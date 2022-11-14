Read full article on original website
Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations
Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced a settlement with Walmart to resolve charges that the business contributed to the opioid addiction issue by failing to properly supervise opioid dispensing at its stores. The settlement will give $3.1 billion in national funding for treatment and recovery services for those suffering from opioid use disorder. It also includes comprehensive, court-ordered obligations, such as stringent oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and identify suspect medications.
Served, Sacrificed, Yet Struggling: 36% of Louisiana Veterans Living in Financial Hardship
They’ve served and sacrificed for our country, yet more than one-third -36%- of Louisiana’s 224,516 veterans struggle to afford the basics, according to a new report from United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) and its research partner United For ALICE. In 2019, while 9% of the state’s veterans...
Louisiana, 39 other states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392M
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states, including Louisiana, in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. The investigation by the states,...
Can Telling A Joke Online Land You In Jail in Louisiana?
Remember the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was trying to figure out what was going on and trying to make peace with the lockdowns here in Louisiana? We saw some pretty funny stuff online because a lot of folks weren't working and they had nothing but time on their hands. It was stressful and a lot of people deal with stress using humor. Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Office in Rapides Parish didn't get the memo.
CDC map puts Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana in worst category for flu activity
The 2022 Flu season is predicted to be vicious and it’s off to an early start- especially in the south. The CDC has put seven states on their “Highest Category” map for this flu season — and all 3 states in the ArkLaTex are included! Also included in the map are Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The Washington D.C. area is also included in the list of the high category areas.
Black communities in Louisiana far more exposed to industrial pollution, study says
Louisiana communities containing industrial plants and high percentages of Black residents experienced seven to 21 times more toxic air emissions than similar locations with higher percentages of White residents, according to a new study by researchers with the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic. Those findings include the 184-mile stretch of the...
Who is Black? In Louisiana, there's a lot at stake in how that's answered
LOUISIANA, USA — We could learn next year if Louisiana must follow a lower court’s ruling to include a second majority-minority district. Part of the argument in the case drew national attention when some state Republicans argued for a narrower definition of who is considered “Black” and how that could impact who voters send to congress. It’s an argument that revives a complicated and ugly part of American history and leaves some to wonder if their voting rights are at stake.
Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State
Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that one year after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure...
Governor John Bel Edwards signs formal letter of apology to families of unjustly killed Southern University students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards signed a formal letter of apology to the families of two Southern University students who lost their lives in an unjust incident that occurred exactly 50 years ago. According to a Wednesday, November 16 news release from the Governor’s office,...
Louisiana's Most Dangerous Highways
Louisiana is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Old US Highway 190 sign in Louisiana, USA.US Federal Government sign photographed by Infrogmation. Public Domain. CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Billions for 2020-21 disaster recovery headed to Louisiana after agreement signed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An agreement signed Tuesday gives the green light for Louisiana to receive billions for 2020-21 storm recovery, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The state will receive a $1.72 billion credit line for Hurricane Ida and May 2021 flooding recovery, and a $450 million...
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
John Bel Edwards seeks federal emergency declaration for Louisiana farmers. Here's why.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked the federal government to issue a disaster declaration for a number of parishes whose farmers were hit hard by extreme weather during the past growing season. In a letter sent to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Edwards said the the damage to...
Safest Cities in Louisiana
Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes
A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
Louisiana decides tax reform, prison labor amendments
Much of the focus of last week’s midterm elections was on candidates, but Louisiana residents also voted on eight amendments to the state’s constitution, ranging in issues from property taxes to language about slavery. The amendments did not make it to the ballot without controversy as some prompted...
Louisiana governor’s race takes off early, with crowded field anticipated
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Republican Senator John Kennedy mulls throwing his hat in the ring for the 2023 Louisiana governor’s race, the field is heating up just days after the nation’s midterm elections. Kennedy, an incumbent who won re-election to the United States Senate just last week,...
These are the 58 Louisiana congregations that will say goodbye to United Methodists
For 58 congregations in Louisiana, the new year will mean an end to being part of the United Methodist Church, the second largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. A special session of the Louisiana Annual Conference was held Nov. 12 to vote on disaffiliation for those churches, each of which had held congregational votes to leave the church body.
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
Louisiana's juvenile detention centers filled to capacity; state asking judges to let some out of jail
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice is pleading with the state's judges to allow some young inmates out of jail, saying the agency does not have enough beds to sustain any more teen offenders. The letter penned last week by William Sommers, the head of OJJ, says...
