TheStreet

Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki

Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
Daily Mail

The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat

Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
Daily Mail

Snack attack! Extraordinary moment diver NARROWLY avoids becoming tiger shark's lunch just as she's about to enter the water off the coast of Hawaii

A diving expert narrowly avoided being chomped by a tiger shark just as she was preparing to enter the ocean off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii. Cameras captured the dramatic moment marine researcher Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into murky, shark infested waters on Wednesday in the island of Oahu after spotting a shark bumping into plastic pollution.
HALEIWA, HI
Channel 3000

How Lewis Pugh braved sharks and shipping containers in the world’s first swim across the Red Sea

Having previously swum in the world’s coldest waters wearing just his swimming trunks, for his latest challenge Lewis Pugh went to the opposite extreme. When he became the first person to swim across the Red Sea last month — a feat which took 16 days and saw him encounter crashing waves, busy shipping channels and extraordinary sea life — Pugh toiled against what was by far the warmest ocean he’s ever experienced.
CNN

Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic

The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
iheart.com

New Cruise Ship Is A Record Breaker

The newest Royal Caribbean cruise ship has sold out its maiden voyage, and it won’t even debut until January 2024. It’s still under construction at a shipyard in Finland. The Icon of the Seas is larger than any of Royal Caribbean’s other ships, by about 6%, and can hold up to 7,600 passengers.
disneydining.com

Disney Cruise Ships Forced to Alter Course Due to Strong Subtropical Storm

On Wednesday, November 9, Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida, with near hurricane-strength winds. While the term “subtropical” may not sound as bad as tropical, a subtropical storm can be just as dangerous — with the term meaning that the strongest winds are not located close to the center of the storm and the storm has less symmetry. Currently, Subtropical Storm Nicole is making her way through the Caribbean and the state of Florida is under a Hurricane watch.
FLORIDA STATE
macaronikid.com

Paradise Awaits on BFF Trip at Beaches Resorts Turks & Caicos

Did you say Girls' Getaway? We were recently invited to Beaches Resorts Turks & Caicos to experience Beaches Friends Forever Girls Getaway, and we are excited to share with you the highlights of our time there!. Beaches Resorts Turks & Caicos hosted our publishers for the purposes of this review....
allthatsinteresting.com

Tiger Sharks With Cameras Strapped To Their Backs Just Helped Researchers Map The World’s Largest Seagrass Meadow

These sharks mapped more than 35,500 square miles of seagrass, which has extraordinary carbon-storing properties that scientists hope will help fight climate change. A group of seven tiger sharks employed by the American ocean conservation nonprofit Beneath the Waves have recently accomplished a unique mission: to map out an area of the Bahamas that has now been declared the world’s largest seagrass meadow.
lonelyplanet.com

7 days to unwind at sea in Raja Ampat

Well known for its coral reefs, excellent diving, and beautiful beaches, Raja Ampat is a great alternative to better-known Indonesian islands. The best way to see these stunning (and remote) islands is by chartering a "liveaboard" dive boat, and heading out to sea for several days. Writer and photographer Matthew...
