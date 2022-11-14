ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations

Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced a settlement with Walmart to resolve charges that the business contributed to the opioid addiction issue by failing to properly supervise opioid dispensing at its stores. The settlement will give $3.1 billion in national funding for treatment and recovery services for those suffering from opioid use disorder. It also includes comprehensive, court-ordered obligations, such as stringent oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and identify suspect medications.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana, 39 other states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392M

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states, including Louisiana, in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. The investigation by the states,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Can Telling A Joke Online Land You In Jail in Louisiana?

Remember the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was trying to figure out what was going on and trying to make peace with the lockdowns here in Louisiana? We saw some pretty funny stuff online because a lot of folks weren't working and they had nothing but time on their hands. It was stressful and a lot of people deal with stress using humor. Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Office in Rapides Parish didn't get the memo.
LOUISIANA STATE
q973radio.com

CDC map puts Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana in worst category for flu activity

The 2022 Flu season is predicted to be vicious and it’s off to an early start- especially in the south. The CDC has put seven states on their “Highest Category” map for this flu season — and all 3 states in the ArkLaTex are included! Also included in the map are Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The Washington D.C. area is also included in the list of the high category areas.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Who is Black? In Louisiana, there's a lot at stake in how that's answered

LOUISIANA, USA — We could learn next year if Louisiana must follow a lower court’s ruling to include a second majority-minority district. Part of the argument in the case drew national attention when some state Republicans argued for a narrower definition of who is considered “Black” and how that could impact who voters send to congress. It’s an argument that revives a complicated and ugly part of American history and leaves some to wonder if their voting rights are at stake.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State

Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that one year after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure...
LOUISIANA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Louisiana's Most Dangerous Highways

Louisiana is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Old US Highway 190 sign in Louisiana, USA.US Federal Government sign photographed by Infrogmation. Public Domain. CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For

Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
LOUISIANA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Safest Cities in Louisiana

Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
LOUISIANA STATE
tulanehullabaloo.com

Louisiana decides tax reform, prison labor amendments

Much of the focus of last week’s midterm elections was on candidates, but Louisiana residents also voted on eight amendments to the state’s constitution, ranging in issues from property taxes to language about slavery. The amendments did not make it to the ballot without controversy as some prompted...
LOUISIANA STATE

