CBS Sports
Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse
Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Gets Huge College Offer
Kiyan Anthony is just 15 years old. Carmelo Anthony is one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen. Unfortunately, he is currently out of a job, although he is looking for one. In the meantime, Carmelo has been able to support his son Kiyan, who is a 15-year-old hooper at Christ the King High School.
Carmelo Anthony gets strong endorsement from ex-Knicks coach amid dull free agency
While not a lot of NBA teams still believe in Carmelo Anthony, his former New York Knicks coach remains confident the scoring forward can be a contributor to any team. Mike Woodson, who coached Anthony with the Knicks from 2012 to 2014, expressed his belief that Anthony can put up 15 to 20 points on any given night if given the chance. In fact, he said that he would have already signed him if he were still coaching in the league.
NBA Executive Reportedly Proposes Julius Randle Trade Between The Knicks And The Heat
An anonymous executive suggested a trade between the Knicks and the Heat involving Julius Randle.
"I have nothing against Orlando" - Penny Hardaway on leaving the Orlando Magic for the Phoenix Suns
Despite all the drama, Penny Hardaway amicably left the Orlando Magic in 1999.
New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions
The New York Knicks (7-7) meet the Denver Nuggets (9-4) Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver. Tip is set for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Knicks vs. Nuggets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Knicks earned a 118-111 victory...
Kyrie Irving Nearing Return to Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly nearing a return to the team and it could be as early as Sunday. He is reportedly near completion of the goals the franchise set out for him when they suspended him. Irving was originally suspended on November 4th and will miss his eighth straight game on Thursday night. The Brooklyn point guard was suspended after he failed to apologize for sharing a link to a movie that contained anti-Semitic quotes. Since being suspended he has met with Nets’ owner Joe Tsai and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
Knicks beat Nuggets in Denver for first time since 2006
Julius Randle had 34 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Brunson scored 21, and the visiting New York Knicks beat the
ESPN
Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Wants That 'Big Changes' Could Be Coming For The New York Knicks: "Thibodeau's Seat Is Warm..."
The New York Knicks have had a lot of ups and downs this season. With some impressive wins over good teams this year, the Knicks have also compiled several ugly losses, including a game against the Thunder last night, when they let their opponents go off for a season-high 145 points.
