowa. A local farmer was the buyer, and the runner-up was also a farmer. A statement from Iowa Appraisal says the company can’t explain these recent price records. The price itself got negotiated in just minutes. “There’s no really good explanation for sudden jumps in these record prices,” the company says.
Dickinson County Attorney Charged With Allegedly Being Intoxicated in Public
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A Dickinson County elected official has been charged with allegedly being intoxicated in a public place. The Sheriff’s Office was notified last Thursday of a person reportedly intoxicated in the courthouse in Spirit Lake. Further investigation led to County Attorney Amy Zenor being charged with public intoxication.
City of Spencer Snow Ordinance in Place Following First Snow of the Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer will be hauling snow out of the Downtown Commercial District Monday night after Old Man Winter brought the first measurable event to the area to start the week. The ordinance requires all vehicles to be out of the Downtown area by midnight...
Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina
Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
Sioux County election results canvassed
Sioux County’s Nov. 8 election 2022 results show continued support to Republican candidates for office, mostly lining up with voter tendencies statewide. The Sioux County election results were canvassed by the Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 15 meeting. With 23,320 registered voters in Sioux County, there...
Iowa county attorney allegedly intoxicated in courthouse
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KELO) — A county attorney in Dickinson County, Iowa, was arrested at the county courthouse, according to a post by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. The post states that the sheriff’s office was notified on Nov. 10 that there was an intoxicated individual in the...
Driver Enters Creek After Losing Control of Vehicle in O’Brien County
Paullina, IA (KICD) — A Paullina woman avoided injury when her vehicle entered Mill Creek North of Paullina last Wednesday afternoon. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Michelle Couldren told responding deputies she swerved to avoid a deer while driving along Polk Avenue at around 4 o’clock. She then lost control of her Ford Expedition, which went off the road and into the creek where the front end became submerged and received minor damage.
Area Boards of Supervisors Certify Election Results
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The results of last Tuesday’s Mid-Term Elections are becoming official as Boards of Supervisors across the state canvass the numbers. Dickinson County Election Clerk Jordan Moyer says there were no major issues this time around in her area. Moyer further explained how the write-on option...
UPDATED: Premier Communications Says Outage Was Caused By Equipment Upgrade
Sioux Center, Iowa — Many northwest Iowans woke up to no internet and no landline telephone service this (Tuesday) morning. Premier Communications spokesperson Scott TeStroete says it was time for scheduled maintenance, but things didn’t go as planned. He says some of their people were up all night...
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
Sutherland woman arrested for OWI charge
PAULLINA—A 46-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Paullina on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Naomi Jeane Kliegl stemmed from a report of a 1991 Ford Festiva running over a parking bumper on the east side of the Dollar General parking lot in Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
Butch Ball, 78, of Sioux Rapids
Funeral services for 78-year-old Butch Ball of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, November 19th, at 1 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids with burial at Garfield Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge...
Firefighters thank farmers with steak supper
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County firefighters fired up their grills Wednesday, Nov. 9, as another form of service to county residents. Members of the Sioux County Firefighter’s Association hosted a steak supper at the Sioux Center fire station to thank area farmers who have helped out their neighbors and firefighters by using their own equipment and time to respond to field fires in recent years.
