ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Tems, D-Nice, GloRilla, and More To Perform During 2022 American Music Awards

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago

The full list of performers for the 2022 American Music Awards has been revealed. Tasked with providing the sounds for the entire event is D-Nice, who will spin throughout the night as the 2022 AMAs House DJ.

Bringing Afrobeats to the stage, Tems , and Wizkid are set to perform at the award show for the first time. Representing Hip-Hop, GloRilla makes her AMA debut fresh off the release of her EP Anyways, Life’s Great . Additionally, J.I.D. is set to perform “Enemy” with Imagine Dragons, and Lil Baby will perform a medley of “California Breeze” and “In a Minute.”

More from VIBE.com

Ari Lennox will be joined by Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth to perform a tribute to Lionel Richie as he receives the 2022 Icon Award .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fv5Mo_0jAL7Qw700
Lionel Richie performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Additionally, Bebe Rehxa, Anitta, Dove Cameron, David Guetta, P!NK, and Carrie Underwood will take the stage. Artist, songwriter and actor Yola is also set to perform her powerful original song “Break the Bough,” which has been named the American Music Awards SONG OF SOUL.

Wayne Brady is set to host the world’s largest fan-voted awards show.

“I was ecstatic,” the comedian explained , describing his reaction when he learned of his role. “I actually lost my mind. That is one of the most amazing feelings. You feel like one of the cool kids in school.”

Related Story

Chris Rock To Perform Live On Netflix In Historic Stand-Up Special

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkzaC_0jAL7Qw700
Wayne Brady attends The Fast Company Innovation Festival – Day 1 on September 20, 2022 in New York City.

Bad Bunny is the top nominated artist for this year’s AMAs with eight potential wins in his future. Beyoncé and Drake follow with six nominations each. All three will compete against Adele, The Weeknd, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift for the coveted title of Artist of the Year.

Fans can pledge their allegiance to their favorite musicians by voting online . Nominations are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses.

The 2022 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and be available to stream the next day on Hulu .

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Indicted For Ordering Hit That Led To Rapper’s Death

A man suspected of orchestrating a hit on late rapper Young Dolph has been arrested and hit with multiple murder charges in connection to the Memphis star’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment was handed down by a grand jury on Thursday (Nov. 10) and comes nearly one year to the date Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down in Memphis while visiting a local cookie shop on Nov. 17, 2021. “Mr. Govan has been indicted and is in custody for...
MEMPHIS, IN
Vibe

‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against Woman

Former Empire star Bryshere “Yazz The Greatest” Gray has violated his probation, as he has been arrested again on domestic abuse claims. Just last year, the actor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against his wife. According to TMZ, authorities were called to a location in Maricopa, AZ last week by an unnamed woman who claimed that while visiting Gray, his behavior began to “escalate” and she became “concerned for her safety.” More from VIBE.com‘Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against WomanRich Boy Arrested On Domestic Violence ChargesAshanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month Per outlet, the legal documents...
MARICOPA, AZ
Vibe

Fat Joe Reveals Which Two Rappers He’d Bring Back From The Dead

Fat Joe recently revealed which two rap artists he would bring back from the dead if given the chance, and the answer may surprise you. Many fans would predictably bet on his Terror Squad brethren and collaborator Big Pun being among those chosen, and during an appearance on Red Table Talk, the 52-year-old ultimately name-checked Pun and The Notorious B.I.G., with the caveat that his response is based strictly off the artists’ musicality. More from VIBE.comFat Joe Was Asked If He "F**ked Ashanti" After Defending Her Amid Irv Gotti DramaFat Joe Recalls Advice Lil Wayne Gave Him Before He...
GEORGIA STATE
Essence

Beyoncé Makes History With Grammy Nomination For Best Dance/Electronic Album

Latto, GloRilla, Muni Long, and Viola Davis also received coveted noms during today's announcement. Today, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards, set to be held at the Crypto.com Arena in February. Artists such as Beyoncé Knowles, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, and Dojo Cat led this...
Vibe

Blueface Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas

Blueface has been arrested in Las Vegas for attempted murder. TMZ reports that the “Thotiana” rapper, 25, was arrested outside of Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles in Sin City Tuesday afternoon in what appears to be an undercover operation. Between 6-8 officers were spotted swarming down on the Los Angeles native, exiting unmarked cars to apprehend the controversial artist. More from VIBE.comChrisean Rock Reacts To Blueface's Arrest On Attempted Murder ChargeBankroll Freddie One Of 45 Arrested In Federal Trafficking BustTierra Whack Arrested, Charged For Bringing Loaded Gun To Airport Chrisean Rock, the rapper’s girlfriend, was also present during the bust, looking bewildered as her beau was cuffed and taken away. Officers present during the arrest told the tabloid that they were executing a warrant, with court documents indicating that Blueface, born Johnathan Porter, is facing the disturbing charge of felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas. He has also been charged with discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft based on an incident that occurred Oct. 8. Story developing…
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Picture The Day He Dropped ‘KD3’ Tracklist

Nas has addressed Jay-Z sharing a picture of his Grammys after he revealed his King’s Disease III tracklist.  During an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Monday night (Nov. 14), Esco talked about Hov’s recent picture of his Grammy’s. This prompted Noah to ask the Magic emcee about his song “Thun” and the bars regarding his Brooklyn competitor. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé And Jay-Z Tied For Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know21 Savage Clarifies Statement On Nas' Relevance: "I Would Never Disrespect" However, Nas, née Nasir Jones, revealed that the lyrics were all love for his rival.  “When...
Vibe

