Auburn DT a game-time decision for Western Kentucky

Against a pass-happy Western Kentucky squad, Auburn could be down one of its defensive line contributors this Saturday. Defensive tackle Jeffrey M'ba is a game-time decision for the Tigers' final home game of the season (3 p.m. CST, SEC Network) after he suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of Auburn's 13-10 win over Texas A&M.
Miller scores 19 points, No. 18 Alabama beats South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Brandon Miller scored 19 points and No. 18 Alabama beat South Alabama 65-55 on Tuesday night. Miller, a McDonald’s All-American from Antioch, Tennessee, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first four minutes and Alabama (3-0) led throughout. “It was a good road win,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “Offensively, we were not good for very large stretches of the game. We had turnovers and didn’t get a shot for a while there. Offensive rebounding saved us, which it has for a good part of the year.” Up 32-22 at the half, Alabama pushed its advantage to 20 in the second half before South Alabama made a late run. Neither team shot particularly well, with the Crimson Tide connecting on 32.4% and the Jaguars 29.6%.
Do Alabama football fans care if Lane Kiffin goes to Auburn?

Alabama football fans are interested in what Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss and Auburn are going to do. There seems to be a prevalent belief that on a long-term basis Lane can make Auburn better than he can ever make Ole Miss. If that is true, having Lane in Oxford rather than Auburn works better for the Alabama football program.
