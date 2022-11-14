ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreigner to hold farewell tour in 2023

By Annie Martin
 2 days ago
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Foreigner is going on tour for a final time in 2023.

The rock band announced its farewell tour Monday.

Foreigner was co-founded by guitarist Mick Jones in 1976. The group consists today of Jones, Jeff Pilson, Kelly Hansen, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier and Luis Maldonado.

"Foreigner is a completely revitalized band with a whole new energy that has won the hearts of our fans all over the world, and I want to go out while the band is still at the top of its game," Jones told Billboard. "I had the idea that was to become Foreigner back in 1974, and I was 30 years old at the time. By the end of our farewell tour, over 50 years will have passed, and that's a long time to be on the road."

The North American leg of the tour begins July 6, 2023, in Alpharetta, Ga., and ends Sept. 3 in Holmdel, N.J. Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. local time.

Foreigner will tour overseas into 2024.

Foreigner has released nine studio albums, the most recent of which, Can't Slow Down, was released in 2009. The band is known for such singles as "Feels Like the First Time," "Hot Blooded," "Double Vision" and "I Want to Know What Love Is."

The band may release new music in the future.

"There's a whole bunch of stuff in different stages of completion, so that's not outside the realm of possibility," Hansen said.

Sundown Lightfoot
1d ago

Not much more than a tribute band without Lou Graham.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

