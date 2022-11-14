Read full article on original website
Related
One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history
"I've been in the industry from the jump, and I've never seen anything like this."
SFGate
Some media barred as Nevada governor-elect pledges openness
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo returned Monday to the high school where he graduated in 1980 to pledge transparency and put education at the top of his Republican agenda when he replaces Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. But some media representatives were excluded from his victory speech.
SFGate
As California's wells dry up, residents rely on bottled water to survive
FRESNO, Calif. - Wes Harmon's ringtone sounds like a steam whistle, and it goes off in the cab of his Ford Super Duty at such regularity and volume it practically shudders the rooster-in-a-hula-skirt affixed to his dash. "What's up, Matt?" Harmon answers on a typically busy Monday morning. "You want...
Two major Calif. tourist favorites named to no travel list
Flight attendant taken to hospital after woman disrupts SF flight, it's time to double down on tourism to save San Francisco, the hippie Hawaii nudist camp with ties to Hollywood royalty and a Oakland news org reinvents journalism to reach underserved
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
Report reveals wild tale behind killing of a turkey by Northern California postal worker
The birds seemed to be specifically targeting postal workers.
SFGate
35 historical preservation grants announced in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Historical preservation officials have announced 35 grants totaling nearly $900,000 for projects throughout Tennessee. The State Historic Preservation Office said Wednesday that the federally funded matching grants provide 60 percent of project funds from the Federal Historic Preservation Fund with 40 percent of project funds from the grantee. Project funding requests totaled nearly $1.2 million, more than the amount of funding available, the office said.
SFGate
Last suspect sentenced in California truck driving scandal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of 20 people in California who helped put hundreds of unqualified drivers on the nation's highways operating big commercial vehicles has been successfully prosecuted, federal officials said Monday. Everyone charged in the long-running investigation was ultimately convicted and sentenced, except for one suspect...
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
Is Maui the best Hawaiian island to visit right now?
The state's second-largest island is having a moment.
SFGate
WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of. Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and. North Central Oregon. In Washington, Foothills...
SFGate
Body in underwater cave may be diver who vanished in 2020
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A body that was found this month in an underwater cave in Southern California may be that of a scuba diver who vanished two years ago, authorities said Monday. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, working with divers from other agencies, recovered the remains...
Missing California diver's body may have been found in underwater cave
Officials have yet to confirm the diver's identity.
Comments / 0