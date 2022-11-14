ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crafton Heights woman thanks Channel 11 viewers after outpouring of donations

By Lauren Talotta, WPXI-TV
 2 days ago
Christmas has come early for Jill Cole and her daughter after several good Samaritans paid it forward this holiday season in a big way.

Last week, Channel 11 shared the story of a thief stealing Cole’s outdoor Christmas tree, several of her daughter’s toys, and other items from their Crafton Heights home, costing Cole at least $1,000.

“I have fibro(myalgia). I can’t sit or stand more than 10 minutes. My memory is not as good as it used to be. My writing is getting horrible,” Cole told us on Nov. 7.

After sharing Cole’s story, Channel 11 received several messages from viewers wanting to help.

First, one of Santa’s elves, who wished to remain anonymous, sent Cole a security camera so she could keep an eye on her property. Another good Samaritan visited Cole’s house, bringing her a white Christmas tree, just like the one that was stolen, as well as new decorations, clothing, candy and presents for her daughter.

Cole said people in her community have also given her money.

“Thank you very much. I really appreciate it,” Cole said. “God will treat you right when you’re in Heaven.”

Cole plans to keep the Christmas tree inside until her security camera is installed and will set up both in the coming days.

She said her daughter is so excited that Santa will now have a tree to put presents under.

Pittsburgh police are continuing to look into the theft.

©2022 Cox Media Group

