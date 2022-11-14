Kevin Durant Matches Michael Jordan’s 34-Year-Old Scoring Record

Kevin Durant has become the first NBA player to match Michael Jordan ’s record of 13 consecutive games with 25+ points to open a regular season. The record, which was set by Jordan during the 1988-1989 season, was reached by Durant during the Brooklyn Nets’ Sunday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the two-time NBA champion finished the game with 31 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, the Nets still lost 116-103, falling to 6-8 in the season. Durant, 34, needs three more consecutive 25+ point games to tie MJ’s record of 16 consecutive games with at least 25 points to open an NBA season and a fourth to eclipse the mark.

Michael Johnson #23, shooting guard for the Chicago Bulls prepares to make a shot during a Central Division game in the Eastern Conference of the National Basketball Association (NBA) 1988 – 1989 season at Chicago Stadium, Chicago, United States. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images)

Jordan led the NBA in scoring during the league’s 1988-1989 regular season, averaging 32.5 ppg on 53.8% shooting from the field, along with 8 rpg and 8 apg. During the 1989 playoffs, the 6-time NBA champion hit his famed shot over Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Craig Ehlo at the buzzer in the fifth and deciding game of their first round series. After defeating the New York Knicks in the second round, the Bulls fell to eventual NBA champs the Detroit Pistons in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

While Durant and the Nets entered the 2022-2023 NBA season among the league’s favorites to reach the NBA Finals, off-court controversies and personnel changes have since shifted those odds. All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is currently serving a five-game suspension stemming from the fallout following his social media post promoting n film with anti-semitic rhetoric. The Nets also recently fired their former head coach Steve Nash, with Jacque Vaughn taking over as interim head coach.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 09: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets brings the ball upcourt against the New York Knicks during their game at Barclays Center on November 09, 2022 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Nets were reportedly in talks to hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka prior to Vaughn’s hire, however, the organization ultimately passed on Udoka as a candidate for the head coaching position.