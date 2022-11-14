ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Not Happy With Gisele's New Man

Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man and Tom Brady is reportedly questioning the timing of it. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica. While reps for Gisele have denied that they are dating,...
The Spun

NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday

The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Athlon Sports

Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating

NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
NESN

Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win

Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Tennessean

Why Aaron Rodgers won't decide if Tennessee Titans beat Green Bay Packers

When the Tennessee Titans' next opponents have been at their best this season, they've looked an awful lot like the Titans. The Titans (6-3) battle the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). The Packers haven't looked like their usual selves this season, averaging 18.5 points per game compared to last season's 26.5 and having turned the ball over more times in 10 games (15) than they did all of last season (13). But even amid the turnovers and struggles, the Packers and coach Matt LaFleur still have a run game that has produced 199 or more yards in four games this season, more than any team other than the Chicago Bears.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy