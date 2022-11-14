While not a lot of NBA teams still believe in Carmelo Anthony, his former New York Knicks coach remains confident the scoring forward can be a contributor to any team. Mike Woodson, who coached Anthony with the Knicks from 2012 to 2014, expressed his belief that Anthony can put up 15 to 20 points on any given night if given the chance. In fact, he said that he would have already signed him if he were still coaching in the league.

