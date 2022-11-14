Read full article on original website
Related
USF football coaching search: Who has head coaching experience and Florida ties?
TAMPA — As USF athletic director Michael Kelly began the Bulls’ football coaching search last week, he said he didn’t have a specific profile in mind. He wouldn’t publicly rule out anything or anyone. He did, however, acknowledge two important criteria. “I think having head coaching...
247Sports
Auburn DT a game-time decision for Western Kentucky
Against a pass-happy Western Kentucky squad, Auburn could be down one of its defensive line contributors this Saturday. Defensive tackle Jeffrey M'ba is a game-time decision for the Tigers' final home game of the season (3 p.m. CST, SEC Network) after he suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of Auburn's 13-10 win over Texas A&M.
Aggies 'Worried About Next Opponent' Says DL McKinnley Jackson After Auburn Loss
Despite not being bowl eligible, McKinnley Jackson and the Aggies are taking it one game at at time.
Miller scores 19 points, No. 18 Alabama beats South Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Brandon Miller scored 19 points and No. 18 Alabama beat South Alabama 65-55 on Tuesday night. Miller, a McDonald’s All-American from Antioch, Tennessee, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first four minutes and Alabama (3-0) led throughout. “It was a good road win,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “Offensively, we were not good for very large stretches of the game. We had turnovers and didn’t get a shot for a while there. Offensive rebounding saved us, which it has for a good part of the year.” Up 32-22 at the half, Alabama pushed its advantage to 20 in the second half before South Alabama made a late run. Neither team shot particularly well, with the Crimson Tide connecting on 32.4% and the Jaguars 29.6%.
Do Alabama football fans care if Lane Kiffin goes to Auburn?
Alabama football fans are interested in what Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss and Auburn are going to do. There seems to be a prevalent belief that on a long-term basis Lane can make Auburn better than he can ever make Ole Miss. If that is true, having Lane in Oxford rather than Auburn works better for the Alabama football program.
True freshmen lead Alabama to commanding road win over South Alabama
True freshmen Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney combined to post 27 points and 23 rebounds, leading the 18th-ranked Alabama Crimson
Opelika-Auburn News
Going to state! Auburn High girls flag football downs Hoover, advances to play in Jordan-Hare
Auburn High is advancing to the big one — in the big stadium. Shutting out Hoover 13-0 on Tuesday night in the semifinals, the Auburn High girls flag football team advances to the state championship game Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers will play Oxford as the AHSAA...
Comments / 0