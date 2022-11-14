Read full article on original website
Roberta Flack announces she has ALS
The iconic singer of "Killing Me Softly" has the condition also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, a representative has announced. For Roberta Flack, it is now "impossible to sing and not easy to speak."
Singer Roberta Flack diagnosed with ALS
Iconic singer Roberta Flack has been diagnosed with ALS and is losing her ability to sing and speak, according to a spokesperson.
Sean Lennon Recalls Growing Up Next Door to 'Aunt' Roberta Flack: 'Coolest Neighbor in the World'
When Roberta Flack moved into the Dakota in the 1970s, she took up residence next to the New York City apartment building's most famous tenants: John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Soon, they shared more than just walls, and a decades-long friendship developed between the musicians, Sean Lennon recalls in Roberta, a new documentary chronicling Flack's legendary life that will premiere on Thursday.
Killing Me Softly star is silenced by Lou Gehrig’s Disease
US media are reporting tonight that Roberta Flack has been silenced forecer by the wasting disease ALS. Flack, 85, was the first artist to win a Grammy Record of the Year in successive years – for “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” in 1973 folowed by “Killing Me Softly with His Song” in 1974.
