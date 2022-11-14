ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

SFGate

Some media barred as Nevada governor-elect pledges openness

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo returned Monday to the high school where he graduated in 1980 to pledge transparency and put education at the top of his Republican agenda when he replaces Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. But some media representatives were excluded from his victory speech.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

35 historical preservation grants announced in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Historical preservation officials have announced 35 grants totaling nearly $900,000 for projects throughout Tennessee. The State Historic Preservation Office said Wednesday that the federally funded matching grants provide 60 percent of project funds from the Federal Historic Preservation Fund with 40 percent of project funds from the grantee. Project funding requests totaled nearly $1.2 million, more than the amount of funding available, the office said.
TENNESSEE STATE
SFGate

Last suspect sentenced in California truck driving scandal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of 20 people in California who helped put hundreds of unqualified drivers on the nation's highways operating big commercial vehicles has been successfully prosecuted, federal officials said Monday. Everyone charged in the long-running investigation was ultimately convicted and sentenced, except for one suspect...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of. Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and. North Central Oregon. In Washington, Foothills...
PENDLETON, OR
SFGate

Body in underwater cave may be diver who vanished in 2020

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A body that was found this month in an underwater cave in Southern California may be that of a scuba diver who vanished two years ago, authorities said Monday. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, working with divers from other agencies, recovered the remains...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

