On Wednesday, November 9, Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida, with near hurricane-strength winds. While the term “subtropical” may not sound as bad as tropical, a subtropical storm can be just as dangerous — with the term meaning that the strongest winds are not located close to the center of the storm and the storm has less symmetry. Currently, Subtropical Storm Nicole is making her way through the Caribbean and the state of Florida is under a Hurricane watch.

