NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Historical preservation officials have announced 35 grants totaling nearly $900,000 for projects throughout Tennessee. The State Historic Preservation Office said Wednesday that the federally funded matching grants provide 60 percent of project funds from the Federal Historic Preservation Fund with 40 percent of project funds from the grantee. Project funding requests totaled nearly $1.2 million, more than the amount of funding available, the office said.

