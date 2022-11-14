ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The newly launched Citi AT&T Points Plus Card can earn you up to $240 in statement credits each year — but there's a $12,000 catch

By Joseph Hostetler, CEPF
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

4 Best Credit Cards for Retirees

The credit card industry is so competitive that you can find a card that serves just about any need. This ultimately benefits all consumers, but it can be particularly helpful for retirees....
The Penny Hoarder

What Is a Good APR for a Credit Card?

Tons of tools exist to help you compare credit card offers side by side. But what exactly are you looking for? How can you tell what’s a good offer for you?. A credit card’s APR is often the most commonly promoted feature of a card, and it’s the one feature that you can easily compare across cards. Here’s how to recognize what is a good APR versus a bad one and choose the card that’s right for you.
The Associated Press

8 times you’re using the wrong credit card

There’s no such thing as a universal best credit card. The right card for you depends on your lifestyle, your goals and your credit history. For instance, if you’re looking for travel rewards but your friend is building credit, the best card for each of you will differ greatly.
CNET

What Happens When You Miss a Credit Card Payment?

It can be hard keeping up with bills, and sometimes things slip through the cracks. Missing a credit card payment could happen to anyone, so it's important to know the ramifications of a missed payment -- and how to navigate and prevent one. What happens when you miss a payment?
The Penny Hoarder

The 8 Best Low Interest Credit Cards of November 2022

Credit cards can be an excellent way to front the money you need for purchases (and earn some rewards in the process). However, dealing with credit cards means working around their biggest downside — interest. Low-interest credit cards can help solve this problem — and so can paying off...
CNET

Does Applying for a Credit Card Hurt Your Credit?

Applying for a new credit card can affect your credit score in a few different ways. If a lender does a hard inquiry, it will lower your score by a few points -- but there are other implications beyond that upfront impact. It's important to understand how the process works so you can pick the best strategy for your circumstances.
NASDAQ

Best Credit Unions of 2022-2023

Everyone wants the best home for their money. As many banks continue to add fees and offer poor interest rates in exchange for borrowing your money, credit unions offer an appealing alternative. Credit unions are nonprofit organizations owned by their account holders. That ownership often translates to higher interest on checking and savings accounts, and lower fees on loan products.
ARIZONA STATE
BoardingArea

Top 4 things that feel illegal to know about credit cards

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
BBC

Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'

A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
The Penny Hoarder

How to Get Cash From an ATM With a Credit Card

For most credit card users, being able to withdraw cash from an ATM seems like a revelation. After all, who wouldn’t want to take advantage of being able to borrow cash from their credit card now and again when money gets low in your bank account?. But getting cash...
CNET

Chase CD Rates for November 2022

Chase is the biggest bank in the US with more than 4,700 branches, a huge portfolio of credit cards, savings accounts and a customer base that includes nearly half of all households in the country. You can open a certificate of deposit, or CD, at Chase, but be warned: Chase doesn't offer lucrative CD rates, so you'll likely find better earning potential elsewhere.
CNET

Should You Sign Up for Credit Card Autopay?

Missing your monthly credit card payment can be a financially costly move. Not only will your issuer charge a fee, it can have a seriously negative effect on your credit score. But gone are the days of having to write a check and mailing it out. You can now pay your credit card statement online and automate the process by having a payment automatically sent from a checking account or savings account. Autopay can help you better manage your finances, stay on top of your bills and protect your credit score. Here's everything you need to know.

Comments / 0

Community Policy