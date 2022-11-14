Read full article on original website
Youngtown Inn’s new restaurant Aster & Rose is French-inspired with relaxed, contemporary fare
LINCOLNVILLE—It’s been more than a year since Michael and Karrie Nowak moved into their new home and turnkey inn, the Youngtown Inn, and now they are finally ready to put the word out that Aster & Rose, the inn’s renovated restaurant, has found its stride. The couple...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Jones Street Secures Nearly $180M for 3 Properties
The Boston-based firm is developing the projects in Maine and New Hampshire with a total of 713 units. Jones Street Investment Partners, a Boston-based private equity real estate investment firm, has secured $179 million in construction financing to develop three luxury multifamily communities in Maine and New Hampshire. The loans...
Camden native killed in Florida
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WABI) - Two men in Florida have been charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old man who grew up in the Camden. Police say it was a random act of violence. Jeffrey Chapman, who was living in Florida, died Oct. 21 in Clearwater. According to the...
This Maine Restaurant’s Funny Sign About the Temperature Dropping Is So True
You probably know the old saying: "If you don't like the weather in Maine, wait minute." It's so true, especially this fall season. We had temperatures in the 70s during the first week of November. Then they dropped like a rock into the 30s for the second week of November.
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
Joyce Frances Richards, obituary
FRIENDSHIP — Joyce Frances Richards passed away on November 10, 2022, at Pen Bay Medical Center, after a period of declining health. Joyce was born on October 7, 1944, in Waldoboro, the daughter of Raymond Burns, Sr. and Jennie (Simmons) Burns. Joyce attended local schools. Joyce babysat many children...
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
Nov. 16 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Hope for the Holidays: Holiday Shopping
New Hope Midcoast. Midcoast Maine’s only domestic violence resource center, is holding a sale of Maine-made items to benefit their work with individuals affected by domestic abuse. Choose from a variety of items for everyone on your list including: tea towels by jennie blue, savory spices and hand-crafted chocolates from Sugar and Spice Farms, Maine Gold syrups, and our own blend of Rock City Coffee, “There’s Grounds for Hope.” This sale ends December 15th. Pick up is in Rockland or Damariscotta on December 16th or 19th. For more information and to order, visit Hope for the Holidays or call (207) 691.5969. Thank you for giving hope to everyone at this time of year!
In Maine, mass timber seen as a climate solution and an economic opportunity
Construction at Bowdoin College using mass timber. Photo courtesy Bowdoin College. As the engineered wood material called mass timber gains traction in Maine, supporters believe it could both help lower carbon emissions from new buildings and galvanize the growth of the state’s forestry industry. “It has enormous potential to...
This Week in Lincolnville: The Ambivalence of Autumn
Fall has always been – or used to be – cut and dried. The leaves started to turn in late September, around the time of the first frost. Then came the fair – take your pick: Fryeburg or Common Ground – with its frosty mornings turning warm by noon. A few days later and gardeners woke up to the killing frost, the morning they’d been waiting for.
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
Maine never trails en route to upset of Boston College
Four Maine players scored in double figures to help the visiting Black Bears upset Boston College 69-64 Monday in Chestnut
Learn How to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language - Program Starts Nov. 30
Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for an online professional development program, “Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language.” This three-day online workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Wednesdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 &14 from 1–3 p.m. ET via Zoom. The cost is $175 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
