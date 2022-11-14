ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Roberta Flack announces she has ALS

The iconic singer of "Killing Me Softly" has the condition also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, a representative has announced. For Roberta Flack, it is now "impossible to sing and not easy to speak."
Sean Lennon Recalls Growing Up Next Door to 'Aunt' Roberta Flack: 'Coolest Neighbor in the World'

When Roberta Flack moved into the Dakota in the 1970s, she took up residence next to the New York City apartment building's most famous tenants: John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Soon, they shared more than just walls, and a decades-long friendship developed between the musicians, Sean Lennon recalls in Roberta, a new documentary chronicling Flack's legendary life that will premiere on Thursday.
Killing Me Softly star is silenced by Lou Gehrig’s Disease

US media are reporting tonight that Roberta Flack has been silenced forecer by the wasting disease ALS. Flack, 85, was the first artist to win a Grammy Record of the Year in successive years – for “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” in 1973 folowed by “Killing Me Softly with His Song” in 1974.
The Good Doctor's 100th Episode Bumped by ABC for Mike Pence Interview — Get New Airdate

Welp, guess we’ll be watching the Weather Channel tonight. The Good Doctor‘s milestone 100th episode has been preempted by ABC just hours ahead of air, TVLine has confirmed. The network will instead show a primetime interview with former vice president Mike Pence — his first televised sit-down since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As a result of the preemption, The Good Doctor‘s 100th will now be seen Monday, Nov. 21, in its usual 10 pm time slot. In the milestone outing, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose. Everyone is on edge, and Drs. Shaun Murphy...
Bruce Springsteen Ditched ‘Entire Record’ of Covers

Bruce Springsteen revealed he’d ditched an “entire record” of cover versions before starting again and creating the newly released Only the Strong Survive. He’d settled on the idea of paying tribute to some of his favorite singers – but found himself unhappy with the results of his first attempt.
The Young and the Restless Star Tricia Cast Celebrates Her Birthday

Tricia Cast has a lot to celebrate, although things are not going well for her The Young and the Restless alter ego, Nina Webster’s son, Chance Chancellor. While Nina’s beloved son’s marriage is falling apart, Cast is recognizing a far more pleasant occasion. Happy Birthday, Tricia Cast.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
Chef Andy Murray Defends The Weird Snack He And Bill Murray Love - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Chef Andy Murray is known for his cooking skills, his Murray Bros. Caddyshack restaurant in Florida (and now Illinois), and of course, his familial connection to award-winning actor Bill Murray. Mashed caught up with Chef Murray recently to discuss his new cookbook, "Eat, Drink and Be Murray: A Feast of Family Fun and Favorites," which is full of the recipes Murray grew up on, including some of his most nostalgic holiday meals, traditional family dinners, and comforting snacks enjoyed throughout his childhood.
