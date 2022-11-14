The newly launched Citi AT&T Points Plus Card can earn you up to $240 in statement credits each year — but there's a $12,000 catch

Read full article on original website
Related
4 Best Credit Cards for Retirees
The credit card industry is so competitive that you can find a card that serves just about any need. This ultimately benefits all consumers, but it can be particularly helpful for retirees....
5 reasons to use your credit card instead of debit when you’re at the register
There are many ways to pay for things these days. You can even use your phone or an app to seamlessly pay for an item at most stores. Two other common options we’re all familiar with: credit cards and debit cards. Credit cards offer a credit line that you...
7 Best Credit Cards To Use During Inflation
While inflation has shown some signs of easing in the past few months, it remains much higher than its levels at the start of 2021. With prices still soaring, you might want to keep your costs under...
Does Carrying a Small Credit Card Balance Really Help Your Credit Score?
You probably know that paying down debt is good for your credit score. But there’s a persistent myth about credit card balances and credit scores. Some people say that carrying a small balance from month to month somehow helps your credit score. The idea that carrying a balance helps...
What Is a Good APR for a Credit Card?
Tons of tools exist to help you compare credit card offers side by side. But what exactly are you looking for? How can you tell what’s a good offer for you?. A credit card’s APR is often the most commonly promoted feature of a card, and it’s the one feature that you can easily compare across cards. Here’s how to recognize what is a good APR versus a bad one and choose the card that’s right for you.
This new credit card automatically earns 5% cash back wherever you use it most
The new Citi Custom Cash Card lets consumers rack up more rewards in the category they spend the most in each month, and a $200 sign-up bonus for new card holders adds to the card's appeal.
Experts: Here’s Why Nearly Every Purchase Should Be On a Credit Card
How do you know which purchases, whether they're big or small, should be put on a credit card? Making this decision depends on the kind of purchase you plan to charge and how responsible the...
8 times you’re using the wrong credit card
There’s no such thing as a universal best credit card. The right card for you depends on your lifestyle, your goals and your credit history. For instance, if you’re looking for travel rewards but your friend is building credit, the best card for each of you will differ greatly.
These are 2 of our favorite Citi credit cards, but which one is the best?
The Citi Double Cash Card is easily one of the most popular cash back credit cards around, yet the recent launch of the Citi Custom Cash Card means it's worth taking a look at both of them head-to-head to see if one or the other is a better fit for you.
CNET
What Happens When You Miss a Credit Card Payment?
It can be hard keeping up with bills, and sometimes things slip through the cracks. Missing a credit card payment could happen to anyone, so it's important to know the ramifications of a missed payment -- and how to navigate and prevent one. What happens when you miss a payment?
The 8 Best Low Interest Credit Cards of November 2022
Credit cards can be an excellent way to front the money you need for purchases (and earn some rewards in the process). However, dealing with credit cards means working around their biggest downside — interest. Low-interest credit cards can help solve this problem — and so can paying off...
Here’s how much buyers need to earn to afford a home in the US: report
Story at a glance Monthly mortgage payments have risen to $2,682 for the typical U.S. home. A new report found buyers in 45 major U.S. metros must earn at least $100,000 annually to afford a typical home. Buyers seeking to purchase a home in San Francisco need an annual income of $402,821 to afford…
CNET
Does Applying for a Credit Card Hurt Your Credit?
Applying for a new credit card can affect your credit score in a few different ways. If a lender does a hard inquiry, it will lower your score by a few points -- but there are other implications beyond that upfront impact. It's important to understand how the process works so you can pick the best strategy for your circumstances.
NASDAQ
Best Credit Unions of 2022-2023
Everyone wants the best home for their money. As many banks continue to add fees and offer poor interest rates in exchange for borrowing your money, credit unions offer an appealing alternative. Credit unions are nonprofit organizations owned by their account holders. That ownership often translates to higher interest on checking and savings accounts, and lower fees on loan products.
Top 4 things that feel illegal to know about credit cards
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
BBC
Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'
A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
How to Get Cash From an ATM With a Credit Card
For most credit card users, being able to withdraw cash from an ATM seems like a revelation. After all, who wouldn’t want to take advantage of being able to borrow cash from their credit card now and again when money gets low in your bank account?. But getting cash...
CNET
Chase CD Rates for November 2022
Chase is the biggest bank in the US with more than 4,700 branches, a huge portfolio of credit cards, savings accounts and a customer base that includes nearly half of all households in the country. You can open a certificate of deposit, or CD, at Chase, but be warned: Chase doesn't offer lucrative CD rates, so you'll likely find better earning potential elsewhere.
Business Insider
FTX hacker has accumulated an ether haul of about $288 million and is now the 35th largest holder of the token
The FTX hacker has accumulated roughly $288 million worth of Ether. The unidentified looter reportedly exchanged stablecoins for the world's second-largest crypto. The latest ether haul makes the hacker the 35th largest holder of the token in the world. The unidentified looter reportedly exchanged $49 million worth of stablecoins for...
CNET
Should You Sign Up for Credit Card Autopay?
Missing your monthly credit card payment can be a financially costly move. Not only will your issuer charge a fee, it can have a seriously negative effect on your credit score. But gone are the days of having to write a check and mailing it out. You can now pay your credit card statement online and automate the process by having a payment automatically sent from a checking account or savings account. Autopay can help you better manage your finances, stay on top of your bills and protect your credit score. Here's everything you need to know.
Comments / 0