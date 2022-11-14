ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse

Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
SYRACUSE, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Gets Huge College Offer

Kiyan Anthony is just 15 years old. Carmelo Anthony is one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen. Unfortunately, he is currently out of a job, although he is looking for one. In the meantime, Carmelo has been able to support his son Kiyan, who is a 15-year-old hooper at Christ the King High School.
ClutchPoints

Carmelo Anthony gets strong endorsement from ex-Knicks coach amid dull free agency

While not a lot of NBA teams still believe in Carmelo Anthony, his former New York Knicks coach remains confident the scoring forward can be a contributor to any team. Mike Woodson, who coached Anthony with the Knicks from 2012 to 2014, expressed his belief that Anthony can put up 15 to 20 points on any given night if given the chance. In fact, he said that he would have already signed him if he were still coaching in the league.
NEW YORK STATE
defpen

Kyrie Irving Nearing Return to Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly nearing a return to the team and it could be as early as Sunday. He is reportedly near completion of the goals the franchise set out for him when they suspended him. Irving was originally suspended on November 4th and will miss his eighth straight game on Thursday night. The Brooklyn point guard was suspended after he failed to apologize for sharing a link to a movie that contained anti-Semitic quotes. Since being suspended he has met with Nets’ owner Joe Tsai and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons

DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
DETROIT, MI
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy