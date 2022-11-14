Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Related
Tom Brady Reportedly Not Happy With Gisele's New Man
Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man and Tom Brady is reportedly questioning the timing of it. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica. While reps for Gisele have denied that they are dating,...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday
The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
Ex-Colts coach Frank Reich puts $1.9 million Indianapolis home up for sale five days after firing
Former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich put his $1.9 million home on North Illinois Street up for sale just five days after the team fired him and brought in former Colts center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim coach. According to records from MIBOR, the 7,848-square-foot home owned by...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who Is Patrick Mahomes’ Brother? Everything to Know About ‘Jackson From TikTok’
At 27 years old, Patrick Mahomes II of the Kansas City Chiefs, is a hardworking quarterback with the accolades to prove it. He is one of the NFL’s most talented players, destined to be a standout athlete as the son of former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes. Whether it is the preseason or postseason, the 6-foot-3 […]
Eagles Get Crushing Injury News After Losing First Game Of Their Season
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing some serious adversity. Not only did the 8-1 Eagles lose for the first time this season when they fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They also lost a key offensive player due to injury. Mike Garafolo of ...
Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating
NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win
Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
Why Aaron Rodgers won't decide if Tennessee Titans beat Green Bay Packers
When the Tennessee Titans' next opponents have been at their best this season, they've looked an awful lot like the Titans. The Titans (6-3) battle the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). The Packers haven't looked like their usual selves this season, averaging 18.5 points per game compared to last season's 26.5 and having turned the ball over more times in 10 games (15) than they did all of last season (13). But even amid the turnovers and struggles, the Packers and coach Matt LaFleur still have a run game that has produced 199 or more yards in four games this season, more than any team other than the Chicago Bears.
NFL
Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'
On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged...
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher's coaching 'disgrace' comments: 'I don't have to defend myself'
Jeff Saturday took the high road on Sunday afternoon. Saturday guided the Colts to a win on Sunday afternoon vs. the Raiders, the first of his tenure as interim head coach for the Colts. In the process, he handed a lot of his critics an L, too. Saturday has been...
Stefon Diggs Criticizes Bills After Brutal Overtime Loss To Vikings
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Bills looked like a vaunted juggernaut that might face little resistance on the road to Super Bowl LVII. Now, Buffalo looks more like a team that is far from a lock for a deep postseason run. The Bills are...
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
Jerry Jones shares why Odell Beckham Jr has not signed yet
The Dallas Cowboys have been open about their interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., but the veteran wide receiver remains a free agent. Jerry Jones has some thoughts on why Beckham has not yet found a new team. Jones has made it very clear that he wants to see Beckham...
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
Cardinals star JJ Watt promises $1,000 to unlucky fan who thought he'd won big on a $27 bet – only for a controversial referee call to rob him of the huge payday
JJ Watt has pledged to pay back a fan who could have won a lucrative amount of money, only for a controversial call to deny him in the Cardinals' 27-17 win against the Rams on Sunday. With Arizona up 10-3 at SoFi Stadium towards the end of the second quarter,...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0