YNW Melly Possibly Facing Death Penalty If Convicted In Murder Trial

YNW Melly could possibly face capital punishment sentencing. On Thursday (Nov. 10), Billboard reported that the troubled Gifford, Fla. rapper could be hit with the death penalty if convicted in his upcoming murder trial. Previously, Judge Andrew Siegel ruled that prosecutors had forfeited their right to seek the death penalty because they “failed” to give the rapper’s attorneys “proper notice.” However, the judge on the “Murder On My Mind” rapper’s case has since ruled the initial decision to be “incorrect.”More from VIBE.comMystikal Requests Another Bond In Rape Case, Hires Forensic ExpertsYNW Melly Speaks Out Following Prison Escape AllegationsYNW Melly Accused Of...
GIFFORD, FL
Vibe

Southside Defends Son Against Admittedly Racist White Teacher

Southside is backing his son, Mello, against his racist white teacher. On Friday (Nov. 11), the “Tunnel Vision” producer, née Joshua Howard Luellen, took to his Instagram to voice his uneasiness with a video showing his son’s teacher admitting he’s racist, believing his race is “superior” to the middle school kids of color in the classroom.  The unnamed middle school teacher at Bohls Middle School then discusses his views with the students, growing annoyed with their questions regarding his problematic stance. At one point, the teacher even responds by saying, “Damnn, how many times I gotta say it?” regarding his racist beliefs.More...
TEXAS STATE
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis rapper GloRilla, North Mississippi Allstars, Eric Gales among Grammy nominations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Memphis artists, including rapper GloRilla, could soon have Grammy-award winner preceding their names. GloRilla, recently named the BET Hip-Hop Awards ‘Best Breakthrough Artist,’ is nominated along with Hitkidd for Best Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammy’s for the song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” This is the first time for each of them to be nominated.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She and Jay-Z Tie for Most Nominations in History

Beyoncé’s dance album has twirled to the top of the Grammys list: She’s the leading contender at the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations. The pop star’s house effort Renaissance is up for album of the year while her No. 1 hit, “Break My Soul,” earned bids for song and record of the year. She also earned three R&B nominations, one for her Oscar-nominated track “Be Alive” and two in the dance category — a first for the singer.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Nominations Facts: Drake Still Present, ABBA Shines, Ed Sheeran Snubbed, TikTok Lives OnGrammys CEO on Controversial Nominees Dave...
Vibe

Lil Wayne To Perform On ‘Amazon Music Live’

Lil Wayne has been confirmed to perform a special concert for Amazon Music Live. The broadcast, which debuted last month with Lil Baby, is hosted by 2 Chainz and streams weekly after Thursday Night Football. In addition to delivering fan-favorite tracks, artists who perform on the live-streamed show also sit down for an interview with 2 Chainz during Thursday Night Football’s shoulder programming. Previous shows by Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion are available on Amazon Prime for playback. More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Gives Lil Wayne His Flowers: "You Have Birthed A Whole Generation"Lil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Takeoff’s Funeral Brings Out Fans, Family, And Celebrity Friends

Takeoff of Atlanta trio Migos was celebrated Friday at his heavily-attended funeral service in his hometown, with fans, family and friends flocking to the State Farm Arena to pay their respects. Relatives of the rapper chose not to allow media into the homegoing service, and also took an extra step to ensure privacy by confiscating all recording devices while mourners were inside. Some fans, however, shared glimpses of the occasion via social media, including “Hip-Hop Hoarder” Nu Face, who shared snaps of the scene outside of the arena ahead of the service. More from VIBE.comYung Miami Defends Outfit Choice, Snapping...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Lizzo Gifts 2019 American Music Awards Performance Dress To TikTok Fan

Lizzo has looked out for one fan who asked the star via TikTok if she could wear one of her gowns for a red carpet event. The Special singer, 34, fulfilled the request placed by user Aurielle Marie by sending her the stunning gown she wore while performing at the 2019 American Music Awards. According to Marie, she needed a high-end look to attend Out magazine’s upcoming Out100 Gala after being unable to find a dress that was “big bitch and red carpet-ready.” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowLizzo Covers Stevie Wonder's "Someday At Christmas" For Amazon...
The Guardian

Grammy nominations 2023: Beyoncé leads race with nine

Beyoncé leads the 2023 Grammy race with nine nominations. The singer’s haul of latest nods makes her the most nominated artist ever, tying with husband Jay-Z, both scoring 88 nominations throughout their careers. Her genre-spanning album Renaissance is up for album of the year while hit song Break...
Vibe

Snoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Snoop Dogg could potentially achieve another major milestone next year, as the 51-year-old received a nomination for the 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame class. The Long Beach, Calif. rapper was nominated alongside Sade, Teddy Riley, and others. Voting is currently underway and will conclude in December. The induction ceremony, which will be held in New York, takes place on June 15, 2023. If Snoop, Riley, and Sade are chosen, they will join Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Pharrell, and Jermaine Dupri, among others, in the esteemed group.More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Biopic On The Way Via Universal PicturesSnoop Dogg Signs Overall Deal With...
Vibe

Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case

Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety.  “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Vibe

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy